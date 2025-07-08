Steal a Brainrot Candy Mutation update guide

The Steal a Brainrot Candy Mutation update packs a range of content. Its highlight is the new mutation, Candy, which gives characters a distinct pink color. Players can obtain it from a new periodic event that is available in both private and public servers. Additionally, there are new entries in the title's Trait system, which was introduced in the former update.

This guide covers all the content brought by the Candy Mutation update in Roblox Steal a Brainrot.

A complete guide for Steal a Brainrot Candy Mutation update

Candy Mutation and Candy Aurora event

Characters can now possess the Candy Mutation (Image via Roblox)

Candy Aurora is a new event that occurs after every three hours in Steal a Brainrot. During its run, the Candy Shop becomes accessible while characters with the Candy Mutation begin appearing on the ramp. They have the same cost as their non-mutated versions, so you don't have to spend any extra currency to get the coveted characters.

A Brainrot with the Candy Mutation generates four times more income than its regular variant. A basic Liliri Larila gives $3/s, whereas its Candy-mutated counterpart gives $12/s in the game. Similarly, a Tung Tung Tung Sahur gives $100/s instead of $25/s due to the mutation multiplier.

Candy Spin Wheel

The Candy Spin Wheel (Image via Roblox)

Besides the Candy Aurora event, you can get a Candy Brainrot from the new Spin Wheel. It can be found in the middle of the map near the Shop. A free spin for the Candy Wheel is provided every few hours, but you can get more by purchasing them with Robux.

All the rewards from the Candy Wheel are mentioned below:

Candy Tralalero Tralala

Candy Slap

10,000 Cash

25,000 Cash

1,000,000 Cash

2x Server Luck

Interestingly, players who use Robux to get spins get increased Luck. They have a higher chance of obtaining the highlighted items in the wheel, namely the Candy Tralalero Tralala and the Candy Slap.

New Traits and Brainrots

Bandito Bobritto is a newly added Brainrot (Image via Roblox)

The latest Steal a Brainrot has unveiled six new characters, which include two new Secrets and a Brainrot God:

Bandito Bobritto (Rare)

Lionel Cactuseli (Legendary)

Cavallo Virtuoso (Mythical)

Unclito Samito (Brainrot God)

Sammyni Spyderini (Secret)

Garama and Madundung (Secret)

Apart from new Brainrots, there are two new Traits: Fireworks and Zombie. Both can be obtained during specific events triggered by the developer. Unfortunately, there is no way to keep track of them, as they happen randomly on servers.

VC Servers

Click the VC Servers button at the top (Image via Roblox)

Steal a Brainrot now lets you switch between a normal server and a VC server. The new servers allow you to communicate with other players, forge an alliance, and trade with them. However, if there are any parental restrictions on the voice-chat feature, it needs to be disabled before you can access it.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What is the Candy Shop?

The Candy Shop is a special shop that can be accessed during the Candy Aurora event. It lets you purchase Jelly Gun ($100M) and Candy Coils ($250M).

How do I access the Candy Shop?

During the Candy Aurora event, interact with the event NPC in the middle of the map. This will open the Candy Shop.

What is the Candy Slap, and how is it useful?

The Candy Slap is a special gear. Obtainable from the Candy Spin Wheel, it is more powerful than other Slaps, as it throws the target a considerable distance.

