Anime Punching Simulator codes (January 2025)

By Arpit Ram Gandhi
Modified Jan 03, 2025 10:45 GMT
Anime Punching Simulator codes
Check out the latest codes for Anime Punching Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Gamers can use Anime Punching Simulator codes to obtain free Energy, Gems, and Boosts. This clicker game requires players to repeatedly click their mouse to gain energy, rebirth to obtain gems, which in turn helps in buying heroes that can be used to defeat anime monsters.

This article provides a list of the latest codes in Anime Punching Simulator, detailing how to use and redeem them, and additional useful information.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox game codes for Anime Punching Simulator. We’ll update the article whenever new codes are released.

All Anime Punching Simulator codes [Active]

Active codes for Anime Punching Simulator (Image via Roblox)
Active codes for Anime Punching Simulator (Image via Roblox)

The active codes in Anime Punching Simulator offer players Energy, Gems, Gem Boosts, Practice Boosts, Energy Boosts, and other important rewards. Most of these codes are quite old and do not seem to have an expiration date, so there is little risk of them becoming inactive anytime soon.

also-read-trending Trending
List of active codes for Anime Punching Simulator
SORRYFORLATE2x Gems Boost
THX70M2x Practice Boost
65MVISITS2x Practice Boost
140KLIKES2x Practice Boost
200KFAVS2x Energy Boost
60MVISITS2x Practice Boost
190KFAVS2x Energy Boost
130KLIKES2x Practice Boost
55MVISITS2x Energy Boost
180KFAVS2x Energy Boost
125KLIKES2x Gem Boost
160KFAVS2x Practice Boost
50MVISITS2x Practice Boost
110KLIKES2x Practice Boost
DARKBLOX2x Energy Boost
SONTY2x Energy Boost
EMPERADORMAXI2x Energy Boost
TGOH2x Energy Boost
JUSTZACK2x Energy Boost
105KLIKES2x Energy Boost
150KFAVS2x Energy Boost
40MVISITS2x Energy Boost
75KLIKES
2x Energy Boost (Older code, new to site)
110KFAVS
2x Energy Boost (Older code, new to site)
JAKEPUDDING
2x Energy Boost (Older code, new to site)
NECROBR
2x Energy Boost (Older code, new to site)
JOHNSVEN
2x Energy Boost (Older code, new to site)
30MVISITS
2x Energy Boost (Older code, new to site)
100KFAVS
2x Energy Boost (Older code, new to site)
70KLIKES
2x Energy Boost (Older code, new to site)
KINGISAQT
2x Energy Boost (Older code, new to site)
PLIQUE
2x Practice Boost (Older code, new to site)
OPM
2x Practice Boost (Older code, new to site)
MEQUIS2x Gem Boost
SAO2x Practice Boost
80KLIKES2x Practice Boost
90KLIKES2x Practice Boost
100KLIKES2x Practice Boost
130KFAVS2x Practice Boost
BRONZERBR2x Practice Boost
TAVIOZERA2x Practice Boost
65KLIKES2x Practice Boost
22MVISITS2x Practice Boost
FAIRY2x Energy Boost
OPENSAMU2x Energy Boost
55KLIKES2x Energy Boost
50KLIKES2x Energy Boost
20MVISITS2x Practice Boost
80KFAVS2x Energy Boost
GonGonLindao1250 Energy
tigretvgems2x Gems Boost
TigreTv2x Energy Boost
16MVISITS2x Energy Boost
45KLIKES2x Energy Boost
70KFAVS2x Practice Boost
HUNTER2x Practice Boost
14MVISITS2x Practice Boost
Dreamzinho2x Practice Boost
40KLIKES2x Practice Boost
HERO2x Practice Boost
35KLIKES2x Practice Boost
50KFAVS2x Energy Boost
10MVISITS2x Practice Boost
30KLIKES2x Practice Boost
8MVISITS2x Practice Boost
BOLINHOBLOX2x Energy Boost
25KLIKES2x Practice Boost
VAGNERGAMES2x Practice Boost
15klikes2x Practice Boost
4MVisits2x Practice Boost
2MVISITS2x Energy Boost
10KLIKES2x Energy Boost
5KLIKES2x Energy Boost
1MVISITS2x Energy Boost
MASTER1,250 Energy
500KVISITSFree Rewards
250kvisits2x Energy Boost
80KVISITS2x Practice Boost
1KLIKES2x Energy Boost
Release250 Energy

Inactive Anime Punching Simulator codes

There are currently no inactive or expired codes for Anime Punching Simulator. They will be listed here when new ones are released.

How to redeem Anime Punching Simulator codes

Redeem codes in Anime Punching Simulator (Image via Roblox)
Redeem codes in Anime Punching Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Robloxians can follow the steps below to redeem active codes in Anime Punching Simulator:

  • Press the blue and white-colored "Chat" icon on the left side of the screen.
  • Copy any active code from our list above and paste it into the "Put Your Code Here!" text box.
  • Hit the "Redeem" button to redeem an active code in Anime Punching Simulator.

Codes for Anime Punching Simulator and their importance

The active codes in Anime Punching Simulator provide important rewards. Energy determines how much damage players will do to their opponents and allows them to rebirth. Upon rebirth, they will gain Gems, which can be used to practice their strength with the practice dummy, and boosts are self-explanatory.

Anime Punching Simulator code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshoot codes in Anime Punching Simulator (Image via Roblox)
Troubleshoot codes in Anime Punching Simulator (Image via Roblox)

To avoid receiving the "Code Not Found!" error message in the game, ensure that you enter the correct codes. A single error while entering can be enough to cause an issue during the redemption process.

Where to find more Anime Punching Simulator codes

Keep an eye on the official Discord server for the game to stay updated with the latest codes and in-game news for Anime Punching Simulator. You can also check the game's official Roblox group for similar information.

FAQs on Anime Punching Simulator codes

What is the latest Anime Punching Simulator code?

"SORRYFORLATE" is the latest active code in Anime Punching Simulator, and redeeming them grants 2x Gems Boost.

Which code in Anime Punching Simulator can be redeemed for Practice Boosts?

The codes "140KLIKES", "65MVISITS", and "THX70M" offer Practice Boosts being redeemed and can come in handy for newbies.

Are codes useful in Anime Punching Simulator?

Yes, codes can help gamers acquire Energy, Gems, Gem Boosts, Practice Boosts, and Energy Boosts for free and can help them get an upper hand against other players in Anime Punching Simulator.

Edited by Jito Tenson
