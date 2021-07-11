5 best guns in Roblox from the Avatar Shop

Roblox has so much to offer its players in terms of content, including a wide variety of guns and weapons.

The Avatar Shop in Roblox is the place to go for players who want to deck out their in-game avatars. A myriad of guns are found in the Avatar Shop for players to purchase and use.

Not every gun in the Roblox Avatar Shop is worthwhile, but most of them pack a lot of punches. There are a handful of Roblox guns that are just as good as others in several aspects.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 guns from the Roblox Avatar Shop

#5 - Marshmallow Shooter

Image via Roblox Corporation

The Marshmallow Shooter isn't a Roblox weapon that will strike fear into opponents. Instead, it's a bit more lighthearted and doesn't do much in actual combat aside from being a fun weapon to pick on friends in the game.

Shooting marshmallows at them is just a good time.

#4 - XLS Mark II Pulse Laser Pistol

Image via Roblox Corporation

The XLS Mark II Pulse Laser Pistol is the sci-fi fan's dream Roblox gun. This pistol is the space hero weapon that players need. It certainly adheres to the aesthetic and shoots pulse lasers.

What more could a player ask for? It doesn't cost too much, but its cartoony design does put some players off from it.

#3 - Historic 'Timmy' Gun

Image via Roblox Corporation

The Historic 'Timmy' Gun is the Roblox version of the Tommy Gun. The gun is pretty expensive, but many believe it is well worth every single Robux.

The fire rate and just the old school feel of the Historic 'Timmy' Gun has drawn players who act as criminals, officers, and more to it.

#2 - Luger Pistol

Image via Roblox Corporation

Roblox's Luger Pistol replicates the infamous pistol from the World War 2 era. It is as straightforward a weapon as one would find in the Avatar Shop.

There are no gimmicks as it isn't flashy and wild. It is a simple pistol that will decimate enemies.

#1 - Red Hyperlaser Gun

Image via Roblox Corporation

The Red Hyperlaser Gun is a one-shot killer for Roblox. Nothing makes a player feel more alive than taking out a dozen other opponents in just as many shots fired.

This gun allows Roblox players to do just that. It looks cool and is quite tactile, rendering it unrivaled in terms of efficiency.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul