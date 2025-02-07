Super Anime Merge codes (February 2025)

Play with your favorite anime characters in Roblox using the latest Super Anime Merge codes. In Super Anime Merge, you need to gather anime-inspired fighters, which you should then combine and boost until you create the strongest battle squad to defeat bosses. The combination of heroes unlocks new powers that enhance your overall strength. As you progress, you face tougher enemies and explore different worlds.

You will enjoy a mixture of creativity and strategy, as choosing the correct heroes will impact your wins and gameplay. To earn rewards like coins and stars, you can use codes to get prizes such as in-game items.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Super Anime Merge. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Super Anime Merge codes (Active)

Free active codes in Super Anime Merge (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes for Super Anime Merge.

List of active Super Anime Merge codes

Code Reward 600LIKESs Coins and Stars (Latest) Update5s Coins and Stars 500LIKESs Coins and Stars 400FAVs Coins and Stars 400Likes Coins and Stars NewYears Coins and Stars Update4.5 Coins and Stars 100KVisits Coins and Stars 90KVisits Coins and Stars 80KVisits Coins and Stars 300LIKES Coins and Stars 200FAV Coins and Stars Update4 Coins and Stars 70KVisits Coins and Stars 60KVisits Coins and Stars Shutdown9Fix Coins and Stars Update3 Coins and Stars 150FAV Coins and Stars 50KVisits Coins and Stars 40KVisits Coins and Stars Shutdown8Fix Coins and Stars Shutdown7Fix Coins and Stars Shutdown6Fix Coins and Stars Release 300 Coins and 25 Stars Update2 Coins and Stars 200LIKES Coins and Stars 30KVISITS Coins and Stars Shutdown5Fix Coins and Stars Shutdown4Fix Coins and Stars Update1.5 Coins and Stars 20KVisits Coins and Stars Shutdown3Fix Coins and Stars Update1 Coins and Stars 100LIKES Coins and Stars 10KVISITS Coins and Stars 100FAV Coins and Stars Shutdown2 Coins and Stars ShutdownFix1 Coins and Stars ReleaseNoBroken Coins and Stars

Inactive Super Anime Merge codes

As of this writing, there are no inactive codes for Super Anime Merge.

How to redeem Super Anime Merge codes

Redeem codes in Super Anime Merge (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes for Super Anime Merge is a straightforward process:

Open Super Anime Merge on Roblox.

On the right-hand side of the game screen, click the ABX icon.

Copy each code from the guide and paste it into the “Enter Code Here” textbox.

Click on the claim button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Super Anime Merge codes about, and what’s their importance?

Upgrade your character in Super Anime Merge (Image via Roblox)

Using codes for Super Anime Merge will give you rewards such as coins and stars, which saves you time to advance. Coins make it easier to unlock new characters while stars help you to grow your abilities much quicker. You must spend your rewards to level up your current characters, which increases the overall power for battles and challenges against others.

Super Anime Merge codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

Super Anime Merge invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)

Since many codes have a time restriction on when they can be used, the most frequent cause of Super Anime Merge codes not functioning is that they have expired. It's also possible that the code wasn't input properly. Codes are case-sensitive, and even the smallest typo in spacing or capitalization can make the code unusable.

Where to find new Super Anime Merge codes

You can find the latest codes for Super Anime Merge on Super Anime Merge Roblox group and Super Anime Merge Discord server.

FAQs on Super Anime Merge codes

What are the latest Super Anime Merge codes?

The latest code in Super Anime Merge is "600LIKESs," which grants you free coins and stars.

Which code provides the best rewards in Super Anime Merge?

The code "Release" grants you 300 free coins and 25 stars, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Super Anime Merge?

Codes grant coins and stars, helping you unlock characters, boost abilities, and enhance battle power efficiently.

