Gucci Town in Roblox: How to play, codes, features and more

Gucci Town is a Roblox digital location intended for those exploring the unexpected. It's an experience or a place to learn more about Gucci and its history, as well as Alessandro Michele's artistic direction.

For businesses eager to dip their toes into the metaverse, the platform has proven to be a significant hunting ground. Businesses are wondering what else they can do with the platform as virtual worlds begin to form.

It is a massively multiplayer online portal that offers millions of experiences developed by Roblox's partnered developers. It was founded in 2004 by David Baszucki and Erik Cassel, with the game's initial opening taking place in September 2006.

Both developers have prior expertise developing 2D and 3D simulation physics and desire to work on simulation software that wasn't specifically designed for businesses.

Everything to know about the Gucci and Roblox collaboration

Gucci Town is an in-game entrance in the shape of an Italian piazza, an open-air square that has served as a gathering place for people for generations.

Mini Game Heights, Vault Plaza, Creative Corner, Craftsmanship Court, Selfie Way, Power-up Place, and the Gucci Shop are among the places all around Piazza that are influenced by the brand's primary products.

How to play Roblox Gucci Town

Well, this is more of an experience than a game with targets and avatar upgrades. Visitors can compete in mini in-games for GG Gems, discover and create one-of-a-kind artworks, learn about Gucci's heritage and artisanship, and, of course, buy digital Gucci products to collect and dress Roblox avatars in fashionable outfits.

According to a press release, they will also be able to explore Vault's inconceivable discussions, strike a pose and show off their personal Gucci style to the world, or simply take a breather, power up, and interact with others.

Gucci Town is scheduled to be updated on a regular basis to keep Michele's vision alive and playable. The new update follows Gucci's past Roblox activations, such as the Gucci Garden, which debuted in May 2021.

Codes in Roblox Gucci Town

Gucci Town codes can be used to gain access to trendy in-game items without having to spend any money or Robux. To keep players engaged, platform creators often update their games with new codes. Hence, keep checking the game's home page to find the latest codes.

Currently, the only active code in the experience is GUCCITOWN10. Please use this code for free items. There are no expired codes in the game yet.

Following these simple steps will allow users to effortlessly redeem the Gucci Town code:

Open Roblox and launch the game, Gucci Town.

On the left side of the screen, select the promo code option.

Copy and paste the code here.

Click on the redeem button.

The items will be added to the account!

Free items in Roblox Gucci Town

Below is a list of all of the free goodies that can be acquired during this adventure. Keep reading this list for a more detailed explanation of how to get them.

Gucci Oversized Sunglasses

Players must complete the experience's instructions in order to receive the Gucci Oversized Sunglasses. Simply spawn in Gucci Town and follow the blue arrows throughout the map to complete the task. These arrows should lead users straight to the Selfie Wall.

Keep a close eye on these arrows and approach the exact location they advise. When users do so, a pop-up window should briefly display their current location. Press the red Close button to dismiss this pop-up and continue the course.

The instructions will take users to the Creative Corner after that. After that, users will be transported to Vault Plaza. Then there's the Gucci Store. Finally, there's Power-Up Place. Users should obtain the Town Tour Completed badge and Gucci Oversized Sunglasses item as soon as they arrive at this final site.

Gucci Pink GG Baseball Hat, Gucci Love Parade Print T-Shirt, Gucci Hair Piece 2 and Gucci Hair Piece 1

For GG Gems, users may buy the Gucci Pink GG Baseball Hat, Gucci Love Parade Print T-Shirt, Gucci Hair Piece 1, and Gucci Hair Piece 2 from the in-game Gucci Shop. While these items are basically free, they are a wonderful example of the adage "time is money."

Players must participate in minigames against others at Mini Game Heights in order to acquire GG Gems. Visit the structure below and enter the colorful gateway to begin a minigame.

All of the minigames in this experience are quite simple to play, though creators try to make winning them extremely difficult. When a minigame ends, those who did not achieve the objective will receive five GG Gems, while those who did will receive up to 40.

