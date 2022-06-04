Brookhaven RP music codes in Roblox (June 2022)

Roblox Brookhaven Music ID Codes are free codes that may be used to play a song in the game when traveling or doing other activities. These codes generally consist of an up-to-12-digit Roblox ID number that gamers can use to play any of the songs mentioned on the Roblox website for absolutely free.

Brookhaven is a role-playing game that includes a shop, church, school, and playground, as well as other structures and places that might be seen in a real town. The game also has a diverse range of role-playing instruments involving automobiles and residences.

Roblox players can listen to music with free Brookhaven RP music codes

Active music codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP

Love blasting music while driving to the gym or when out on a long drive? The developer, Wolfpaq, brings the same experience to the virtual space in this amazing game.

These codes will play the songs mentioned next to them. Copy-pasting the codes is the best way to redeem them while avoiding any errors.

1243143051 - Redeem code to play: Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody)

1259050178 - Redeem code to play: A Roblox Rap/Merry Christmas Roblox

143666548 - Redeem code to play: Mii Channel Music

154664102 - Redeem code to play: You’ve Been Trolled - Antony C

1725273277 - Redeem code to play: Frank Ocean - Chanel

1845016505 - Redeem code to play: Imagine Dragons - Believer

189105508 - Redeem code to play: Frozen - Let It Go

224845627 - Redeem code to play: Steve Ibsen - The Kitty Cat Dance

249672730 - Redeem code to play: Illijah - On My Way

292861322 - Redeem code to play: Snoop Dogg - Drop It Like It’s Hot

3400778682 - Redeem code to play: Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme

5253604010 - Redeem code to play: Capone - Oh No

5595658625 - Redeem code to play: Royal & the Serpent - Overwhelmed

5760198930 - Redeem code to play: Clairo - Sofia

5937000690 - Redeem code to play: Chikatto - Chika Chika

6432181830 - Redeem code to play: Glass Animals - Heat Wave

6447077697 - Redeem code to play: PinkPantheress - Pain

6463211475 - Redeem code to play: Tesher - Jalebi Baby

6620108916 - Redeem code to play: Lil Nas X - Call Me By Your Name

6678031214 - Redeem code to play: Polo G - RAPSTAR

6794553622 - Redeem code to play: Syko - Brooklyn Blood Pop

6843558868 - Redeem code to play: BTS - Butter

6887728970 - Redeem code to play: Rauw Alejandro - Todo De Ti

6957372976 - Redeem code to play: Bad Bunny - Yonaguni

A detailed step-by-step guide to redeeming the codes is provided later in the article.

Old music codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP

These codes no longer work in the game.

1003325030 - Redeem code to play: XXXTentacion - Carry On

1321038120 - Redeem code to play: Billie Eilish - Ocean Eyes

1326909345 - Redeem code to play: XXXTentacion - Jocelyn Flores

186317099 - Redeem code to play: 2Pac - Life Goes On

1894066752 - Redeem code to play: BTS - Fake Love

225150067 - Redeem code to play: Baby Bash ft. Frankie J - Suga Suga

2623209752 - Redeem code to play: Ski Mask The Slump God - Nuketown

3340674075 - Redeem code to play: Lil Nas X - Panini

4591688095 - Redeem code to play: Justin Bieber - Yummy

4982789390 - Redeem code to play: The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

5145539495 - Redeem code to play: Tina Turner - What’s Love Got to Do with It

521116871 - Redeem code to play: Doja Cat - Say So

5315279926 - Redeem code to play: Tones and I - Bad Child

5619169255 - Redeem code to play: The Weeknd - Save Your Tears

5925841720 - Redeem code to play: 2Pac - California Love

614018503 - Redeem code to play: Pink Fong - Baby Shark

6159978466 - Redeem code to play: Taylor Swift - You Belong With Me

6177409271 - Redeem code to play: Kim Dracula - Paparazzi

6403599974 - Redeem code to play: Kali Uchis - Telepatia

6606223785 - Redeem code to play: Dua Lipa - Levitating

6657083880 - Redeem code to play: Doja Cat - Kiss Me More (ft. SZA)

6760592191 - Redeem code to play: Skill Sonic - Leave The Door Open

6815150969 - Redeem code to play: The Kid LAROI Stay (ft. Justin Bieber) -

6833920398 - Redeem code to play: Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u

7081437616 - Redeem code to play: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

748726200 - Redeem code to play: Casi - No Limit

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP

These easy steps can be followed to redeem codes in the game:

Wait for the Brookhaven RP game to load.

At the top of the screen, select the Music Speaker icon.

The new pop-up will prompt players to purchase the product Music Unlocked; simply select the Buy Now option.

When players click the Buy Now button, a new window will pop up asking for the Roblox ID.

Copy and paste any of the active Brookhaven RP codes listed above in this window, then click the Redeem button to collect your rewards.

Merch

O1G @TotallyNotO1G RP merch! Love it! Rosie approves of the new BrookHavenRP merch! Love it! Rosie approves of the new BrookHaven 🏠RP merch! Love it! https://t.co/S7CIw4SsLJ

Players can now buy Brookhaven merch! The people behind the game recently made available a lot of things available for purchase, including T-shirts, hoodies, swappable pop grip for phones, various phone cases for various models of iPhone/Samsung, and small avatar figures. Each figure package comes with a redeemable code for unlocking an exclusive virtual item on Roblox. Visit the game's home page now to get the shopping link.

