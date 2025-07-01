Grow a Garden introduced the Traveler’s Fruit Seed, among others, in the Mega Harvest update, the second part of the Summer Harvest Event. It was added to the brand-new Summer Shop, from which it can be purchased with Robux or Summer Coins. This Seed matures into a plant that produces high-value Fruits, helping you become a millionaire in no time.

Let’s explore the acquisition method for the Traveler’s Fruit Seed, along with a few details on its yield.

Getting Traveler’s Fruit Seed in Grow a Garden

The Traveler's Fruit Seed (Image via Roblox)

The Traveler’s Fruit Seed in Grow a Garden is exclusively available from the Summer Shop for 32 Summer Coins. While it is purchasable directly from the shop, the chances of it being in stock are fairly low. To circumvent the shop RNG, you can buy the Seed for 749 Robux instead, adding it directly to your inventory.

Summer Coins can be obtained as part of the Summer Harvest Event. It is the primary currency of the aforementioned shop, added as an extension of the Summer Harvest Event. For every 1,000 Harvest Points you earn by depositing Summer-themed Fruits during the event, you will earn one Summer Coin.

In total, you need 32,000 Harvest Points to acquire enough Summer Coins for the Traveler’s Fruit.

Harvest value, rarity, and yield type

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Traveler’s Fruit is of Divine rarity and is among the most valuable species in the game. Its base value is 59,000 Sheckles, which can increase based on size differences and Mutations. Its value is quite high, being on par with species like the Cocovine.

This Seed is of the Multi-Harvest type, which only improves its value even further. You will continue to receive Fruits from the species for as long as it is on your farm. If you manage to acquire it, it can be a steady source of Sheckles for your farm.

FAQs

How to get Traveler’s Fruit Seed in Grow a Garden

Traveler’s Fruit Seed can be bought from the Summer Shop for 32 Summer Coins or 749 Robux.

What is the base sell value of the Traveler’s Fruit harvest in Grow a Garden?

The base sell value of the Traveler’s Fruit harvest is 59,000 Sheckles.

How to get Summer Coins in Grow a Garden

For every 1,000 Harvest Points earned by depositing Summer-themed Fruits in the Summer Harvest Event, you can get one Summer Coin.

