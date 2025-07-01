5 Roblox games like Steal a Brainrot (July 2025)

Steal a Brainrot has gained a lot of engagement among Roblox players, thanks to its unique blend of PvP, base-building, and real-time unit collection. In it, players grab brainrots and add them to their collection to earn money and progress, while fending off enemies who try to steal their units.

Ad

In Roblox, a few other games have utilized similar elements and sparked an interest among players.

This article lists five such Roblox games that play like Steal a Brainrot.

5 games like Steal a Brainrot in Roblox

Here are five games like Steal a Brainrot that players can try in Roblox:

1) Steal a Deadly Rails

Steal a Deadly Rails is a mob-collecting game in Roblox (Image via Roblox)

This game has a nearly identical setup to Steal a Brainrot. Here, mobs spawn from a tunnel and head toward a furnace. Players must collect them before they disappear or get stolen by others. Once a mob is stolen, you have to protect it from competitors.

Ad

Trending

Steal a Deadly Rails offers a simple, fast-paced loop of collecting, defending, and upgrading, similar to Steal a Brainrot.

Also read: Steal A Deadly Rails: A beginner's guide

2) Steal a Fish

Steal a Fish is a fish collecting game (Image via Roblox)

In Steal a Fish, players catch fish that appear in waves and must quickly move them to safety. The fish come in various rarities, and collecting more exquisite ones grants more resources. Notably, other players can interfere with your process or steal your fish before they are placed in the collecting area.

Ad

Steal a Fish has similar base-building mechanics to Steal a Brainrot. However, both games have vastly different visuals and graphics.

Also read: 5 best survival games on Roblox you should not miss

3) Steal Anime

Collect anime-themed characters in Steal Anime (Image via Roblox)

In Steal Anime, players collect anime-themed units and use them to grow their base. While building the base, you’ll face other players who will try to steal your characters. To prevent theft, you must evade enemies and often guard your collection.

Ad

Steal Anime has many mechanics that resemble Steal a Brainrot, but it also offers unique visual effects and anime characters that help set it apart.

Also read: Be a Nurse: A beginner's guide

4) Steal a Car

Purchase and steal different cars of various rarities in Steal a Car (Image via Roblox)

In Steal a Car, the goal is to grab cars and place them in your garage to earn money. The map is open and competitive, with multiple players trying to steal or block each other. Additionally, players can unlock various weapons to temporarily ward off enemies.

Ad

Steal a Car follows the same formula of buying, stealing, and PvP competition as Steal a Brainrot. The key difference is that Steal a Car also allows players to build their car collection, whereas Steal a Brainrot is focused on storing brainrots.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

5) Steal a Diamond

Steal materials directly from the railway track in Steal a Diamond (Image via Roblox)

In Steal a Diamond, players have to collect various materials of different rarities to build their collection and earn money. Here, all the objects appear on a railway track, and players have to purchase them before they reach the end of the route. Once purchased, the object can be stolen by enemies.

Ad

Similar to Steal a Brainrot, Steal a Diamond has all the elements of a stealing game, like rebirth, stealing, buying, and defending. The title’s graphics and collectibles set it apart from other games of the same genre.

Check out our other articles on Roblox games:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024