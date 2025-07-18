Steal a Brainrot Bubblegum Machine guide

The Bubblegum update is set to arrive in Steal a Brainrot on July 18, 2025, at 4:00 pm (UTC+0). It will bring fresh content like four Brainrots, Bubblegum Machine, and a surprise event. It's worth mentioning that this machine is a first-of-its-kind entity in Steal a Brainrot that grants your Brainrot a special mutation.

Read on to learn everything released about the fresh Bubblegum Machine in Steal a Brainrot.

What does Bubblegum Machine do in Steal a Brainrot?

A new machine is here! (Image via Roblox)

Bubblegum Machine is the first trait machine in Steal a Brainrot. It will stay in-game for around a week.

To use this machine, you must have 10 Candy mutated Brainrots. Then, you must deposit them inside it, which will then randomly pick one of the submitted entities and grant it the Bubblegum mutation. This will enhance the Brainrot's appearance by covering its head with a pink bubblegum. Also, the mutation will significantly boost the Brainrot's Cash-generating capability.

Also read: How often do Secrets spawn?

Other features of the Steal a Brainrot Bubblegum update

A fresh patch is just around the corner (Image via Roblox)

4 new Brainrots

Here are the fresh Brainrots that the update will introduce:

Avocadini Guffo (Epic)

Strawberrelli Flamingelli (Legendary)

Ballerino Lololo (Brainrot God)

An undisclosed Brainrot (Secret)

New surprise event

The patch will bring a fresh, undisclosed event in-game.

Also read: How to unlock the Secret Candy Base

How can you prepare for the Steal a Brainrot Bubblegum update?

Collecting as many Candy mutated Brainrot as possible before the arrival of the Bubblegum update will be the best way to welcome the patch. That said, the Candy mutation is among the rarest, and it immensely boosts your Brainrot's efficiency.

There are a total of 48 Candy Brainrots. If you collect all of them, you will be rewarded with 0.5x Base Multi and a Candy Base.

Here's how you can collect Candy Brainrots:

Candy Aurora event

This event occurs every three hours on a server. When it's triggered, various Candy-mutated brainrots begin walking on the ramp. Time your playtime accordingly to buy these units via this event.

Candy Spin Wheel

The Candy Spin Wheel offers a few Candy Brainrots, such as Candy Tralalero Tralala.

Stealing

This is an obvious and the most fun way to grab a Candy Brainrot. However, stealing a unit from another player's base is a tricky business.

Also read: How to unlock Grama Secret

FAQs related to Bubblegum Machine in Steal a Brainrot

Do you have to purchase the Bubblegum Machine?

No, the machine will be available on a server for all players once the update arrives.

Does using Bubblegum Machine cost Cash?

It's likely that using the machine will cost some money. However, nothing can be said with certainty since no further information about it has been revealed.

