Grow a Garden: A beginner's guide

Grow a Garden has you do exactly what the title says: nurture a garden and sell the produce for Cash. The title follows a simple gameplay loop of buying seeds, planting them, selling the harvest, and restarting the process to grow your farming venture. As your money reserves grow, so do the amount of seeds that you can buy and make use of in the garden.

Here’s how to get started in Grow a Garden.

Getting started with Grow a Garden

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Grow a Garden is a very simple game supported by the aforementioned loop of tasks that become increasingly more lucrative with progress. The garden is on a map where you can view other Robloxians’ attempts to raise their crops. This gives the title a sense of community that would otherwise not be visible due to the strictly single-player nature of the gameplay loop.

This experience lets players teleport freely between the three main pillars of the game: the Garden, the Seed Vendor, and the Merchant. Your Garden includes three rows and two columns of fertile area, where you can plant the seed. The game gives you 20 Cash at the very beginning, which you can use to buy Carrot seeds and kickstart your farming efforts.

Once you plant the seeds by equipping them and clicking on the desired area, wait for them to grow. You can view the growth status of the desired plant by hovering your cursor over it. Then, harvest your crops by interacting with them and visit the Merchant to sell them.

Continue repeating the process until you can afford the most expensive seeds in the game.

Controls

The Garden (Image via Roblox)

The controls in this experience are the same as the default Roblox keybindings. You can use the Movement keys (W, S, A, and D) to move, Spacebar to jump, and E to interact. The game doesn’t assign any other keybindings beyond these simply by virtue of not including complex mechanics.

Gameplay mechanics

The Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)

Seed and Plant Types: The type of seed determines the price the produce fetches, along with the time it takes for it to grow into a plant. Certain seeds, such as Carrots, are single-use only and are removed from the garden upon harvest. Others, like Strawberries, can be harvested multiple times.

The type of seed determines the price the produce fetches, along with the time it takes for it to grow into a plant. Certain seeds, such as Carrots, are single-use only and are removed from the garden upon harvest. Others, like Strawberries, can be harvested multiple times. Harvest Types: The weight of the produce affects the price it fetches when sold; the heavier the vegetable, the more it sells for. Furthermore, there’s a chance of a variant or a mutation to grow after you plant the seed. Variants like Gold and Rainbow are more valuable than their base counterparts, granting you more money when sold.

The weight of the produce affects the price it fetches when sold; the heavier the vegetable, the more it sells for. Furthermore, there’s a chance of a variant or a mutation to grow after you plant the seed. Variants like Gold and Rainbow are more valuable than their base counterparts, granting you more money when sold. Gear: You can acquire special gear pieces that help you increase the speed and quality of your produce. Items like the Water Can and Basic Sprinkler more can help you nurture plants that need more care than the basic seeds accessible in the early game.

You can acquire special gear pieces that help you increase the speed and quality of your produce. Items like the Water Can and Basic Sprinkler more can help you nurture plants that need more care than the basic seeds accessible in the early game. Weather Events: Weather events are random server events that apply a modifier to your crops. These potentially improve the yield of your garden, adding a lot of value to your harvest.

Weather events are random server events that apply a modifier to your crops. These potentially improve the yield of your garden, adding a lot of value to your harvest. Premium Elements: The Seed Shop only occasionally stocks some of the rarest Seeds, but this limitation can be overcome using Robux. With Robux, you can buy any seed at any time, giving you access to some of the rarest and most valuable crops in the game.

FAQs

What is Grow a Garden about?

Grow a Garden is about buying seeds, planting and nurturing them in your garden, and selling the harvest for Cash.

Is Grow a Garden free to play?

Yes, the game can be played for free without any mandatory Robux purchase requirements.

What are Weather Events in Grow a Garden?

Weather Events are server-wide events that trigger randomly and cannot be activated manually.

