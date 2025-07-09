How often do Secrets spawn in Steal a Brainrot?

Steal a Brainrot features tons of Brainrots, the in-game units, that vary based on their rarity and visual appeal. The rarer they are, the higher the Cash they generate over time. The rarest among these Brainrots are called Secrets, whose appearance on the ramp is pretty exceptional. They appear on the ramp every 1-2 hours. However, on a max-Luck server, they appear about every 45 minutes.
Read on to learn about how often Secrets Brainrots appear in Steal a Brainrot and how you can acquire them.
Everything you need to know about Secrets in Steal a Brainrot
What makes Secret Brainrots special
Due to their rarity, many players seek Secrets to accentuate their inventory and add a visual appeal to their base. Another reason to look out for them is their high Cash-generating efficiency. They produce hundreds of thousands of Cash per second, making their owner a millionaire in no time.
How to get Secrets
Steal
The best way to acquire a Secret Brainrot is by stealing it from an opponent's base. However, due to their rarity, it's pretty difficult to find them in someone's base. For this, you must hop on different servers.
Another problem with this method is that you can be sure the opponent will retaliate if you steal their precious collection. They can exact revenge by retrieving their stolen possession or stealing another valuable item from your base. Even if you keep these problems aside, it's still pretty difficult to steal a Brainrot from an opponent's base since it requires a decent strategy.
Buying
Purchasing a Secret Brainrot from the ramp is a more reliable and safe approach. However, this brings us back to the main issue: the rarity.
To counter this problem, purchase the Server Luck multiplier, which costs Robux. Another option is to hop servers and look for a server with an active Luck Bonus. This approach requires colossal patience and hours of grinding. That said, it will certainly reward you with your desired item.
FAQs related to Secrets in Steal a Brainrot
Does the Server Luck multiplier stack?
Yes, it can stack up to five times. However, each purchase increases the multiplier's price.
What's the price of Server Luck multipliers?
The first purchase is priced at 249 Robux, and the remaining two cost 999 Robux.
