Blades and Buffoonery codes (January 2025)

With the help of Blades and Buffoonery codes, you can dominate the server you you're on. By redeeming them, you can get new weapons with ease and decimate your opponents. These codes are helpful developer offerings, and you can use them without thinking twice.

This article will tell you how to redeem the codes in Blades and Buffoonery, their importance, and what to do if they don't work.

All Blades and Buffoonery codes (Active)

Below are all the active codes for Blades and Buffoonery. Make sure to redeem them before they expire.

List of active Blades and Buffoonery codes Codes Rewards 5KLIKES 4000 Gems and 1500 Heads

All expired Blades and Buffoonery codes

Currently, there are no invalid codes in this game. However, you can expect the active ones to expire soon because they are time-sensitive. Whenever an active code expires, it will be mentioned here.

How to redeem Blades and Buffoonery codes

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem active codes in this Roblox title.

After launching the game, click on the Codes button on the left side of the screen. A codebox will now appear.

Enter the an active code in the codebox and hit the Redeem button to receive your rewards.

Importance of Blades and Buffoonery codes

In Blades and Buffoonery, your main goal is to defeat enemies by knocking them out. To do this, use weapons that can be bought using the in-game currency called Heads. This currency is usually obtained by knocking an enemy or by breaking chests. Since almost every weapon is costly, it will take a lot of time to earn enough Heads to purchase some of them.

Thankfully, you can use the codes and get a decent amount of Heads without putting in any effort. This will help you afford a weapon easily. Apart from this, another currency called the Gems can be obtained using codes. This currency can be used to open a Mystery Chest and get a random Trail.

Blades and Buffoonery codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

Often, you will get a message that says, "Invalid Code," while trying to redeem a code. This pops up when a code is entered incorrectly. To avoid this issue, cross-verify your codes before trying to redeem them.

The codes are case-sensitive, so you should keep an eye on the letter cases. Inaccurately entering them will prevent them from working. So insert the codes carefully to redeem all the freebies.

Where to find more Blades and Buffoonery codes

For all the latest codes and information, you can join the Blades and Buffoonery Discord server. On it, the developers post every latest update including announcements, leaks, updates, and codes. For a frequent player, it is the best source for first-hand information.

FAQs about Blades and Buffoonery

What's the latest code in Blades and Buffoonery?

5KLIKES is the latest code, and it can be redeemed for free Gems and Heads.

How do I redeem codes in Blades and Buffoonery?

You can redeem the active codes by clicking on the "Codes" button on the left side of the screen.

When do codes expire in Blades and Buffoonery?

Codes usually expire when a new update or code is released by the developers.

