Grow a Garden Fruit tier list

Making money in Grow a Garden involves selling Fruits that the plants in your farm produce. The title has assigned a unique selling value to each of them, making some species more valuable than others. If you’re looking to maximize the money you earn while playing the game, it’s important to know which of these species are worth the investment.
This article ranks all Fruits in the game and helps you determine which ones are the best to skyrocket your Sheckle counter.
Ranking all Fruits in Grow a Garden
S-Tier
The S-Tier includes the cream of the crop (no pun intended), giving you the best value for the amount of Sheckles you spend on their Seeds. Incidentally, this tier also includes some of the rarest Fruits, making it important to prioritize their acquisition. Acquire these species the moment an opportunity arises, no matter your progress in the game.
In the A-Tier are high-value crops that are either slightly niche or don’t sell for as much as their counterparts in the S-Tier. These can become reliable Sheckle-earners for your farm until you find something from the tier above. Be sure to plant them in your garden if you come across their Seeds.
Fruit
Harvest type
Base sell amount
Blood Banana
Multi-Harvest
7,150 Sheckles
Cacao
Multi-Harvest
9,,927 Sheckles
Pepper
Multi-Harvest
7,220 Sheckles
Cactus
Multi-Harvest
3,069 Sheckles
Candy Sunflower
Single Harvest
145,000 Sheckles
Cursed Fruit
Multi-Harvest
10,000 Sheckles
Dragon Fruit
Multi-Harvest
4,750 Sheckles
Durian
Multi-Harvest
9,500 Sheckles
Eggplant
Multi-Harvest
6,000 Sheckles
Grape
Multi-Harvest
7,085 Sheckles
Mango
Multi-Harvest
6,500 Sheckles
Moonflower
Multi-Harvest
6,000 Sheckles
Red Lollipop
Single Harvest
52,000 Sheckles
Starfruit
Multi-Harvest
13,000 Sheckles
B-Tier
In the B-tier, you will find Fruits that are perfectly middle-of-the-road. They are neither exceedingly valuable nor particularly rare. Some are also single-harvest, which means that once you reap the Fruits of the Seeds you sowed, you must buy the Seed once more. Even though such crops may be high value, their RNG-fickleness keeps them from climbing any higher.
Fruit
Harvest type
Base sell amount
Banana
Multi-Harvest
3,000 Sheckles
Chocolate Carrot
Single Harvest
16,500 Sheckles
Cranberry
Multi-Harvest
3,000 Sheckles
Mint
Multi-Harvest
3,800 Sheckles
Passionfruit
Multi-Harvest
3,000 Sheckles
Papaya
Multi-Harvest
1,000 Sheckles
Pineapple
Multi-Harvest
1,805 Sheckles
C-Tier
Few things make the denizens of the C-Tier worth investing in. These Fruits should only be acquired if you need filler for your farm or are just starting the game. Their value is low, they can be single-harvested, and they are difficult to acquire. Needless to say, they are less valuable than their peers.
Fruit
Harvest type
Base sell amount
Lemon
Multi-Harvest
900 Sheckles
Pear
Multi-Harvest
500 Sheckles
Blueberry
Multi-Harvest
400 Sheckles
Coconut
Multi-Harvest
400 Sheckles
Apple
Multi-Harvest
275 Sheckles
Peach
Multi-Harvest
271 Sheckles
Cherry Blossom
Multi-Harvest
208 Sheckles
Nightshade
Single Harvest
2,000 Sheckles
Daffodil
Single Harvest
1,500 Sheckles
Bamboo
Single Harvest
3,610 Sheckles
Pumpkin
Single Harvest
4,000 Sheckles
Watermelon
Multi-Harvest
3,000 Sheckles
D-Tier
The D-Tier includes the bottom-of-the-barrel options, including crops that don't yield anything noteworthy. There are no merits to acquiring them, and some may even lose you value if the RNG does not go your way. Avoid investing in them and save your Sheckles for something better.
Fruits can be harvested after planting seeds in your garden and waiting for them to grow into full-sized plants.
Which Fruit has the highest sell value in Grow a Garden?
The Candy Sunflower currently has the highest sell value in the game at 145,000 Sheckles.
What is the best Fruit in Grow a Garden?
The best Fruit in the game is the Candy Blossom, which can produce multiple Fruits with a base sell value of 90,000 Sheckles.
