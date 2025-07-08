How to unlock Grama Secret in Steal a Brainrot

Players can grab the Grama Secret Brainrot in Steal a Brainrot in the Lvaka event or the Nion Cat. Since this Brainrot is a Secret one, it's pretty challenging to acquire. However, if you manage to unlock Grama Secret, you will bring in handsome revenue. Moreover, these units have an appealing visuals that make it even more worthwhile.

Ad

Read on to learn how to acquire Secret Grama in Steal a Brainrot.

Getting Secret Grama in Steal a Brainrot

Begin your hunt for this Secret Brainrot! (Image via Roblox)

How to acquire

Ad

Trending

There are only two ways to acquire Secret Grama in Steal a Brainrot: stealing them from other players or purchasing them when they spawn on the conveyor belt. Note that the former approach is the most difficult because, firstly, you must find a player who already possesses Secret Grama.

Also read: How to get Secrets in Steal a Brainrot

Stealing

Search across different servers to find a gamer who possesses Secret Grama. Next, come up with a decent strategy to deceive them and steal the Brainrot. Even if you manage to steal it, you can be sure that they will retaliate by retrieving their stolen item or going for other belongings of yours.

Ad

Purchasing

Another approach to acquire Secret Grama is to purchase it from the Conveyor Belt when it spawns there. However, the Brainrot is among the rarest in-game units, so wait for an event and use Infinite Secret Luck to increase your chances of getting the Brainrot on the belt. Moreover, to stay safe from other players stealing your acquisitions, create a private server, which costs 79 Robux.

You can also boost your Server Luck by purchasing the game pass. Furthermore, you can hop servers to find a server with an active luck bonus. This will increase the chances of getting Secret Grama on the Conveyor Belt. Note that on a private server, the Server Luck bonus (5x) will cost you 2,247 Robux.

Ad

Also read: SAB Rebirth guide

FAQs related to Secret Grama in Steal a Brainrot

What's special about Secret Brainrots?

Steal a Brainrot features various Brainrots with varying rarities. Secrets are the rarest and yield the highest amount of Cash per second, making you a millionaire in no time.

What are the chances of finding Secret Brainrots?

Finding a Secret Brainrot is among the most difficult tasks in the game. They have a very low chance of being spawned in a regular server. However, on a 5x Luck server, you will find a Secret Unit on the Conveyor Belt approximately every 45 minutes.

Ad

What is the Server Luck game pass?

This pass increases the chances of spawning rare Brainrots on the Conveyor Belt. It costs 249 Robux on the first purchase, and its effect can be stacked up to five times. You must purchase the pass consecutively to stack its effects, which will progressively increase its price.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 750 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025