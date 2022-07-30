What jobs can players take up in Roblox Driving Empire?

Roblox Driving Empire mimics a driving and racing environment for automobiles, boats, and motorcycles. Players can make money by racing with friends or driving about. There are over 150 vehicles in the game, from vintage cars to hypercars, so there is something for everyone.

With over 377.80 million visitors since its development on June 23, 2019 and a formal release as Wayfort on July 11, 2019, Driving Empire has become one of the most played games on Roblox.

Players can take up jobs that please them in Roblox

Driving Empire

One of the gameplay elements of Roblox Driving Empire is Jobs, another name for Teams. A small menu in the bottom left corner of the screen allows users to choose jobs. There are currently four jobs available.

Civilians

Civilians are regular people and the default team into which new players are added. They receive nothing and are not subject to arrest until a bounty has been placed on them. They can earn bounty by driving on the wrong side of the road or avoiding speed traps at a reasonable enough speed.

A leader's total bounty represents all their illegal behavior. Bounty is influenced or modified by the following:

Direct firing

Breaking traffic laws

Being imprisoned

Cameras, known as speed traps, are strategically positioned and often catch drivers speeding. The speed traps are marked by gray poles that are anchored to the ground or by a barrier with a radar camera fixed to it. The speed camera's lens will flash if the player passes. Additionally, players will hear the sound of a camera flash.

Criminals

Criminals are characters who violate the law. They can take up jobs manually that, once taken, spawn the player outside the dealership or, in the event of death, the criminal base.

Criminals can kill police and other criminals with their two available weapons, but not civilians. If they do not have a bounty attached to their name, the police cannot arrest them. If they kill other criminals, their bounty increases by $250.

Police

It is the job of the police to uphold the law. At the moment, only the police needs to be unlocked with a gamepass. They spawn outside the dealership and are given access to a police car after being selected. Handcuffs are provided to the police, who use them to apprehend bounty hunters or criminals.

Also included are weapons that can only be used to kill criminals. A lightbar and sirens, another customization option available at the shop, are $10,000 for all automobiles other than the police car.

Prisoners

Prisoner is unavailable in the jobs menu. To become a prisoner, a civilian has to be taken into custody by the police. On the other hand, they can be members of a criminal organization. Civilians become prisoners when they are whisked to a detention cell in the police station. After this, they have to wait out a countdown.

There are two ways to get around this timer, and they are listed below:

Pay the remaining jail time with cash, which increases in proportion to the amount of bounty you have

Use the Free Bail gamepass to get out immediately

Roblox Driving Empire makes great use of its locations

As Driving Empire has a heavy use of automobiles, locations are paramount in the title. Players can explore a number of areas on the game map. Major structures and locations, such as dealerships, racetracks, and garages are considered primary destinations. To teleport to these important sites, players can click on the locations button symbol at the bottom left of their screen.

A majority of the locales contain easter eggs that are dispersed at random over the map. Players need to have a keen eye to discover them, though, as they are incredibly concealed and challenging to find.

