Roblox Anime Dimensions codes (June 2022): Free gems and boosts

Roblox Anime Dimensions codes allow players to redeem gems and boosts that will help them quickly level up and enhance their characters. This is a fantastic gacha experience in which users create their anime characters.

In this Roblox game, one will be able to travel between numerous dimensions and popular anime worlds, and will also be able to fight and defeat popular anime characters.

Albatross Games released this interesting Roblox title in 2021 and it was recently upgraded. The creators released some codes along with new features so that players can improve their performance and have more fun.

Roblox Anime Dimensions codes to redeem free rewards

Active codes for Roblox Anime Dimensions

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which means they must be entered correctly without any mistakes or typos. To avoid any mistakes, Roblox players can copy and paste the code.

With that stated, here are all the latest and active codes for Roblox Anime Dimensions (June 2022):

GEAR5 – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more (NEW)

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more (NEW) KONNOMIL3 – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more (NEW)

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more (NEW) MIL2MIKA – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more MIL1ALIS – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more SLIME – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more TYFOR1MILLION – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 10KMORETOAMILLION – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 20KMORETOAMIL – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 970COMBAT – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more STRONGEST – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more ESDEAF960 – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 950SUNG – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 940NOJO – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 093000 – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 92000 – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 910KCOODE – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 100KTOAMIL – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more INFINITY – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 88880K – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more NOTSHORTCODE – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more SHORTCODE – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more HALF850K – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 840K840 – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more DOPEOPLEREADTHESE – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more TITAN – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more TOOMANYCODES – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more WHOCARES810K – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 800KTHANKS – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 400MV – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 790ABCDEF – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 7809 – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 770LUCKY – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 76054321 – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more PETS2 – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 750POGGER – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 740LUL – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 730KEK – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more UPDATE19 – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 720 – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more BOO710ST – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more PETS – Redeem code for a Free Pet

Expired codes for Roblox Anime Dimensions

Roblox codes should be used as quickly as possible, as they will be removed from the game after a short period of time. With that said, below are all of the Roblox Anime Dimensions expired codes that are no longer active (June 2022):

SEVENHUNDREDYEET – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more CONTENTDELETED – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 680BOOSTO – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 12345670 – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 650KNOICE – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more UPDATE17 – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 660SPOOK – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 2022GIFT – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more SOMEONEGUESSTHISCODE – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more XMASGIFT – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more UPDATE16 – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 630KNICE – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 620KSOMEHOW – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 610KFTW – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more AMAZINGSIXHUNDRED – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more 300MVISITS – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more CHRISTMASUPDATE – Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more

– Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, & more ALL590BOOSTS – Redeem code for All Boosts for 20 Minutes

– Redeem code for All Boosts for 20 Minutes 5ITS8FREE0 – Redeem code for 50 Gems & All Boosts

– Redeem code for 50 Gems & All Boosts UPDATE14 – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards REW570ARD – Redeem code for 50 Gems & All Boosts for 15 Minutes

– Redeem code for 50 Gems & All Boosts for 15 Minutes 560K789 – Redeem code for 50 Gems & All Boosts for 15 Minutes

– Redeem code for 50 Gems & All Boosts for 15 Minutes UPDATE13 – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 550K5555 – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 540123K – Redeem code for 50 Gems and All Boosts for 20 Min

– Redeem code for 50 Gems and All Boosts for 20 Min UPDATE12 – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Extra Drop, 2x XP, & 2X Gold Boosts

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Extra Drop, 2x XP, & 2X Gold Boosts GUESSTHISCODEPLS – Redeem code for 50 Gems and All Boosts for 15 Min

– Redeem code for 50 Gems and All Boosts for 15 Min HALLOWEENUPDATE – Redeem code for Extra Drop, XP, and Gold Boosts for 20 Min

– Redeem code for Extra Drop, XP, and Gold Boosts for 20 Min PLSDONTGUESSTHISCODE – Redeem code for 50 Gems and All Boosts for 15 Min

– Redeem code for 50 Gems and All Boosts for 15 Min 5TENKCODE – Redeem code for 50 Gems and All Boosts for 15 Min

– Redeem code for 50 Gems and All Boosts for 15 Min UPDATE10 – Redeem code for Extra Drop, 2x Exp, and 2x Gold Boosts for 20 Min

