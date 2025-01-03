Anime Punching Simulator codes (January 2025)

Gamers can use Anime Punching Simulator codes to obtain free Energy, Gems, and Boosts. This clicker game requires players to repeatedly click their mouse to gain energy, rebirth to obtain gems, which in turn helps in buying heroes that can be used to defeat anime monsters.

This article provides a list of the latest codes in Anime Punching Simulator, detailing how to use and redeem them, and additional useful information.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox game codes for Anime Punching Simulator. We’ll update the article whenever new codes are released.

All Anime Punching Simulator codes [Active]

Active codes for Anime Punching Simulator (Image via Roblox)

The active codes in Anime Punching Simulator offer players Energy, Gems, Gem Boosts, Practice Boosts, Energy Boosts, and other important rewards. Most of these codes are quite old and do not seem to have an expiration date, so there is little risk of them becoming inactive anytime soon.

Trending

List of active codes for Anime Punching Simulator SORRYFORLATE 2x Gems Boost THX70M 2x Practice Boost 65MVISITS 2x Practice Boost 140KLIKES 2x Practice Boost 200KFAVS 2x Energy Boost 60MVISITS 2x Practice Boost 190KFAVS 2x Energy Boost 130KLIKES 2x Practice Boost 55MVISITS 2x Energy Boost 180KFAVS 2x Energy Boost 125KLIKES 2x Gem Boost 160KFAVS 2x Practice Boost 50MVISITS 2x Practice Boost 110KLIKES 2x Practice Boost DARKBLOX 2x Energy Boost SONTY 2x Energy Boost EMPERADORMAXI 2x Energy Boost TGOH 2x Energy Boost JUSTZACK 2x Energy Boost 105KLIKES 2x Energy Boost 150KFAVS 2x Energy Boost 40MVISITS 2x Energy Boost 75KLIKES 2x Energy Boost (Older code, new to site) 110KFAVS 2x Energy Boost (Older code, new to site) JAKEPUDDING 2x Energy Boost (Older code, new to site) NECROBR 2x Energy Boost (Older code, new to site) JOHNSVEN 2x Energy Boost (Older code, new to site) 30MVISITS 2x Energy Boost (Older code, new to site) 100KFAVS 2x Energy Boost (Older code, new to site) 70KLIKES 2x Energy Boost (Older code, new to site) KINGISAQT 2x Energy Boost (Older code, new to site) PLIQUE 2x Practice Boost (Older code, new to site) OPM 2x Practice Boost (Older code, new to site) MEQUIS 2x Gem Boost SAO 2x Practice Boost 80KLIKES 2x Practice Boost 90KLIKES 2x Practice Boost 100KLIKES 2x Practice Boost 130KFAVS 2x Practice Boost BRONZERBR 2x Practice Boost TAVIOZERA 2x Practice Boost 65KLIKES 2x Practice Boost 22MVISITS 2x Practice Boost FAIRY 2x Energy Boost OPENSAMU 2x Energy Boost 55KLIKES 2x Energy Boost 50KLIKES 2x Energy Boost 20MVISITS 2x Practice Boost 80KFAVS 2x Energy Boost GonGonLindao 1250 Energy tigretvgems 2x Gems Boost TigreTv 2x Energy Boost 16MVISITS 2x Energy Boost 45KLIKES 2x Energy Boost 70KFAVS 2x Practice Boost HUNTER 2x Practice Boost 14MVISITS 2x Practice Boost Dreamzinho 2x Practice Boost 40KLIKES 2x Practice Boost HERO 2x Practice Boost 35KLIKES 2x Practice Boost 50KFAVS 2x Energy Boost 10MVISITS 2x Practice Boost 30KLIKES 2x Practice Boost 8MVISITS 2x Practice Boost BOLINHOBLOX 2x Energy Boost 25KLIKES 2x Practice Boost VAGNERGAMES 2x Practice Boost 15klikes 2x Practice Boost 4MVisits 2x Practice Boost 2MVISITS 2x Energy Boost 10KLIKES 2x Energy Boost 5KLIKES 2x Energy Boost 1MVISITS 2x Energy Boost MASTER 1,250 Energy 500KVISITS Free Rewards 250kvisits 2x Energy Boost 80KVISITS 2x Practice Boost 1KLIKES 2x Energy Boost Release 250 Energy

Also check: Blox Fruits Stat Reset codes

Inactive Anime Punching Simulator codes

There are currently no inactive or expired codes for Anime Punching Simulator. They will be listed here when new ones are released.

How to redeem Anime Punching Simulator codes

Redeem codes in Anime Punching Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Robloxians can follow the steps below to redeem active codes in Anime Punching Simulator:

Press the blue and white-colored "Chat" icon on the left side of the screen.

icon on the left side of the screen. Copy any active code from our list above and paste it into the "Put Your Code Here!" text box.

text box. Hit the "Redeem" button to redeem an active code in Anime Punching Simulator.

Codes for Anime Punching Simulator and their importance

The active codes in Anime Punching Simulator provide important rewards. Energy determines how much damage players will do to their opponents and allows them to rebirth. Upon rebirth, they will gain Gems, which can be used to practice their strength with the practice dummy, and boosts are self-explanatory.

Also Check: Unique Roblox Username Ideas For New Players

Anime Punching Simulator code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshoot codes in Anime Punching Simulator (Image via Roblox)

To avoid receiving the "Code Not Found!" error message in the game, ensure that you enter the correct codes. A single error while entering can be enough to cause an issue during the redemption process.

Where to find more Anime Punching Simulator codes

Keep an eye on the official Discord server for the game to stay updated with the latest codes and in-game news for Anime Punching Simulator. You can also check the game's official Roblox group for similar information.

FAQs on Anime Punching Simulator codes

What is the latest Anime Punching Simulator code?

"SORRYFORLATE" is the latest active code in Anime Punching Simulator, and redeeming them grants 2x Gems Boost.

Which code in Anime Punching Simulator can be redeemed for Practice Boosts?

The codes "140KLIKES", "65MVISITS", and "THX70M" offer Practice Boosts being redeemed and can come in handy for newbies.

Are codes useful in Anime Punching Simulator?

Yes, codes can help gamers acquire Energy, Gems, Gem Boosts, Practice Boosts, and Energy Boosts for free and can help them get an upper hand against other players in Anime Punching Simulator.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024