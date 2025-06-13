5 games where you can be a villain in Roblox

Roblox has a lot of games in which you can be heroes or ordinary people, but only a few offer thrilling experiences as a villain. In these games, you can rob banks, cause havoc, or control the streets without obeying the rules. They allow you to be on the wrong side of the law with the help of action-based or roleplay mechanics.

Whether it's plotting robberies or taking down other gangs, these games allow you to be the bad guy in various ways. You can make money, acquire power, and rank in criminal prestige as you travel through realistic or stylized worlds.

Note: This article is based on personal opinion. The entries are in no particular order.

List of games where you can be a villain in Roblox

1) Jailbreak

Jailbreak (Image via Roblox)

Jailbreak proposes that you be a law enforcer or a criminal. Your character is a villain, and you must break out of prison and engage in robberies. You can organise and execute heists targeting banks, museums, and trains. You will be able to cooperate with others to steal things and not get caught.

The helicopters and vehicles used by the police players bring you to a halt in a continuous chase. Tools like keycards and explosives are implemented in the game to assist you in escaping and robbing quickly.

Key features:

Get out of prison and rob the buildings throughout the map.

Cooperate in pre-planned robberies

Evade the police by using vehicles to move quickly.

2) Notoriety

Notoriety (Image via Roblox)

Notoriety concentrates on team heists where the missions focus on stealing either cash or goods. The game allows various styles, such as loud or stealth gameplay. You will begin in a lobby where you can choose gear and loadouts before starting a mission.

After entering the location, you must accomplish a goal such as breaking safes or hacking systems. The enemies come in groups, and you have to flee or fight your way out. With every successful mission, you acquire money and experience.

Key features:

Experience stealth or violent heists.

Accomplish tasks such as breaking vaults and grabbing hostages.

Upgrade to get access to superior equipment in the upcoming heists.

3) The Wild West

The Wild West (Image via Roblox)

The Wild West puts you in a desert featuring towns, trains, and caves. You can be either an outlaw or a sheriff. Being a villain, you can rob banks, steal horses, or fight with townspeople. There is also a bounty system that keeps tabs on your crimes and dispatches other players to arrest or kill you.

You can mine gold, trade things, and purchase weapons to assist in a fight. The environment has some natural risks, such as bears and mountains, that increase the challenge to survival.

Key features:

Rob banks and steal cash.

Collect bounties or turn into one.

Kill or escape using the terrain and weapons.

4) Criminality

Criminality (Image via Roblox)

Criminality is a combat-intensive game taking place in a city with hostile players. You start with simple equipment and make money by robbing stores or looting areas. The game contains hand-to-hand gun battles, with the damage being lifelike, including knockdowns and bleeding systems.

You can purchase more powerful weapons and join gangs as you acquire money. It's crucial to be wary of random enemies who will nab your equipment. Strategy, aggression, and awareness are the key elements to survival.

Key features:

Rob stores and loot the gear of other players.

Street fights with a realistic damage system

Use cash to upgrade the gear and protect your territory

5) Da Hood

Da Hood allows you to be a villain in Roblox (Image via Roblox)

Da Hood is concentrated on street life, in which you can assume the roles of criminals, police officers, or the civil population. You can rob banks, stores, or other players. Fighting involves fist fights, firearms, and tasers. Meanwhile, police officers will attempt to jail criminals and establish order.

You can purchase houses, hide money, and battle with opposing gangs. The map contains both calm and violent areas. The street fights and raids are the norm, and you usually form teams to control sections of the city.

Key features:

Rob and fight your way to take control of the city.

Use money to purchase weapons.

Fight police and other players in massive battles.

FAQs on games where you can be a villain in Roblox

What is the most realistic heist gameplay to be a villain in Roblox?

If you want to be a villain in Roblox with the most realistic heist gameplay, Notoriety stands out.

Is it safe for a kid to be a villain in Roblox?

While trying to be a villain in Roblox, most games involve combat or crime elements, so parental guidance is recommended for younger players.

Is it possible to play with friends when trying to be a villain in Roblox?

Yes, for those who want to be a villain in Roblox with friends, many of these games support multiplayer modes.

