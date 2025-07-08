How to unlock the Secret Candy Base in Steal a Brainrot

Candy is the newest mutation in Steal a Brainrot. Any unit imbued with this mutation generates significantly extra Cash every second, which is why many players eagerly seek such Brainrots. However, acquiring them is no child's play, since they are among the rarest in-game commodities.

Note that there are a total of 48 Candy Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot. Acquiring all of them rewards you with 0.5x Base Multi and a Candy Base. Read on to learn more.

Also read: Candy Mutation update guide

Getting Secret Candy Base in Steal a Brainrot

Start grinding for Candy Base now! (Image via Roblox)

Acquiring Secret Candy Base requires you to obtain all 48 Brainrots that have the Candy mutation. Doing so will also reward you with 0.5x Base Multi. That said, many content creators haven't unlocked the base despite fulfilling this requirement. Since it could be a bug, you're advised to wait for some time after acquiring all units.

Another thing to note is that you can't obtain all 48 Brainrots without coordinating with the developer. This is because many of these units have been spawned just once on the ramp ever since their release. So, it's advised that you join the game's Discord server, get in touch with the developer, and then start grinding.

Also read: How to get Candy Mutation

How to get Candy Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

Candy Spin Wheel (Image via Roblox)

You can acquire the Candy Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot by three methods: Candy Aurora event, Candy Spin Wheel, and Stealing.

Candy Aurora event

The Candy Aurora event happens every three hours on a server. In this event, numerous Candy-mutated characters start walking on the ramp. So, time your playtime and buy them during this event.

Candy Spin Wheel

The Candy Spin Wheel offers some Brainrots such as Candy Tralalero Tralala. Plus, you receive a free spin every three hours. However, there's just a 1% chance of obtaining the unit from the wheel because of its rarity.

Stealing

Stealing is an excellent way to obtain your desired item in Steal a Brainrot. Just sneak into an opponent's base while they are away, or set some traps to keep them off, pick the Brainrot you want from their base, and rush toward your base.

Also read: How to unlock Grama Secret

FAQs related to Candy Base and Candy Brainrots

Can you unlock a Candy Base now?

Since multiple content creators couldn't unlock the Candy Base despite collecting all Candy Brainrots, it can't be said for sure if you won't face the same issue. However, you can wait for a few hours and restart the game to see if it's been unlocked after you collect all units.

Do all Candy Brainrots have the same rarity?

No, the game features 48 different Brainrots with varying rarities, such as Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythic, Brainrot God, and Secret.

