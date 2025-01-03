Dodgeball Legends codes (January 2025)

Dodgeball Legends codes are extremely useful as they can help you earn precious freebies, including Coins — an in-game currency used to purchase different abilities for your character. While Coins can be earned by playing the game, using codes is a quick way to refill your pocket. Now that you have a gist of how useful it can be, you might want to redeem them.

For your reference, this article mentions all the active codes. Keep scrolling to learn other important information such as how to redeem codes in Dodgeball Legends, their importance, and what to do if they aren't working.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox codes in Dodgeball Legends. We'll update this article with new ones whenever they are released.

All Dodgeball Legends codes (active)

Redeem codes to get free rewards (Image via Roblox)

You can find a list of all the active codes for Dodgeball Legends in the following table. Make sure to redeem them quickly before they expire.

List of Active Dodgeball Legends codes Codes Rewards NEWYEARS25 Free reward 1MVISITS Free reward 2000LIKES 1000 Coins 1000LIKES 1000 Coins RELEASE 2000 Coins UPDATE 1000 Coins

All inactive Dodgeball Legends codes

In this section, we will be adding codes that no longer work in this Roblox experience. A general rule to remember is that all the codes are time-sensitive and expire soon after their release. We update this section as soon as the active ones expire, so you don't confused while redeeming them.

List of Inactive Dodgeball Legends codes Codes Rewards 100LIKES Free Coins

How to redeem Dodgeball Legends codes

Codebox in Dodgeball Legends (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem codes in Dodgeball Legends:

After launching the game, click on the "Settings" button on the left side of the screen.

A codebox will now appear on the screen. Copy-paste the active codes in this section.

Hit the "Redeem" button to receive the freebies.

Importance of Dodgeball Legends codes

Use codes to easily afford new abilities (Image via Roblox)

In Dodgeball Legends, the codes can help you earn a huge amount of Coins for free, which you can use to buy various abilities to get your team an upper hand. To inform you of how beneficial it can be to unlock abilities in this game, we have given a list of them below:

Shield (5000 Coins): Deploy a shield for a few seconds that lets you take one free hit from dodgeballs.

(5000 Coins): Deploy a shield for a few seconds that lets you take one free hit from dodgeballs. Adrenaline (7500 Coins): Get a boost of speed and damage for a short amount of time.

(7500 Coins): Get a boost of speed and damage for a short amount of time. Ninja (7500 Coins): A stylish backflip that gives you one second of immunity to dodge balls.

(7500 Coins): A stylish backflip that gives you one second of immunity to dodge balls. Ball Master (10000 Coins): Turn a normal dodgeball into a random special dodgeball.

(10000 Coins): Turn a normal dodgeball into a random special dodgeball. Magner (399 Robux): Pull surrounding dodgeballs towards you with a strong force.

Dodgeball Legends codes troubleshooting (how to fix)

Avoid typos while using codes (Image via Roblox)

Often, you will be obstructed by a message saying "Code is invalid" while trying to redeem them. This message pops up mostly because you have entered the wrong code. To fix this problem, you must enter the codes as they are. Keep in mind that there shouldn't be improper letter cases. As a generally safe practice, we recommend you copy-paste the codes from the above list of active ones directly into the in-game codebox.

Where to find more Dodgeball Legends codes

You can join the InfinitySports Discord server for all the latest information and codes related to Dodgeball Legends. This is the official Discord server operated by the game's developers.

FAQs about Dodgeball Legends

What's the latest code in Dodgeball Legends?

"1MVISITS" is the latest code and it grants free Coins.

How can I redeem codes in Dodgeball Legends?

You can redeem codes by accessing the game's "Settings" menu and entering an active code in the codebox that appears.

When do codes expire in Dodgeball Legends?

The codes usually expire when a new update or code is released by the developers.

