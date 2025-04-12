How to join the official Grow a Garden Discord

Grow a Garden is a Roblox farming simulator that requires you to keep track of your vegetables as they grow from seedlings to plants. Having access to an official resource like a Discord server can be helpful in your farming endeavors. You can compare your plants with other players, team up with them, or discuss the game’s mechanics. Furthermore, you can optionally receive a notification whenever the game updates, allowing you to hop back on and check out every new addition.

Let’s take a look at how you can join the official Grow a Garden Discord server and other official resources that are available for you to use.

Joining the official Grow a Garden Discord

Official Discord invite (Image via Discord)

Joining the official Grow a Garden Discord server is easy and only takes a couple of minutes. If you’ve never joined a Discord server before, the steps below outline every part of the process in detail:

Access the official Roblox page for the game by clicking here. Alternatively, go to the official Roblox website and search for the title in the Search bar.

Next, scroll down to find the link to the official Discord server. This link is an invite that you must accept to join the server.

to access the Discord invite. While on the invite page, you can customize Direct Message and Activity Status settings before accepting the invite. If you want other players to reach out to you via DMs, toggle the option on. Similarly, if you wish to display or hide whether you are online or not, toggle the option on or off per your preferences.

Hit the Accept Invite button to join the server.

Go through the rules in the Rules channel, after which you will be ready to explore everything that the server has to offer.

Unlike many Roblox experiences, this title doesn’t require you to undergo a verification process. You can view game update logs, announcements, game media, and access the chat channels right away.

Other official Grow a Garden links

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

This Roblox experience is fairly new, and official resources for it are sparse.

Discord server aside, you can access the official Roblox game page and The Garden Game's Roblox Group. You can chat with other players on the Roblox group and send your suggestions or grievances to the developers.

Currently, the game has no official Trello board, which is often a useful resource for all players. Trello boards come with plenty of detailed information about the game that must be updated regularly. It’s an immense undertaking that can take some time to complete, if it is indeed in the developers’ pipeline.

There’s a chance a Trello board arrives in the future, but at the moment, its existence remains uncertain.

FAQs

How to access the official Grow a Garden Discord server

The official Discord server for this game can be joined using the link on the official Roblox page and by accepting the invite.

Does Grow a Garden have a Trello board?

No, the title does not have an official Trello board as of this writing.

Can Grow a Garden be accessed for free?

Yes, the game is available for every Robloxian to play for free.

