Super Anime Merge codes (February 2025)

Modified Feb 07, 2025 12:55 GMT
Super Anime Merge codes
Latest codes in Super Anime Merge (Image via Roblox)

Play with your favorite anime characters in Roblox using the latest Super Anime Merge codes. In Super Anime Merge, you need to gather anime-inspired fighters, which you should then combine and boost until you create the strongest battle squad to defeat bosses. The combination of heroes unlocks new powers that enhance your overall strength. As you progress, you face tougher enemies and explore different worlds.

You will enjoy a mixture of creativity and strategy, as choosing the correct heroes will impact your wins and gameplay. To earn rewards like coins and stars, you can use codes to get prizes such as in-game items.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Super Anime Merge. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Super Anime Merge codes (Active)

Free active codes in Super Anime Merge (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes for Super Anime Merge.

List of active Super Anime Merge codes
CodeReward
600LIKESsCoins and Stars (Latest)
Update5sCoins and Stars
500LIKESsCoins and Stars
400FAVsCoins and Stars
400LikesCoins and Stars
NewYearsCoins and Stars
Update4.5Coins and Stars
100KVisitsCoins and Stars
90KVisitsCoins and Stars
80KVisitsCoins and Stars
300LIKESCoins and Stars
200FAVCoins and Stars
Update4Coins and Stars
70KVisitsCoins and Stars
60KVisitsCoins and Stars
Shutdown9FixCoins and Stars
Update3Coins and Stars
150FAVCoins and Stars
50KVisitsCoins and Stars
40KVisitsCoins and Stars
Shutdown8FixCoins and Stars
Shutdown7FixCoins and Stars
Shutdown6FixCoins and Stars
Release300 Coins and 25 Stars
Update2Coins and Stars
200LIKESCoins and Stars
30KVISITSCoins and Stars
Shutdown5FixCoins and Stars
Shutdown4FixCoins and Stars
Update1.5Coins and Stars
20KVisitsCoins and Stars
Shutdown3FixCoins and Stars
Update1Coins and Stars
100LIKESCoins and Stars
10KVISITSCoins and Stars
100FAVCoins and Stars
Shutdown2Coins and Stars
ShutdownFix1Coins and Stars
ReleaseNoBrokenCoins and Stars

Inactive Super Anime Merge codes

As of this writing, there are no inactive codes for Super Anime Merge.

How to redeem Super Anime Merge codes

Redeem codes in Super Anime Merge (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes for Super Anime Merge is a straightforward process:

  • Open Super Anime Merge on Roblox.
  • On the right-hand side of the game screen, click the ABX icon.
  • Copy each code from the guide and paste it into the “Enter Code Here” textbox.
  • Click on the claim button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Super Anime Merge codes about, and what’s their importance?

Upgrade your character in Super Anime Merge (Image via Roblox)

Using codes for Super Anime Merge will give you rewards such as coins and stars, which saves you time to advance. Coins make it easier to unlock new characters while stars help you to grow your abilities much quicker. You must spend your rewards to level up your current characters, which increases the overall power for battles and challenges against others.

Super Anime Merge codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

Super Anime Merge invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)

Since many codes have a time restriction on when they can be used, the most frequent cause of Super Anime Merge codes not functioning is that they have expired. It's also possible that the code wasn't input properly. Codes are case-sensitive, and even the smallest typo in spacing or capitalization can make the code unusable.

Where to find new Super Anime Merge codes

You can find the latest codes for Super Anime Merge on Super Anime Merge Roblox group and Super Anime Merge Discord server.

FAQs on Super Anime Merge codes

What are the latest Super Anime Merge codes?

The latest code in Super Anime Merge is "600LIKESs," which grants you free coins and stars.

Which code provides the best rewards in Super Anime Merge?

The code "Release" grants you 300 free coins and 25 stars, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Super Anime Merge?

Codes grant coins and stars, helping you unlock characters, boost abilities, and enhance battle power efficiently.

