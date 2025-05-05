Grow a Garden Pet tier list

With the Animal update, Grow a Garden introduced the Pets mechanic to the experience, giving players access to various passive abilities. Equipping a Pet can drastically change the way a Robloxian approaches the very act of farming in the title. As such, it’s important to know which Pet Eggs to save your currency for and which to skip past to try and nab the best ones.
So, to help you decide which Pets are worth keeping and equipping, we’ve ranked the various companions in the game.
Ranking all Pets in Grow a Garden
S-Tier
Since the selection of Pets in the game is rather limited, only one of them stands out among the initial batch of Pets. This tier is home to the Dragonfly — an incredibly useful Pet for those who prefer long grinding sessions. The Dragonfly has a chance to turn a fruit gold every four minutes and 50 seconds, multiplying their value by 20.
This tier represents some of the best Pets in the game, but they don’t quite measure up to the Dragonfly in the S-tier. While their abilities are useful, they can be somewhat unreliable at times, placing them a tier below the aforementioned Bug Egg Pet.
Pet
Egg
Ability
Caterpillar
Bug
Speeds up the growth of leafy plants.
Cow
Legendary
Increases plant growth rate in its radius.
Giant Ant
Bug
Chance to duplicate harvested fruits.
Monkey
Rare
Chance to refund fruits when sold.
Silver Monkey
Legendary
Chance to refund fruits when sold.
Praying Mantis
Bug
Increases Mutation chance.
Snail
Bug
Extra chance for Lucky Harvest.
B-Tier
The B-Tier Pets will serve you decently well, but they are best replaced the moment you acquire any Pet from the S or A tiers. Their abilities are only okay and generally rely on low percentage chances to apply their effects, making them more unreliable than their peers.
Pet
Egg
Ability
Black Bunny
Uncommon
Eats a carrot to increase value.
Bunny
Common
Eats a carrot to increase value.
Chicken
Uncommon
Reduce Pet Egg hatch time.
Dog
Common
10% chance to dig up a random seed.
Panda
One-time update reward
Consumes a bamboo to increase its value and sells it for Cash.
Pig
Rare
Chance for a fruit to grow with Mutations in its radius.
Golden Lab
Common
10% chance to dig up a random seed.
Rooster
Rare
Reduce Pet Egg hatch time.
Sea Otter
Legendary
Sprays water to nearby plants
C-Tier
The Pets in this tier are nothing special and offer little to no utility because of their low activation chance or low effectiveness in general. You must only equip these if you have nothing better in the roster and are gathering additional funds for your next Pet Egg.
Pet
Egg
Ability
Cat
Uncommon
Increases fruit size when napping in its radius.
Deer
Uncommon
Chance to make berry fruits stay after harvesting.
Orange Tabby
Rare
Increases fruit size when napping in its radius.
Polar Bear
Legendary
Applies the Frozen mutation to the nearest plant.
Spotted Deer
Rare
Chance to make berry fruits stay after harvesting.
Dragonfly is the best Pet in the game for its consistent and reliable ability to turn fruits golden every four minutes and 50 seconds.
How to hatch Pet Eggs in Grow a Garden
Pet Eggs can be hatched after purchasing them from the Pet Egg Shop.
What are the different types of Pet Eggs in Grow a Garden?
The different types of Pet Eggs include Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, and Bug.
About the author
Swapnil Joshi
Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.
As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.
Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.
While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.
Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones.