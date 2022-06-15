Full list of secret locations in Roblox Brookhaven

Roblox Brookhaven RP has some hidden places that players can use to just disappear and listen to the music of their choice. With free Roblox codes provided by the creators, players can get more songs and have some alone time in the hidden areas. This feature is the best if players want to play hide and seek. The places aren't too difficult to access, and players only need to follow the easy instructions.

Roblox Brookhaven is a famous roleplaying game on the Roblox gaming platform created by Wolfpaq. In Roblox Brookhaven, players may socialize and roleplay with strangers and friends while purchasing and residing in their own homes, racing cool cars, and touring the city. Roblox has many simulator games where players can experience someone else's life.

Find these hidden locations and zen out to spend some self-time in Roblox Brookhaven

Cleaners

Go into the Cleaners building. Take a look behind the wall. Descend the steps. Walk into the room on the left. Select the dangling light by clicking on it. Uncover the hidden underground base by entering through the trap door.

Bank

Follow a small passage from the hidden underground base to the lock box. Place the bombs right outside the door. Take all of the money and run.

Arcade

Keep an eye out for the Arcade Arena. Players will reach the birthday section after heading upstairs.

Hospital

From the main door, enter the hospital. To get into the hole in the ceiling on the top right-hand side, use a ladder.

The Cemetery

Once players are in the cemetery, all they need to do is fall into the grave. That's all there is to it.

A Secret Cave

Go to the location of the drones in the mountain. Anyone can go to the cave by riding one of the drones available.

A Secret House

There is an abandoned house just behind the airport and between the two trees. Players can simply get into it.

Hidden Walls

Inside a modern house, walk up the stairs and to the left, find a room. Enter the space. Squeeze the avatar into a smaller size. Jump from the table to the interior of the wall. Players can also find another hiding spot by jumping on the wall at the top of the fridge.

Any Bed

Go upstairs into the modern house. Enter the bedroom. All players need to do is move forward towards hiding inside.

Outer Wall

Get out of the modern home. Conceal inside the wall by climbing up the wall with any ladder players might find.

Kids Play Room

Go to the children's playroom in the Modern House. Hide behind the pantry cabinet.

Box

Players must enter the dark, scary house. Squeeze the avatar's size to make it smaller. It can hide in any of the boxes.

Wall

Take a leap into the box. Hide behind a wall. It’s simple.

Stairs

Pass through the hole in the wall beneath the stairwell. Ascend the stairs and enter the front room. Another hidden wall can be found near the stairwell.

Hidden Death Spot

Enter the Scary house. Make your way to the backyard. Hide behind the shrubs that surround the graves.

Kids Room

Enter the spooky mansion. Go to the children's room. Then, jump up to the top bunk of the kids' bunk bed.

Garage Gate

Squeeze the avatar's size down to 0.5 and approach the house from the garage. Since this is a secret place, use the ladder to reach up the garage gate.

Microwave Oven

To get to the kitchen, take the stairs next to the garage. Hide in the Oven if you don't want to be found.

Dressing Room

Using the elevator, get to the dressing room. Hide in the cupboards passing through the wall.

Roof

Using the elevator, get to the top of the building.

A Good Reading Spot

From the front door, enter the house. Squeeze the avatar's size to make it smaller. Make your way to the bedroom, which is located on the second floor. Place the avatar in an empty area to find the hidden reading spot.

Shower Teleport

If you walk into the master bedroom bathroom, you'll notice a piece of wood next to the shower. You'll be in another part of the house after passing through it.

Bathroom Sink

You'll need to take a seat near the sink and crouch down beneath it. It's a terrific place to hide because you can just sit there and observe who comes in.

House Entrance

Players need to make their way to the doorway, squeezing the avatar's size and slipping under the ramp.

Gamers seeking an escape into a different reality can visit Roblox Brookhaven, where they can enjoy many features like hidden locations. Everyone requires a break from reality and leave behind their stress. These games are designed to let players imagine a new world where they can be whoever they want, live in a mansion, and go wherever they want.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far