– Redeem code for Extra Drop, 2x Exp, and 2x Gold Boosts for 20 Min 500KHALFMILGIFTCODE – Redeem code for 150 Gems, 2x Gold, 2x Drop, & 2x XP for 30 Min

– Redeem code for 150 Gems, 2x Gold, 2x Drop, & 2x XP for 30 Min SOCLOSETO500KO – Redeem code for 50 Gems & All Boosts for 15 min

– Redeem code for 50 Gems & All Boosts for 15 min 480K480KL – Redeem code for 50 Gems & All Boosts for 15 min

– Redeem code for 50 Gems & All Boosts for 15 min UPDATE9 – Redeem code for 3 Boss Rush Tickets

– Redeem code for 3 Boss Rush Tickets WEREACHED470K – Redeem code for 50 Gems & All Boosts for 15 min

– Redeem code for 50 Gems & All Boosts for 15 min SOMEKINDOFCODE460K – Redeem code for 50 Gems & Boosts for 15 min

– Redeem code for 50 Gems & Boosts for 15 min UPDATE8 – Redeem code for Drop & 2x EXP Boosts for 20 min

– Redeem code for Drop & 2x EXP Boosts for 20 min 4FIDDY – Redeem code for 50 Gems & All Boosts for 15 min

– Redeem code for 50 Gems & All Boosts for 15 min 444440K – Redeem code for Drop, XP, and Gold Boosts

– Redeem code for Drop, XP, and Gold Boosts THANKSFOR200MVISITS – Redeem code for 2x Gold Boost, Exp Boost, Raid Tokens

– Redeem code for 2x Gold Boost, Exp Boost, Raid Tokens GEEEM_430K – Redeem code for 50 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, & 2x EXP Boost for 15 min

– Redeem code for 50 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, & 2x EXP Boost for 15 min UPDATE7 – Redeem code for Extra Drop Boost

– Redeem code for Extra Drop Boost THESPECIALCODE – Redeem code for 50 Gems, 15 minutes of 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, & 2x EXP Boost

– Redeem code for 50 Gems, 15 minutes of 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, & 2x EXP Boost 410KGOFOR500K – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost 400KMASSIVEGIFTCODE – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost UPDATE6 – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards BOOOSTS_390K – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 3K8K0KCODE – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards ABC370KDEF – Redeem code for 50 Gems, 2x Gold, Drop, & XP Boost

– Redeem code for 50 Gems, 2x Gold, Drop, & XP Boost UPDATE5 – Redeem code for a 20 Minute Drop Boost & 2x XP Boost

– Redeem code for a 20 Minute Drop Boost & 2x XP Boost OUTOFCODENAMES – Redeem code for 50 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Drop Boost, & XP Boost

– Redeem code for 50 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Drop Boost, & XP Boost 350KALREADY – Redeem code for 100 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Drop Boost, & 2x XP Boost

– Redeem code for 100 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Drop Boost, & 2x XP Boost UPDATE4 – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost LIKESSPEEDRUN – Redeem code for 50 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Drop Boost, & 2x XP Boost

– Redeem code for 50 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Drop Boost, & 2x XP Boost 300KPOGGERS – Redeem code for 100 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Drop Boost, & 2x XP Boost

– Redeem code for 100 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Drop Boost, & 2x XP Boost SOCLOSETO300K – Redeem code for 2x Gold Boost, Drop Boost, & 2x XP Boost

– Redeem code for 2x Gold Boost, Drop Boost, & 2x XP Boost UPDATE3 – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost UPDATE2 – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost QUARTERMILCODE – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost 1MLIKESWHEN – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost UPDATE1 – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost SOMEHOWREACHED200K – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost ULTRALONGCODE175K – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost YAY150K – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost INSANE125K – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost YAY150K – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost NOWAY100K – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost SOMETHING75K – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost 50KDROPS – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost TYFOR30K – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost 20KADGIFT – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost FIRSTCODE – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

– Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost LAUNCH – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

These were all valid and invalid Roblox Anime Dimensions codes. Players should try the former out as soon as possible to claim some exciting free rewards and have a fantastic gaming experience.

