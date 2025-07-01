5 Roblox games like Steal a Brainrot (July 2025)

Steal a Brainrot has gained a lot of engagement among Roblox players, thanks to its unique blend of PvP, base-building, and real-time unit collection. In it, players grab brainrots and add them to their collection to earn money and progress, while fending off enemies who try to steal their units.
In Roblox, a few other games have utilized similar elements and sparked an interest among players.
This article lists five such Roblox games that play like Steal a Brainrot.
5 games like Steal a Brainrot in Roblox
Here are five games like Steal a Brainrot that players can try in Roblox:
1) Steal a Deadly Rails
This game has a nearly identical setup to Steal a Brainrot. Here, mobs spawn from a tunnel and head toward a furnace. Players must collect them before they disappear or get stolen by others. Once a mob is stolen, you have to protect it from competitors.
Steal a Deadly Rails offers a simple, fast-paced loop of collecting, defending, and upgrading, similar to Steal a Brainrot.
2) Steal a Fish
In Steal a Fish, players catch fish that appear in waves and must quickly move them to safety. The fish come in various rarities, and collecting more exquisite ones grants more resources. Notably, other players can interfere with your process or steal your fish before they are placed in the collecting area.
Steal a Fish has similar base-building mechanics to Steal a Brainrot. However, both games have vastly different visuals and graphics.
3) Steal Anime
In Steal Anime, players collect anime-themed units and use them to grow their base. While building the base, you’ll face other players who will try to steal your characters. To prevent theft, you must evade enemies and often guard your collection.
Steal Anime has many mechanics that resemble Steal a Brainrot, but it also offers unique visual effects and anime characters that help set it apart.
4) Steal a Car
In Steal a Car, the goal is to grab cars and place them in your garage to earn money. The map is open and competitive, with multiple players trying to steal or block each other. Additionally, players can unlock various weapons to temporarily ward off enemies.
Steal a Car follows the same formula of buying, stealing, and PvP competition as Steal a Brainrot. The key difference is that Steal a Car also allows players to build their car collection, whereas Steal a Brainrot is focused on storing brainrots.
5) Steal a Diamond
In Steal a Diamond, players have to collect various materials of different rarities to build their collection and earn money. Here, all the objects appear on a railway track, and players have to purchase them before they reach the end of the route. Once purchased, the object can be stolen by enemies.
Similar to Steal a Brainrot, Steal a Diamond has all the elements of a stealing game, like rebirth, stealing, buying, and defending. The title’s graphics and collectibles set it apart from other games of the same genre.
