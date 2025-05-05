  • home icon
Grow a Garden Pet tier list

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified May 05, 2025 09:49 GMT
Roblox Grow a Garden
Roblox Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

With the Animal update, Grow a Garden introduced the Pets mechanic to the experience, giving players access to various passive abilities. Equipping a Pet can drastically change the way a Robloxian approaches the very act of farming in the title. As such, it’s important to know which Pet Eggs to save your currency for and which to skip past to try and nab the best ones.

So, to help you decide which Pets are worth keeping and equipping, we’ve ranked the various companions in the game.

Ranking all Pets in Grow a Garden

S-Tier

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)
Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Since the selection of Pets in the game is rather limited, only one of them stands out among the initial batch of Pets. This tier is home to the Dragonfly — an incredibly useful Pet for those who prefer long grinding sessions. The Dragonfly has a chance to turn a fruit gold every four minutes and 50 seconds, multiplying their value by 20.

Pet

Egg

Ability

Dragonfly

Bug

Every 4:50, turns one random fruit gold.

A-Tier

Pet Egg Shop (Image via Roblox)
Pet Egg Shop (Image via Roblox)

This tier represents some of the best Pets in the game, but they don’t quite measure up to the Dragonfly in the S-tier. While their abilities are useful, they can be somewhat unreliable at times, placing them a tier below the aforementioned Bug Egg Pet.

Pet

Egg

Ability

Caterpillar

Bug

Speeds up the growth of leafy plants.

Cow

Legendary

Increases plant growth rate in its radius.

Giant Ant

Bug

Chance to duplicate harvested fruits.

Monkey

Rare

Chance to refund fruits when sold.

Silver Monkey

Legendary

Chance to refund fruits when sold.

Praying Mantis

Bug

Increases Mutation chance.

Snail

Bug

Extra chance for Lucky Harvest.

B-Tier

The Uncommon Egg (Image via Roblox)
The Uncommon Egg (Image via Roblox)

The B-Tier Pets will serve you decently well, but they are best replaced the moment you acquire any Pet from the S or A tiers. Their abilities are only okay and generally rely on low percentage chances to apply their effects, making them more unreliable than their peers.

Pet

Egg

Ability

Black Bunny

Uncommon

Eats a carrot to increase value.

Bunny

Common

Eats a carrot to increase value.

Chicken

Uncommon

Reduce Pet Egg hatch time.

Dog

Common

10% chance to dig up a random seed.

Panda

One-time update reward

Consumes a bamboo to increase its value and sells it for Cash.

Pig

Rare

Chance for a fruit to grow with Mutations in its radius.

Golden Lab

Common

10% chance to dig up a random seed.

Rooster

Rare

Reduce Pet Egg hatch time.

Sea Otter

Legendary

Sprays water to nearby plants

C-Tier

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)
Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Pets in this tier are nothing special and offer little to no utility because of their low activation chance or low effectiveness in general. You must only equip these if you have nothing better in the roster and are gathering additional funds for your next Pet Egg.

Pet

Egg

Ability

Cat

Uncommon

Increases fruit size when napping in its radius.

Deer

Uncommon

Chance to make berry fruits stay after harvesting.

Orange Tabby

Rare

Increases fruit size when napping in its radius.

Polar Bear

Legendary

Applies the Frozen mutation to the nearest plant.

Spotted Deer

Rare

Chance to make berry fruits stay after harvesting.

Turtle

Legendary

Makes Sprinklers last longer.

FAQs

What is the best Pet in Grow a Garden?

Dragonfly is the best Pet in the game for its consistent and reliable ability to turn fruits golden every four minutes and 50 seconds.

How to hatch Pet Eggs in Grow a Garden

Pet Eggs can be hatched after purchasing them from the Pet Egg Shop.

What are the different types of Pet Eggs in Grow a Garden?

The different types of Pet Eggs include Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, and Bug.

About the author
Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.

As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.

Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.

While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.

Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones.

Know More

