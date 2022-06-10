Roblox The Presentation Experience codes (June 2022): Free gems, boosts, and points 

Freebies in Roblox The Presentation Experience allow users to claim free gems, boosts, points, and other in-game items that will help them perform better in the game.

Minimal Games introduced the multiplayer school-themed experience last October. The game was recently upgraded, and the developers have offered some new codes for gamers to enjoy. The post below contains the most recent codes for Roblox The Presentation Experience and also lists out the steps players can follow to redeem them.

Roblox The Presentation Experience codes to redeem for free rewards

New active codes

Codes for The Presentation Experience, like all other Roblox codes, demand special attention when being entered. These are case-sensitive codes, and they will not work if entered with typos.

Players should ideally copy and paste the code from the list below into the appropriate text box. Users will not only avoid making mistakes, but they will also save a lot of time and effort as a result.

These codes aren't supposed to stay in the game permanently and will be removed after a specified amount of time. Gamers should utilize these codes as quickly as possible to avoid missing out on the opportunity.

With that said, here are all the freshly released and currently active codes for Roblox The Presentation Experience (June 2022):

nootnoot – Redeem this code to receive free rewards

– Redeem this code to receive free rewards 200KLIKES – Redeem this code to receive 200 points and 20 gems

– Redeem this code to receive 200 points and 20 gems funnybackrooms – Redeem this code to receive 5 gems

– Redeem this code to receive 5 gems bababooeypoints – Redeem this code to receive free rewards

– Redeem this code to receive free rewards egg – Redeem this code to receive 50 points

– Redeem this code to receive 50 points 700kmembers – Redeem this code to receive free rewards

– Redeem this code to receive free rewards 180klikes – Redeem this code to receive 10 gems

– Redeem this code to receive 10 gems 660kfavorites – Redeem this code to receive free rewards

– Redeem this code to receive free rewards 175klikes – Redeem this code to receive 10 gems & 5x points boost for 5 minutes

– Redeem this code to receive 10 gems & 5x points boost for 5 minutes Megaboost – Redeem this code to receive a 5x points boost for 1 minute

– Redeem this code to receive a 5x points boost for 1 minute anfisanova – Redeem this code to receive 25 points

– Redeem this code to receive 25 points Minimalgamespro – Redeem this code to receive 25 points

– Redeem this code to receive 25 points 5gems – Redeem this code to receive 5 gems

– Redeem this code to receive 5 gems update – Redeem this code to receive 20 gems

– Redeem this code to receive 20 gems 600kmembers – Redeem this code to receive free points

– Redeem this code to receive free points takenotes – Redeem this code to receive free points

– Redeem this code to receive free points emotionaldamage – Redeem this code to receive 80 points

– Redeem this code to receive 80 points push-ups – Redeem this code to receive 100 points

– Redeem this code to receive 100 points Poop – Redeem this code to receive 100 points

– Redeem this code to receive 100 points toilet – Redeem this code to receive 50 points

– Redeem this code to receive 50 points itsaboutdriveitsaboutpower – Redeem this code to receive 150 points

– Redeem this code to receive 150 points helicopter – Redeem this code to receive 50 points

– Redeem this code to receive 50 points RAT – Redeem this code to receive 25 points

– Redeem this code to receive 25 points code – Redeem this code to receive 15 points

– Redeem this code to receive 15 points 10points – Redeem this code to receive 10 points

– Redeem this code to receive 10 points teachermadcuzbad – Redeem this code to receive 200 points

– Redeem this code to receive 200 points NikkoCoder – Redeem this code to receive 50 points

– Redeem this code to receive 50 points bookworm – Redeem this code to receive 80 points

– Redeem this code to receive 80 points azureoptix – Redeem this code to receive 25 points

Note: If players are having problems redeeming a new code, they should close the game and reopen it after a few minutes. This may redirect the user to a newly updated server where the code can be redeemed.

Expired codes

Since Roblox codes are only valid for a limited time, they will eventually expire or be deleted from the game. It is usually recommended that players use these codes as soon as possible.

Players should also keep in mind that entering an incorrect code will not affect the in-game progress in any way. They will simply receive an error message.

Here are the expired codes that are no longer valid for Roblox The Presentation Experience (June 2022):

easter – Redeem this code to receive free rewards

– Redeem this code to receive free rewards minibonus – Redeem this code to receive free rewards

– Redeem this code to receive free rewards aprilfools – Redeem this code to receive 150 points

– Redeem this code to receive 150 points jennahacker – Redeem this code to receive 100 points

– Redeem this code to receive 100 points lava – Redeem this code to receive 50 points

– Redeem this code to receive 50 points chugjug – Redeem this code to receive 100 points

– Redeem this code to receive 100 points 500Kmembers – Redeem this code to receive 500 points

– Redeem this code to receive 500 points 150KLIKES – Redeem this code to receive free points

– Redeem this code to receive free points Cringe – Redeem this code to receive 25 points

– Redeem this code to receive 25 points Sheesh – Redeem this code to receive 30 points

– Redeem this code to receive 30 points 220kmembers – Redeem this code to receive 80 points

– Redeem this code to receive 80 points 210kmembers – Redeem this code to receive free points

– Redeem this code to receive free points 100klikes – Redeem this code to receive 10x points for 10 minutes

– Redeem this code to receive 10x points for 10 minutes santaclaus – Redeem this code to receive 50 points

– Redeem this code to receive 50 points Christmas – Redeem this code to receive 250 points

– Redeem this code to receive 250 points beatbox – Redeem this code to receive 30 points

– Redeem this code to receive 30 points 160kmembers – Redeem this code to receive 100 points

– Redeem this code to receive 100 points sus – Redeem this code to receive 30 points

– Redeem this code to receive 30 points 140kmembers – Redeem this code to receive 120 points

– Redeem this code to receive 120 points intensesilence – Redeem this code to receive 50 points

– Redeem this code to receive 50 points 80klikes – Redeem this code to receive 50 points

– Redeem this code to receive 50 points 75klikes – Redeem this code to receive 150 points

– Redeem this code to receive 150 points 20mvisits – Redeem this code to receive 200 points

Ways to redeem a code in Roblox The Presentation Experience

Redeeming a code in Roblox The Presentation Experience is a simple procedure, and one can do so by following the simple steps below.

Here are the steps for players to follow:

Step 1: Open Roblox The Presentation on a PC, mobile, or any other suitable device.

Step 2: Click on the blue Twitter bird button located at the top of the screen.

Step 3: Enter the desired code or copy it from the list given below and paste it into the text box.

Step 4: Hit the Redeem button to claim the rewards.

Players should make sure to double-check the codes before hitting the Redeem button to avoid any errors.

