Trick Shot Simulator codes (March 2025)

You can use the active Trick Shot Simulator codes to get loads of Gems. In this Roblox game, players earn cash by throwing objects inside hoops and goalposts. The currency for successful trick shots be used to unlock areas, upgrades, and items. However, moving from one object to the next to complete trick shots can be time-consuming and even monotonous.

To eliminate the pedestrian task, you can purchase mounts in Trick Shot Simulator. The mounts can only be bought with Gems, so newbies can capitalize on the latest codes to get the resource.

Active Trick Shot Simulator codes

Latest codes for Trick Shot Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Below are the verified codes that grant free Gems in Trick Shot Simulator:

List of active codes in Trick Shot Simulator Code Rewards 090Gems 50 Gems supergems 30 Gems gemday 14 Gems welcome 10 Gems past500 10 Gems

Expired Trick Shot Simulator codes

Freebies for this game are available for a limited time. Like other Roblox codes, they expire unexpectedly, following which this section is updated.

List of inactive codes in Trick Shot Simulator Code Rewards release Free Gems

How to redeem Roblox Trick Shot Simulator codes

Click the gear icon to open the Settings menu (Image via Roblox)

You can redeem active codes in the Roblox game by following these steps:

Open Trick Shot Simulator on Roblox.

After joining a server, click the gear icon on the top left corner.

on the top left corner. Once the Settings menu opens, hit the Codes button in blue.

button in blue. This will open the redemption window. Select an active code from the provided table and paste it into the Enter code text box.

text box. Click Redeem to activate a code and get rewards.

During a successful redemption, a new window pops up with the message "Code redeemed successfully." You can also check the acquired rewards when they briefly appear at the top of the redemption box.

Trick Shot Simulator codes and their importance

All mounts in Trick Shot Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Trick Shot Simulator codes offer Gems, which is a valuable resource. You can use them to purchase mounts after navigating to the "Get a mount!" spot. Currently, there are nine mounts in the game with varying speeds:

Paper Airplane - 50 Speed

- 50 Speed Jetpack - 56 Speed

- 56 Speed Hoverboard - 62 Speed

- 62 Speed Fly - 68 Speed

- 68 Speed Cloud - 74 Speed

- 74 Speed Magic Carpet - 80 Speed

- 80 Speed Magic Star - 86 Speed

- 86 Speed Hot Air Balloon - 92 Speed

- 92 Speed UFO - 98 Speed

As expected, the UFO mount is the priciest as it requires 1074 Gems. You can get Gems from Daily Rewards and group rewards, apart from redeeming codes.

Trick Shot Simulator code troubleshooting [how to fix]

"Invalid code" error in Trick Shot Simulator (Image via Roblox)

If you encounter the "Invalid code" error while redeeming codes, cross-check the entered code for spelling mistakes. Some of the active ones are alphanumeric so ensure that the numbers are placed precisely. Although you don't have to worry about the letter casing of codes for this game, typos could still be a hindrance. Try copying and pasting codes to ensure a smoother redemption process.

Where to find new Trick Shot Simulator codes

Join the Chefs Games Roblox group and the Chef Games Discord server to stay informed about the latest codes for Trick Shot Simulator. After dropping into the Discord server, you must choose the role "Trick Shots" to access channels related to the Roblox experience.

FAQs on Roblox Trick Shot Simulator codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Trick Shot Simulator?

The newest code for the game is "090Gems" and redeeming it rewards players with 50 Gems.

How do codes benefit players in Trick Shot Simulator?

Gift codes offer free Gems, allowing players to avoid grinding in the game to purchase a mount.

When will new codes for Trick Shot Simulator be released?

More freebies for Trick Shot Simulator could be released when the game completes a new milestone or when the developer updates the experience.

