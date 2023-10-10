5 fastest vehicles in Roblox Driving Empire

Roblox Driving Empire is a riveting racing game fit for thrill seekers and speed enthusiasts. Released in 2019, the game has been growing exponentially ever since. Driving Empire currently boasts over 941 million visits, 1.6 million favorites, and 10,000 concurrent players. In this article, we have compiled the top five fastest vehicles in the game.

Following the removal of certain vehicles, there are new contenders for the crown.

Meet the fastest vehicles in Roblox Driving Empire

1) 2022 Egg Hydra (2022 Koenigsegg Jesko Hydra)

The 2022 Egg Hydra, a.k.a. the 2022 Koenigsegg Jesko Hydra, is an absolute beast on the road. With a jaw-dropping top speed of 289 mph or 465 kmph and a 0-60 time of just 2.4 seconds, it takes the crown of the fastest vehicle in Roblox Driving Empire.

Its impeccable handling at 87% ensures complete control at breakneck speeds. Just remember to bring a big wallet, as this behemoth comes with a hefty price tag of $9,999,996.

2) 2018 Egg Thor (2018 Koenigsegg Agera Final Edition "Thor")

Next comes the 2018 Egg Thor, also known as the 2018 Koenigsegg Agera Final Edition "Thor." With a top speed of 285 mph or 458 kmph and a 0-60 time of 2.5 seconds, it falls slightly behind the Egg Hydra and finished runner-up in Roblox Driving Empire.

The Thor boasts a respectable handling rating of 78%, giving you the extra edge to take sharper turns and tighter corners. Its price tag of $7,999,996 is a tad more budget-friendly compared to the Hydra.

3) 2019 Egg Ghoul (2019 Koenigsegg Regera Ghost Package)

The 2019 Egg Ghoul, a.k.a. the 2019 Koenigsegg Regera Ghost Package, is a speed demon with a top speed of 255 mph or 410 kmph and a 0-60 time of 2.6 seconds. Despite having lower handling at 60%, it's still a formidable contender. With a price tag of $5,555,555, it offers a great blend of performance and affordability, as evidenced by the whopping 3,907 units sold.

It stands third only because of its slightly nerfed top speed and lower handling. However, the lower cost justifies these stats and makes it a great pick.

4) 2023 Egg Gem (2021 Koenigsegg Gemera)

The 2023 Egg Gem, also known as the 2021 Koenigsegg Gemmera, is a speedster in its own right. This Swedish beauty comes with a top speed of 247 mph or 399 kmph and an astonishing 0-60 time of 2.3 seconds. However, its handling falls a bit behind at 55%. It comes with a heftier price tag than the Egg Ghoul, costing around $7,317,800.

Egg Gem fails to rank higher due to its low top speed, slightly worse handling, and poor price-to-performance ratio.

5) 2018 Mottzor Cravatzin (2017 W Motors Lykan Hypersport)

Last but not least, we have the 2018 Mottzor Cravatzin, also known as the 2017 W Motors Lykan Hypersport. This concept car offers a top speed of 245 mph or 394 kmph and goes from 0-60 in 2.8 seconds. Furthermore, it comes with a handling rating of 87%. What sets the car apart is its $12,485,600 price tag, making it the most expensive entry on this list.

Despite not being budget-friendly, it has a distinct look and is a prized possession for collectors and perfectionists.

Be sure to join the Driving Empire Roblox group to earn an extra 15% cash while cruising down the cityscapes in one of these hyperfast cars. For more such content, visit and bookmark the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub.