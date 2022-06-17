Criminal Base in Roblox Brookhaven RP: Location, uses, and more 

Brookhaven RP is a role-playing game developed and published by Wolfpaq and Aidanleewolf on April 21, 2020, in Roblox. Brookhaven RP has gained immense popularity and broke records over the next two years. As of June 2022, the game has amassed an average player count of 200,000 daily. A maximum of 18 players can play on a single server.

Start the game in a town filled with different buildings and locations to explore. From hosting a pool party to driving a UFO, players have the absolute freedom to do anything. Gamers get to relax and have fun with their friends while having a complete Roblox role-playing experience in Brookhaven RP.

Amidst several criticisms, Roblox Brookhaven RP is widely appreciated for its simplistic gameplay and unique features. Players can own any home and cruise around in their favorite vehicle.

The game's map has various secret locations across it. This article talks about one such secret location called Criminal Base.

Execute a heist and equip different weapons in Roblox Brookhaven RP's Criminal Base

What is Criminal Base in Brookhaven RP?

The Criminal Base has high notoriety in the community for being a safe haven for robbers. Players can use this secret base for role-playing as criminals. They can plan and even execute a heist, access the security cams, and arm themselves with several weapons and bombs. Gamers can use the entire arsenal at their disposal to rob the bank and become the strongest player on the server.

Players involved in criminal role-playing experience can set this secret base as their headquarters for crime.

Where to find Criminal Base in Roblox Brookhaven RP?

Getting into secret locations can be tricky, so follow the steps listed below to find the Criminal Base:

Players must go to the Starbrooks cafe and exit through the back door.

They will get into an alley, take a right and walk to the end of it.

A small part of the building's wall on the left-hand side of the character opens.

Players would see a path leading to a small basement; follow the path.

Go down the path and find the room with a small tube light hanging from the top.

Click on the tube light, and a secret door opens on the floor; jump into it.

Players can now use the Criminal Base for their operations.

How to gain access to cop cams in Roblox Brookhaven RP?

Follow these simple steps to gain vision over important places in the city. Players can keep an eye on each other.

Head down to Lake Madison.

Take a left turn right next to Lake Madison's name board and climb on the green hill.

Take a right and walk straight to find the brown-textured floor.

Players are suggested to walk up the hill once they find the brown floor.

After 4-5 steps, they will find a small camera attached to a patch of green grass. The camera is easy to spot as it is very bright even at night.

Now click on the camera and return to the Criminal Base.

Once in the base, check out the computer to see through the cameras placed all around the city.

How to rob a bank by using Criminal Base?

Players can start the heist from the Criminal Base. Exit the cam room and head to the top floor of the base. They can find a room on the left-hand side where there is a dark pathway and walk into it to find the silver-colored entrance of a vent. Enter the vent and head to its end, and jump out of it.

Players will be inside the bank right before the vault. Make sure to carry bombs; throw a time bomb right before the vault and detonate it. When the vault door blasts open, run inside and rob it.

A message saying "bank alarm has been set off" appears on the screen. Players must exit through the vent as soon as possible with the stolen money and escape into the Criminal Base. This is one of the methods to rob a bank in Brookhaven RP.

More secret locations to find in Roblox Brookhaven RP

Currently, there are 33 secret locations in Roblox Brookhaven RP, and they are listed below:

The Cleaners

Brookhaven Bank

Arcade

Brookhaven Hospital

Brookhaven Cemetery

Secret Cave

Secret House

Hidden Wall

Secret Wall

Bed

Outer wall

Dark Scary House

Box

Wall

Stairs

Gate of garage

Microwave Oven

Dressing Room

Roof

Reading Spot

Kids Room

Shower Teleport

Bathroom Sink

Hidden death spot

House Entrance

Kids play room

Cinema

Burger Shop

Luxury Apartment

Hair Salon

Fire Station

Couch

Bank Vault

Players are advised to find these locations and use them for various purposes. Each location has its own special features built into it, making each experience unique and memorable.

