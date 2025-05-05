Grow a Garden: All Pets

Grow a Garden has implemented a feature that is reminiscent of Pets in other simulator-style Roblox experiences. The new Pets mechanic grants you passive boosts that improve your farm’s yield. As such, this feature is a significant stepping stone towards making your farm the best it possibly can be.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the Grow a Garden Pets feature.

The role of Pets in Grow a Garden

The Pet Egg shop (Image via Roblox)

The main role of Pets in this title is to apply various bonuses to your yield, making your farm better as a result. Pets can apply bonuses like additional chances for rare events to trigger, making boosters like Sprinklers last longer, increasing water spray, and more.

Ad

Trending

Unlike the Pets in simulator-style games that apply percentage boosts, each Animal in Grow a Garden has a more varied set of bonuses. These bonuses don’t rely on amplifying specific stats; rather, the positive effects they apply are more tangible.

Pets can be acquired by hatching Eggs, which are purchased from Raphael’s Shop. The prices for these start at 50,000 Cash and go up to 50 million Cash. The rarer the Egg, the more expensive it becomes. Each Egg has weighted odds to appear in the aforementioned vendor’s stock. Listed below are all the Eggs currently available in the game:

Ad

Common Egg: 50,000 Cash; 99% chance of appearing in the shop.

50,000 Cash; 99% chance of appearing in the shop. Uncommon Egg: 150,000 Cash; 53% chance of appearing in the shop.

150,000 Cash; 53% chance of appearing in the shop. Rare Egg: 600,000 Cash; 21% chance of appearing in the shop.

600,000 Cash; 21% chance of appearing in the shop. Legendary Egg: 3,000,000 Cash; 9% chance of appearing in the shop.

3,000,000 Cash; 9% chance of appearing in the shop. Bug Egg: 50,000,000 Cash or 300 Robux; 3% chance of appearing in the shop.

The Eggs shop refreshes every 30 minutes, which is when these spawn chances come into effect. Up to three Eggs are available to purchase at any given moment.

Ad

Also read: Grow a Garden: A beginner's guide

List of all Pets

The contents of an Uncommon Egg (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a complete list of Pets that can be acquired through the various Eggs in the game:

Ad

Common Egg

Golden Lab: Chance to dig up a random Seed.

Chance to dig up a random Seed. Dog: Chance to dig up a random Seed.

Chance to dig up a random Seed. Bunny: Eats a Carrot to increase value.

Uncommon Egg

Black Bunny: Eats a Carrot to increase value.

Eats a Carrot to increase value. Chicken: Reduces Pet Egg hatch time.

Reduces Pet Egg hatch time. Deer: Chance to make berry fruits stay after harvesting.

Chance to make berry fruits stay after harvesting. Cat: Increases fruit size in its radius when napping.

Rare Egg

Orange Tabby: Increases fruit size when napping within its radius.

Increases fruit size when napping within its radius. Spotted Deer: Chance to make berry fruits stay after harvesting.

Chance to make berry fruits stay after harvesting. Pig: Chance for a fruit to grow with Mutations in its radius.

Chance for a fruit to grow with Mutations in its radius. Rooster: Reduces Pet Egg Hatch Time.

Reduces Pet Egg Hatch Time. Monkey: Chance to refund fruits when sold.

Ad

Legendary Egg

Cow: Increases plant growth rate in its radius.

Increases plant growth rate in its radius. Silver Monkey: Chance to refund fruits when sold.

Chance to refund fruits when sold. Sea Otter: Sprays water on nearby plants.

Sprays water on nearby plants. Turtle: Makes Sprinklers last longer.

Makes Sprinklers last longer. Polar Bear: Gives the nearest plant Chilled or Frozen mutation.

Bug Egg

Snail: Extra chance for Lucky Harvest.

Extra chance for Lucky Harvest. Giant Ant: Chance to duplicate harvested fruits.

Chance to duplicate harvested fruits. Caterpillar: Leafy Plants grow faster in its radius.

Leafy Plants grow faster in its radius. Praying Mantis: Prays to increase Mutation chance.

Prays to increase Mutation chance. Dragonfly: Turns a random fruit into Gold.

Ad

Additionally, the Panda pet was exclusively available for 75 minutes after the launch of the Pets Update on May 3, 2025.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get Pets in Grow a Garden

Pets are acquired by hatching Eggs available in the Eggs Shop.

What are the odds of finding the Bug Egg in Grow a Garden?

The odds of finding a Bug Egg in the Egg Shop are 3%.

Ad

Is Grow a Garden available for free?

Yes, the game can be accessed for free without having to make any premium purchases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024