Grow a Garden Fruit tier list

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified May 19, 2025 10:11 GMT
Roblox Grow a Garden
Roblox Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

Making money in Grow a Garden involves selling Fruits that the plants in your farm produce. The title has assigned a unique selling value to each of them, making some species more valuable than others. If you’re looking to maximize the money you earn while playing the game, it’s important to know which of these species are worth the investment.

This article ranks all Fruits in the game and helps you determine which ones are the best to skyrocket your Sheckle counter.

Ranking all Fruits in Grow a Garden

S-Tier

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)
Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The S-Tier includes the cream of the crop (no pun intended), giving you the best value for the amount of Sheckles you spend on their Seeds. Incidentally, this tier also includes some of the rarest Fruits, making it important to prioritize their acquisition. Acquire these species the moment an opportunity arises, no matter your progress in the game.

Fruit

Harvest type

Base sell amount

Beanstalk

Multi-Harvest

18,050 Sheckles

Candy Blossom

Multi-Harvest

90,000 Sheckles

Moon Melon

Multi-Harvest

15,000 Sheckles

Mushroom

Multi-Harvest

136,277 Sheckles

Moonglow

Multi-Harvest

20,000 Sheckles

Lotus

Multi-Harvest

20,000 Sheckles

Moon Blossom

Multi-Harvest

45,000 Sheckles

Venus FLy Trap

Multi-Harvest

23,100 Sheckles

A-Tier

A still from the gameplay (Image via Roblox)
A still from the gameplay (Image via Roblox)

In the A-Tier are high-value crops that are either slightly niche or don’t sell for as much as their counterparts in the S-Tier. These can become reliable Sheckle-earners for your farm until you find something from the tier above. Be sure to plant them in your garden if you come across their Seeds.

Fruit

Harvest type

Base sell amount

Blood Banana

Multi-Harvest

7,150 Sheckles

Cacao

Multi-Harvest

9,,927 Sheckles

Pepper

Multi-Harvest

7,220 Sheckles

Cactus

Multi-Harvest

3,069 Sheckles

Candy Sunflower

Single Harvest

145,000 Sheckles

Cursed Fruit

Multi-Harvest

10,000 Sheckles

Dragon Fruit

Multi-Harvest

4,750 Sheckles

Durian

Multi-Harvest

9,500 Sheckles

Eggplant

Multi-Harvest

6,000 Sheckles

Grape

Multi-Harvest

7,085 Sheckles

Mango

Multi-Harvest

6,500 Sheckles

Moonflower

Multi-Harvest

6,000 Sheckles

Red Lollipop

Single Harvest

52,000 Sheckles

Starfruit

Multi-Harvest

13,000 Sheckles

B-Tier

Fruit Seeds (Image via Roblox)
Fruit Seeds (Image via Roblox)

In the B-tier, you will find Fruits that are perfectly middle-of-the-road. They are neither exceedingly valuable nor particularly rare. Some are also single-harvest, which means that once you reap the Fruits of the Seeds you sowed, you must buy the Seed once more. Even though such crops may be high value, their RNG-fickleness keeps them from climbing any higher.

Fruit

Harvest type

Base sell amount

Banana

Multi-Harvest

3,000 Sheckles

Chocolate Carrot

Single Harvest

16,500 Sheckles

Cranberry

Multi-Harvest

3,000 Sheckles

Mint

Multi-Harvest

3,800 Sheckles

Passionfruit

Multi-Harvest

3,000 Sheckles

Papaya

Multi-Harvest

1,000 Sheckles

Pineapple

Multi-Harvest

1,805 Sheckles

C-Tier

The Gear Shop (Image via Roblox)
The Gear Shop (Image via Roblox)

Few things make the denizens of the C-Tier worth investing in. These Fruits should only be acquired if you need filler for your farm or are just starting the game. Their value is low, they can be single-harvested, and they are difficult to acquire. Needless to say, they are less valuable than their peers.

Fruit

Harvest type

Base sell amount

Lemon

Multi-Harvest

900 Sheckles

Pear

Multi-Harvest

500 Sheckles

Blueberry

Multi-Harvest

400 Sheckles

Coconut

Multi-Harvest

400 Sheckles

Apple

Multi-Harvest

275 Sheckles

Peach

Multi-Harvest

271 Sheckles

Cherry Blossom

Multi-Harvest

208 Sheckles

Nightshade

Single Harvest

2,000 Sheckles

Daffodil

Single Harvest

1,500 Sheckles

Bamboo

Single Harvest

3,610 Sheckles

Pumpkin

Single Harvest

4,000 Sheckles

Watermelon

Multi-Harvest

3,000 Sheckles

D-Tier

Grow a Garden official cover art (Image via Roblox)
Grow a Garden official cover art (Image via Roblox)

The D-Tier includes the bottom-of-the-barrel options, including crops that don't yield anything noteworthy. There are no merits to acquiring them, and some may even lose you value if the RNG does not go your way. Avoid investing in them and save your Sheckles for something better.

Fruit

Harvest type

Base sell amount

Carrot

Multi-Harvest

18 Sheckles

Corn

Multi-Harvest

40 Sheckles

Glowshroom

Multi-Harvest

150 Sheckles

Orange Tulip

Multi-Harvest

767 Sheckles

Raspberry

Multi-Harvest

60 Sheckles

Strawberry

Multi-Harvest

50 Sheckles

Tomato

Multi-Harvest

30 Sheckles

FAQs

How to get Fruits in Grow a Garden

Fruits can be harvested after planting seeds in your garden and waiting for them to grow into full-sized plants.

Which Fruit has the highest sell value in Grow a Garden?

The Candy Sunflower currently has the highest sell value in the game at 145,000 Sheckles.

What is the best Fruit in Grow a Garden?

The best Fruit in the game is the Candy Blossom, which can produce multiple Fruits with a base sell value of 90,000 Sheckles.

