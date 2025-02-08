Text a Friend Codes (February 2025)

Robloxians can use the featured Text a Friend codes to claim free texts and wins in this Roblox experience. Text a Friend is a clicker title, where players must click repeatedly to text their friend and stack up the total amount of texts sent. The amassed texts can then be used to battle professional texters for wins. Luckily, both of these currencies can be obtained using the codes below.

This article provides information about the current codes in Text a Friend, including how to use and redeem them, along with other additional yet useful details.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox game codes for Text A Friend.

All Text a Friend codes [Active]

Active codes for Text a Friend (Image via Roblox)

The active codes in Text a Friend have been mentioned below. Do note that even though most of these codes are fairly old, none of them risk going inactive any time soon as they do not seem to have a set expiration date.

List of Active Codes for Text a Friend SUPERSECRETCODE 1000 Wins (New) SECRETABC 500 Wins 250Likes 500 Texts and 200 Wins RELEASE 50 Wins

Inactive Text a Friend codes

Currently, there are no inactive or expired codes for Text a Friend. A list will be provided below if the active codes fail to activate and are rendered useless.

How to redeem Text a Friend codes

Redeem codes in Text a Friend (Image via Roblox)

Robloxians can follow the steps listed below to redeem active codes in Text a Friend:

Press the "Codes" icon on the right-hand side of the screen.

icon on the right-hand side of the screen. Copy any active code from the list above and paste it into the "Enter Code" text box.

text box. Hit the "Redeem!" button to redeem an active code in Text a Friend.

Codes for Text a Friend and their importance

The active codes in the Text a Friend provide the following items:

Wins: The in-game currency needed to purchase pet eggs, rebirth, and unlock text multipliers.

The in-game currency needed to purchase pet eggs, rebirth, and unlock text multipliers. Texts: The currency obtained after a player repeatedly clicks their mouse. Depending on the amount of amassed texts a player has, they can go up against professional texter bosses in the game and rack up wins by beating them.

Text a Friend code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshoot codes in Text a Friend (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming an incorrect code will throw up the message, "Invalid! Subscribe to @OnlyCakeyy for secret codes." Hence, it is recommended that you copy and paste the codes correctly during the redemption process to prevent this issue.

Where to find more Text a Friend codes

Don't forget to keep an eye on the title's official YouTube channel and official X handle to stay updated about the latest codes and in-game news for Text a Friend. You can also check the game's official Roblox group for similar information.

FAQs on Text a Friend codes

What is the latest Text a Friend code?

"SUPERSECRETCODE" is the latest active code in Text a Friend, and redeeming it grants 1,000 Wins.

Which code can be redeemed for free Texts in Text a Friend?

"250Likes" is the code that offers 500 free texts upon being redeemed, along with 200 Wins.

Are free Wins useful in Text a Friend?

Yes, Wins can be used to purchase pet eggs, rebirth, and unlock better click multipliers in Text a Friend.

