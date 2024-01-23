Roblox
  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Driving Empire codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Driving Empire codes 

Driving Empire codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Driving Empire codes 

By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Jan 23, 2024 11:11 GMT
Driving Empire title screen with codes
Driving Empire title screen with codes (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

This month, redeeming Driving Empire codes will help you get your hands on the 1995 Pico Runabout and Cash. The former is a convertible that won't be available after the code expires, while the latter is the main resource that supports the in-game economy. Not only can you modify and upgrade your existing cars, but you can also purchase the finest ones.

If you are new to the game, then redeem the 900Mil code to claim adequate Cash and purchase the 2018 Revanta Force H for $72,048 Cash. Notably, the Revanta Force H stands out as the best car regarding speed and other stats within that price range. Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn more about all the codes in Driving Empire and their usage.

Bookmark this page to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Active Driving Empire codes

1995 Pico Runabout obtainable via car code in Driving Empire. (Roblox||Sportskeeda)
1995 Pico Runabout obtainable via car code in Driving Empire. (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

The following active codes in Driving Empire are confirmed to be valid and working as of January 23, 2024. Keep in mind that these codes do not have any expiration dates and risk turning inactive any time.

Active codes in Driving Empire

Code

Rewards

Winterfest2023

1995 Pico Runabout Car

1BVisits

$25,000 Cash

850kLikes

$25,000 Cash

900Mil

$75,000 Cash

800KLIKES

$25,000 Cash

Inactive Driving Empire codes

Unfortunately, many old codes in Driving Empire have expired due to recent updates and special events. However, this is beneficial in a way, as new codes are issued on a regular basis.

Inactive codes in Driving Empire

Code

Rewards

HNY2021

$50,000 Cash and 100 gifts

SPR1NGT1ME

$25,000 Cash

ROBLOX

Roblox Rim

500kLik3s

Bedazzled Wrap

SPR1NG

Grass & Flower Vehicle Wraps

C4N4D4

Canada Day Wrap

HNY22

$100,000 Cash

400KMEMBERS

$100,000 Cash

OopsMyBadLol

$100,000 Cash

THANKS150M

$150,000 Cash

BURRITO

$30,000 Cash

COMMUNITY

$100,000 Cash

100MVISITS

$100,000 Cash

90MVISITS

$25,000 Cash

COMMUNITY

$125,000 Cash

SPR1NG

$25,000 Cash

N3WCITY

$75,000 Cash

3ASTER

$125,000 Cash and Jellybeans Wrap

SUPPORT

$100,000 Cash

BOOST

$50,000 Cash

HGWY

$50,000 Cash

D3LAY

$70,000 Cash

How to redeem Driving Empire codes

Driving Empire settings icon (Roblox||Sportskeeda)
Driving Empire settings icon (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps listed below to redeem the active codes in Driving Empire:

  1. Launch the experience and enter the server.
  2. Click the small settings icon on the bottom left of the screen, as shown in the image.
  3. The settings interface will be displayed, including a codes box.
  4. Keep this page open, and when ready to enter the code, use Alt+Tab to switch between the active codes page and the Driving Empire game interface.
  5. Enter the code in the "Input code" text box and press the "Submit" button.

Note: Promo codes cannot be copied and pasted in Driving Empire, so double-check the entered code before redemption.

What are Driving Empire codes about and their importance

Driving Empire code box (Roblox||Sportskeeda)
Driving Empire code box (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Active codes in Driving Empire can be used by new players to rise up as top racers on the map quickly. Additionally, with free money, individuals can easily purchase the fastest cars and bikes. Furthermore, the cars acquired through codes are limited edition, and their value will surge.

Driving Empire code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Invalid code! notification (Roblox||Sportskeeda)
Invalid code! notification (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

An "Invalid code!" message will appear if you enter any wrong code. Furthermore, there are no known server-related code redemption issues. If any of the active codes don't work, restart the game and try redeeming the same code again.

Also check: Five fastest vehicles in Roblox Driving Empire

Where to find new Driving Empire codes?

Driving Empire's official Discord server and X handle are used by the developers to issue fresh codes. You can also monitor our page frequently to stay tuned with the latest promo codes.

FAQ on Driving Empire codes

What are the latest Driving Empire codes?

Winterfest2023 is the only latest car code in Driving Empire.

Why are there so many inactive codes in Driving Empire?

The game's popularity and the increasing number of new players have led to the swift inactivation of promo codes to make way for the new ones.

What codes in Driving Empire offer free Cash?

Currently, 1BVisits, 850kLikes, 800KLIKES, and 900Mil are the only active Cash codes.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes

Quick Links

Edited by Jito Tenson
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...