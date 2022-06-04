Brookhaven RP music codes in Roblox (June 2022)

Roblox Brookhaven Music ID Codes are free codes that may be used to play a song in the game when traveling or doing other activities. These codes generally consist of an up-to-12-digit Roblox ID number that gamers can use to play any of the songs mentioned on the Roblox website for absolutely free.
Brookhaven is a role-playing game that includes a shop, church, school, and playground, as well as other structures and places that might be seen in a real town. The game also has a diverse range of role-playing instruments involving automobiles and residences.
Roblox players can listen to music with free Brookhaven RP music codes
Active music codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP
Love blasting music while driving to the gym or when out on a long drive? The developer, Wolfpaq, brings the same experience to the virtual space in this amazing game.
These codes will play the songs mentioned next to them. Copy-pasting the codes is the best way to redeem them while avoiding any errors.
- 1243143051 - Redeem code to play: Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody)
- 1259050178 - Redeem code to play: A Roblox Rap/Merry Christmas Roblox
- 143666548 - Redeem code to play: Mii Channel Music
- 154664102 - Redeem code to play: You’ve Been Trolled - Antony C
- 1725273277 - Redeem code to play: Frank Ocean - Chanel
- 1845016505 - Redeem code to play: Imagine Dragons - Believer
- 189105508 - Redeem code to play: Frozen - Let It Go
- 224845627 - Redeem code to play: Steve Ibsen - The Kitty Cat Dance
- 249672730 - Redeem code to play: Illijah - On My Way
- 292861322 - Redeem code to play: Snoop Dogg - Drop It Like It’s Hot
- 3400778682 - Redeem code to play: Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme
- 5253604010 - Redeem code to play: Capone - Oh No
- 5595658625 - Redeem code to play: Royal & the Serpent - Overwhelmed
- 5760198930 - Redeem code to play: Clairo - Sofia
- 5937000690 - Redeem code to play: Chikatto - Chika Chika
- 6432181830 - Redeem code to play: Glass Animals - Heat Wave
- 6447077697 - Redeem code to play: PinkPantheress - Pain
- 6463211475 - Redeem code to play: Tesher - Jalebi Baby
- 6620108916 - Redeem code to play: Lil Nas X - Call Me By Your Name
- 6678031214 - Redeem code to play: Polo G - RAPSTAR
- 6794553622 - Redeem code to play: Syko - Brooklyn Blood Pop
- 6843558868 - Redeem code to play: BTS - Butter
- 6887728970 - Redeem code to play: Rauw Alejandro - Todo De Ti
- 6957372976 - Redeem code to play: Bad Bunny - Yonaguni
A detailed step-by-step guide to redeeming the codes is provided later in the article.
Old music codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP
These codes no longer work in the game.
- 1003325030 - Redeem code to play: XXXTentacion - Carry On
- 1321038120 - Redeem code to play: Billie Eilish - Ocean Eyes
- 1326909345 - Redeem code to play: XXXTentacion - Jocelyn Flores
- 186317099 - Redeem code to play: 2Pac - Life Goes On
- 1894066752 - Redeem code to play: BTS - Fake Love
- 225150067 - Redeem code to play: Baby Bash ft. Frankie J - Suga Suga
- 2623209752 - Redeem code to play: Ski Mask The Slump God - Nuketown
- 3340674075 - Redeem code to play: Lil Nas X - Panini
- 4591688095 - Redeem code to play: Justin Bieber - Yummy
- 4982789390 - Redeem code to play: The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
- 5145539495 - Redeem code to play: Tina Turner - What’s Love Got to Do with It
- 521116871 - Redeem code to play: Doja Cat - Say So
- 5315279926 - Redeem code to play: Tones and I - Bad Child
- 5619169255 - Redeem code to play: The Weeknd - Save Your Tears
- 5925841720 - Redeem code to play: 2Pac - California Love
- 614018503 - Redeem code to play: Pink Fong - Baby Shark
- 6159978466 - Redeem code to play: Taylor Swift - You Belong With Me
- 6177409271 - Redeem code to play: Kim Dracula - Paparazzi
- 6403599974 - Redeem code to play: Kali Uchis - Telepatia
- 6606223785 - Redeem code to play: Dua Lipa - Levitating
- 6657083880 - Redeem code to play: Doja Cat - Kiss Me More (ft. SZA)
- 6760592191 - Redeem code to play: Skill Sonic - Leave The Door Open
- 6815150969 - Redeem code to play: The Kid LAROI Stay (ft. Justin Bieber) -
- 6833920398 - Redeem code to play: Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u
- 7081437616 - Redeem code to play: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
- 748726200 - Redeem code to play: Casi - No Limit
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP
These easy steps can be followed to redeem codes in the game:
- Wait for the Brookhaven RP game to load.
- At the top of the screen, select the Music Speaker icon.
- The new pop-up will prompt players to purchase the product Music Unlocked; simply select the Buy Now option.
- When players click the Buy Now button, a new window will pop up asking for the Roblox ID.
- Copy and paste any of the active Brookhaven RP codes listed above in this window, then click the Redeem button to collect your rewards.
Merch
Players can now buy Brookhaven merch! The people behind the game recently made available a lot of things available for purchase, including T-shirts, hoodies, swappable pop grip for phones, various phone cases for various models of iPhone/Samsung, and small avatar figures. Each figure package comes with a redeemable code for unlocking an exclusive virtual item on Roblox. Visit the game's home page now to get the shopping link.