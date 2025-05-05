Grow a Garden: All Pets

Grow a Garden has implemented a feature that is reminiscent of Pets in other simulator-style Roblox experiences. The new Pets mechanic grants you passive boosts that improve your farm’s yield. As such, this feature is a significant stepping stone towards making your farm the best it possibly can be.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Grow a Garden Pets feature.
The role of Pets in Grow a Garden
The main role of Pets in this title is to apply various bonuses to your yield, making your farm better as a result. Pets can apply bonuses like additional chances for rare events to trigger, making boosters like Sprinklers last longer, increasing water spray, and more.
Unlike the Pets in simulator-style games that apply percentage boosts, each Animal in Grow a Garden has a more varied set of bonuses. These bonuses don’t rely on amplifying specific stats; rather, the positive effects they apply are more tangible.
Pets can be acquired by hatching Eggs, which are purchased from Raphael’s Shop. The prices for these start at 50,000 Cash and go up to 50 million Cash. The rarer the Egg, the more expensive it becomes. Each Egg has weighted odds to appear in the aforementioned vendor’s stock. Listed below are all the Eggs currently available in the game:
- Common Egg: 50,000 Cash; 99% chance of appearing in the shop.
- Uncommon Egg: 150,000 Cash; 53% chance of appearing in the shop.
- Rare Egg: 600,000 Cash; 21% chance of appearing in the shop.
- Legendary Egg: 3,000,000 Cash; 9% chance of appearing in the shop.
- Bug Egg: 50,000,000 Cash or 300 Robux; 3% chance of appearing in the shop.
The Eggs shop refreshes every 30 minutes, which is when these spawn chances come into effect. Up to three Eggs are available to purchase at any given moment.
List of all Pets
Here’s a complete list of Pets that can be acquired through the various Eggs in the game:
Common Egg
- Golden Lab: Chance to dig up a random Seed.
- Dog: Chance to dig up a random Seed.
- Bunny: Eats a Carrot to increase value.
Uncommon Egg
- Black Bunny: Eats a Carrot to increase value.
- Chicken: Reduces Pet Egg hatch time.
- Deer: Chance to make berry fruits stay after harvesting.
- Cat: Increases fruit size in its radius when napping.
Rare Egg
- Orange Tabby: Increases fruit size when napping within its radius.
- Spotted Deer: Chance to make berry fruits stay after harvesting.
- Pig: Chance for a fruit to grow with Mutations in its radius.
- Rooster: Reduces Pet Egg Hatch Time.
- Monkey: Chance to refund fruits when sold.
Legendary Egg
- Cow: Increases plant growth rate in its radius.
- Silver Monkey: Chance to refund fruits when sold.
- Sea Otter: Sprays water on nearby plants.
- Turtle: Makes Sprinklers last longer.
- Polar Bear: Gives the nearest plant Chilled or Frozen mutation.
Bug Egg
- Snail: Extra chance for Lucky Harvest.
- Giant Ant: Chance to duplicate harvested fruits.
- Caterpillar: Leafy Plants grow faster in its radius.
- Praying Mantis: Prays to increase Mutation chance.
- Dragonfly: Turns a random fruit into Gold.
Additionally, the Panda pet was exclusively available for 75 minutes after the launch of the Pets Update on May 3, 2025.
FAQs
How to get Pets in Grow a Garden
Pets are acquired by hatching Eggs available in the Eggs Shop.
What are the odds of finding the Bug Egg in Grow a Garden?
The odds of finding a Bug Egg in the Egg Shop are 3%.
Is Grow a Garden available for free?
Yes, the game can be accessed for free without having to make any premium purchases.
