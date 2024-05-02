5 best racing games in Roblox

There are a plethora of options to explore when it comes to racing games in Roblox. However, this also makes it challenging for players to pick the best of the lot, especially for new players who have limited knowledge about the game and the platform.

Roblox offers a variety of races ranging from simple circuits to much more complex ones that require you to obtain powers, collect items, and reach the endpoint. So, to save you from the hassle, this article will list five of the best racing games in Roblox that offer hours of fun, excitement, and competition to keep you busy.

Note: The article is subjective and is solely based on the writer's opinion.

Five of the best racing games in Roblox that players will enjoy

1) Vehicle Legends

Vehicle Legends is a popular Roblox racing game. (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Vehicle Legends Cars is one of the best racing games in Roblox that players can enjoy. Created by QuadraTech, it has 1.4 billion visits and a 93% approval rate, cementing its popularity among the masses. The game follows the usual pattern followed by every racing game: it gives players money to purchase their first car and then they earn money driving around the map and participating in races.

Players who like to compete can challenge others on a variety of maps and race tracks while those who don't, can drive around and explore the world. With around 6.3k active users, players are bound to have a lot of fun in Vehicle Legends.

2) Driving Empire

Driving Empire offers hours of fun gameplay. (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Driving Empire by Voldex is another one of the best racing games in Roblox that one can play. Unlike other titles, it offers a realistic driving and racing simulation thanks to the numerous customization options and the big roster of 160+ cars that players can pick from.

To make things even better, players can compete against others in incredible real-life brands like Jaguar, SSC, and Pagani. After picking a car, players can either start a job to earn more money or straight away head to race against their friends or compete in other multiplayer modes. Driving Empire has 1.2 billion visits, 91% upvotes, and around 6.2k active users.

3) Drive World

Drive World is a fantastic game to try if you love racing. (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

For those in search of a top-notch racing game on Roblox, Drive World by Twin Atlas is worth checking out. The game offers a variety of cars to pick from and various races that you can compete in. Not to confuse with Driving Empire, this game has 94% upvotes along with 186 million visits. Around 3k active users are racing around the map to win and earn money.

The leaderboard also gives an edge to everyone and pushes players to get competitive. Drive World also offers amazing interiors making first-person POV driving a sweet pleasure. So, if you wish to try out something new, check out the garages to display your car collection, or drift and race against other pro players, then Drive World is your best option.

4) Legends of Speed

Legends of Speed offers amazing gameplay. (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

If you are tired of driving around in cars and want something different yet equally exciting, then Legends of Speed by Scriptbloxian Studios should be your go-to. It is one of the best racing games in Roblox that allows players to unleash their powers and god-like speed.

While they need to keep collecting amazing pets, complete parkour challenges, and compete in races to reach new heights, the overall process is incredibly enjoyable.

Players who keep grinding will unlock new trails, skins, and much more. The game has 1.7 billion visits with a 91% upvote. With 3.7k active users, Legends of Speed sits at the top of the most entertaining racing games in Roblox.

5) Sonic Speed Simulator

Sonic Speed Simulator is fun to play. (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

The best racing games in Roblox list would be incomplete without Sonic Speed Simulator. A game by Gamefam x Sonic, it incorporated the iconic video game and media character and allows players to mean points, unlock new skins, and reward simply by competing against other players in a variety of races.

With 938 million visits, 2.7k active users, and a 91% upvote stat, the Sonic Speed Simulator is one of the best games on Roblox that you can enjoy if you want to feel the thrill of racing without driving a car in Roblox. With regular updates, things are always interesting in the game, leading towards its popularity among the playerbase.

FAQs about Roblox racing games

Are Roblox racing games competitive?

Most of the racing games in Roblox offer a competitive multiplayer experience with unique rewards and lots of fun.

Is every racing game on Roblox different?

While the games follow a similar formula, most of them try to be different and offer unique gameplay that suits players' tastes.

Are Roblox racing games fun?

Yes, Roblox racing games are a lot of fun. Players can participate in races or simply drive around the map in most of these titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback