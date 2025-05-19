Grow a Garden Fruit tier list

Making money in Grow a Garden involves selling Fruits that the plants in your farm produce. The title has assigned a unique selling value to each of them, making some species more valuable than others. If you’re looking to maximize the money you earn while playing the game, it’s important to know which of these species are worth the investment.

This article ranks all Fruits in the game and helps you determine which ones are the best to skyrocket your Sheckle counter.

Ranking all Fruits in Grow a Garden

S-Tier

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The S-Tier includes the cream of the crop (no pun intended), giving you the best value for the amount of Sheckles you spend on their Seeds. Incidentally, this tier also includes some of the rarest Fruits, making it important to prioritize their acquisition. Acquire these species the moment an opportunity arises, no matter your progress in the game.

Fruit Harvest type Base sell amount Beanstalk Multi-Harvest 18,050 Sheckles Candy Blossom Multi-Harvest 90,000 Sheckles Moon Melon Multi-Harvest 15,000 Sheckles Mushroom Multi-Harvest 136,277 Sheckles Moonglow Multi-Harvest 20,000 Sheckles Lotus Multi-Harvest 20,000 Sheckles Moon Blossom Multi-Harvest 45,000 Sheckles Venus FLy Trap Multi-Harvest 23,100 Sheckles

A-Tier

A still from the gameplay (Image via Roblox)

In the A-Tier are high-value crops that are either slightly niche or don’t sell for as much as their counterparts in the S-Tier. These can become reliable Sheckle-earners for your farm until you find something from the tier above. Be sure to plant them in your garden if you come across their Seeds.

Fruit Harvest type Base sell amount Blood Banana Multi-Harvest 7,150 Sheckles Cacao Multi-Harvest 9,,927 Sheckles Pepper Multi-Harvest 7,220 Sheckles Cactus Multi-Harvest 3,069 Sheckles Candy Sunflower Single Harvest 145,000 Sheckles Cursed Fruit Multi-Harvest 10,000 Sheckles Dragon Fruit Multi-Harvest 4,750 Sheckles Durian Multi-Harvest 9,500 Sheckles Eggplant Multi-Harvest 6,000 Sheckles Grape Multi-Harvest 7,085 Sheckles Mango Multi-Harvest 6,500 Sheckles Moonflower Multi-Harvest 6,000 Sheckles Red Lollipop Single Harvest 52,000 Sheckles Starfruit Multi-Harvest 13,000 Sheckles

B-Tier

Fruit Seeds (Image via Roblox)

In the B-tier, you will find Fruits that are perfectly middle-of-the-road. They are neither exceedingly valuable nor particularly rare. Some are also single-harvest, which means that once you reap the Fruits of the Seeds you sowed, you must buy the Seed once more. Even though such crops may be high value, their RNG-fickleness keeps them from climbing any higher.

Fruit Harvest type Base sell amount Banana Multi-Harvest 3,000 Sheckles Chocolate Carrot Single Harvest 16,500 Sheckles Cranberry Multi-Harvest 3,000 Sheckles Mint Multi-Harvest 3,800 Sheckles Passionfruit Multi-Harvest 3,000 Sheckles Papaya Multi-Harvest 1,000 Sheckles Pineapple Multi-Harvest 1,805 Sheckles

C-Tier

The Gear Shop (Image via Roblox)

Few things make the denizens of the C-Tier worth investing in. These Fruits should only be acquired if you need filler for your farm or are just starting the game. Their value is low, they can be single-harvested, and they are difficult to acquire. Needless to say, they are less valuable than their peers.

Fruit Harvest type Base sell amount Lemon Multi-Harvest 900 Sheckles Pear Multi-Harvest 500 Sheckles Blueberry Multi-Harvest 400 Sheckles Coconut Multi-Harvest 400 Sheckles Apple Multi-Harvest 275 Sheckles Peach Multi-Harvest 271 Sheckles Cherry Blossom Multi-Harvest 208 Sheckles Nightshade Single Harvest 2,000 Sheckles Daffodil Single Harvest 1,500 Sheckles Bamboo Single Harvest 3,610 Sheckles Pumpkin Single Harvest 4,000 Sheckles Watermelon Multi-Harvest 3,000 Sheckles

D-Tier

Grow a Garden official cover art (Image via Roblox)

The D-Tier includes the bottom-of-the-barrel options, including crops that don't yield anything noteworthy. There are no merits to acquiring them, and some may even lose you value if the RNG does not go your way. Avoid investing in them and save your Sheckles for something better.

Fruit Harvest type Base sell amount Carrot Multi-Harvest 18 Sheckles Corn Multi-Harvest 40 Sheckles Glowshroom Multi-Harvest 150 Sheckles Orange Tulip Multi-Harvest 767 Sheckles Raspberry Multi-Harvest 60 Sheckles Strawberry Multi-Harvest 50 Sheckles Tomato Multi-Harvest 30 Sheckles

FAQs

How to get Fruits in Grow a Garden

Fruits can be harvested after planting seeds in your garden and waiting for them to grow into full-sized plants.

Which Fruit has the highest sell value in Grow a Garden?

The Candy Sunflower currently has the highest sell value in the game at 145,000 Sheckles.

What is the best Fruit in Grow a Garden?

The best Fruit in the game is the Candy Blossom, which can produce multiple Fruits with a base sell value of 90,000 Sheckles.

