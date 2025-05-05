Grow a Garden Pet tier list

With the Animal update, Grow a Garden introduced the Pets mechanic to the experience, giving players access to various passive abilities. Equipping a Pet can drastically change the way a Robloxian approaches the very act of farming in the title. As such, it’s important to know which Pet Eggs to save your currency for and which to skip past to try and nab the best ones.

So, to help you decide which Pets are worth keeping and equipping, we’ve ranked the various companions in the game.

Ranking all Pets in Grow a Garden

S-Tier

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Since the selection of Pets in the game is rather limited, only one of them stands out among the initial batch of Pets. This tier is home to the Dragonfly — an incredibly useful Pet for those who prefer long grinding sessions. The Dragonfly has a chance to turn a fruit gold every four minutes and 50 seconds, multiplying their value by 20.

Pet Egg Ability Dragonfly Bug Every 4:50, turns one random fruit gold.

A-Tier

Pet Egg Shop (Image via Roblox)

This tier represents some of the best Pets in the game, but they don’t quite measure up to the Dragonfly in the S-tier. While their abilities are useful, they can be somewhat unreliable at times, placing them a tier below the aforementioned Bug Egg Pet.

Pet Egg Ability Caterpillar Bug Speeds up the growth of leafy plants. Cow Legendary Increases plant growth rate in its radius. Giant Ant Bug Chance to duplicate harvested fruits. Monkey Rare Chance to refund fruits when sold. Silver Monkey Legendary Chance to refund fruits when sold. Praying Mantis Bug Increases Mutation chance. Snail Bug Extra chance for Lucky Harvest.

B-Tier

The Uncommon Egg (Image via Roblox)

The B-Tier Pets will serve you decently well, but they are best replaced the moment you acquire any Pet from the S or A tiers. Their abilities are only okay and generally rely on low percentage chances to apply their effects, making them more unreliable than their peers.

Pet Egg Ability Black Bunny Uncommon Eats a carrot to increase value. Bunny Common Eats a carrot to increase value. Chicken Uncommon Reduce Pet Egg hatch time. Dog Common 10% chance to dig up a random seed. Panda One-time update reward Consumes a bamboo to increase its value and sells it for Cash. Pig Rare Chance for a fruit to grow with Mutations in its radius. Golden Lab Common 10% chance to dig up a random seed. Rooster Rare Reduce Pet Egg hatch time. Sea Otter Legendary Sprays water to nearby plants

C-Tier

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Pets in this tier are nothing special and offer little to no utility because of their low activation chance or low effectiveness in general. You must only equip these if you have nothing better in the roster and are gathering additional funds for your next Pet Egg.

Pet Egg Ability Cat Uncommon Increases fruit size when napping in its radius. Deer Uncommon Chance to make berry fruits stay after harvesting. Orange Tabby Rare Increases fruit size when napping in its radius. Polar Bear Legendary Applies the Frozen mutation to the nearest plant. Spotted Deer Rare Chance to make berry fruits stay after harvesting. Turtle Legendary Makes Sprinklers last longer.

FAQs

What is the best Pet in Grow a Garden?

Dragonfly is the best Pet in the game for its consistent and reliable ability to turn fruits golden every four minutes and 50 seconds.

How to hatch Pet Eggs in Grow a Garden

Pet Eggs can be hatched after purchasing them from the Pet Egg Shop.

What are the different types of Pet Eggs in Grow a Garden?

The different types of Pet Eggs include Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, and Bug.

