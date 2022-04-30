5 best role-playing games on Roblox

Roblox is an online gaming platform that lets users create and play games. It offers a wide variety of options to choose from, and the games are enjoyed by millions of players across the world. In these games, the player might be sent to a foreign land to accomplish unique missions. They could also find themselves crafting various items or building impressive structures.

For all the players who wish to escape reality and lead different, interesting lives by taking on different roles, role-playing games are the way to go.

One might find many interesting RPGs on Roblox. So much so that they could easily be overwhelmed. Fortunately, the below list has been created to help inform you about the best Roblox role-playing game out there.

These are the best role-playing games on Roblox that you need to try today

5) Brookhaven

Enjoy Brookhaven on Roblox (Image via Roblox)

One of the most played role-playing games on the platform is based in Brookhaven city in the United States.

The player starts by playing the role of a normal citizen in the city and progresses to robbing houses in the city. The game offers different buildings and locations that are common to find in a town, including a store, church, school, and playground.

Brookhaven also lets players choose from a wide range of houses and vehicles. Mostly, the houses, vehicles, and in-game items are available for free as soon as the player joins the game.

4) Robloxaville

This is one of the most popular role-playing games on Roblox. It has also reached over 7.8 million visits and is continuously growing. Robloxaville revolves around living life in the suburbs, raising a family, and taking on unique occupations such as those of prisoners or police officers.

Some features of the game that make it an enjoyable role-playing experience are: a four-story hotel with a pool, pre-school, playground, restaurant, bumper car area, soccer field, and a car dealership.

The game also offers players housing, a money system, a farm, the ability to pick fruit, and fishing. Players need to earn money in the game for multiple purposes involving a car, a house, and other features. The game replicates many real-life scenarios and will give the player the perfect RPG experience.

3) Hospital Roleplay

Hospital Roleplay is available on Roblox (Image via Roblox)

Hospital Roleplay was released back in 2016, and a number of versions of the game have been relaunched since. This is more than just a hospital game now. Players and their friends can do a lot of things in this game, like getting a house, playing at the park, going to school, going swimming or camping, and more.

The main idea behind this game lets players explore by either becoming a patient or part of the hospital staff. This game also allows them to create life-like medical situations such as childbirth, broken arms, and ebola outbreaks.

The basic concept of patients here is that they have to wait in the lounge area until a member of the hospital comes to treat them. If a patient tries to enter the premises without hospital staff, it results in them being handcuffed and put back into the lounge area. After being treated, the patient can role-play again with a new issue.

2) Welcome to Bloxburg

Welcome to Bloxburg RPG available to play (Image via Roblox)

Developed by Coeptus, this is a life-like simulation RPG title available on the platform. This one provides a built simulation associated with a player's activities in a household close to an imaginary location.

This game is unduly inspired and based on The Sims series developed by Maxis and Electronic Arts.

Players in this Roblox game can participate in a variety of activities like exploring the city, working jobs, building houses, and more. This game offers 12 different types of jobs through which players can earn money.

Overall, Welcome to Bloxburg has a stellar rating when it comes to offering players a real-world experience with the freedom to explore and do many things at once.

1) Horse World

Enjoy a unique RPG game (Image via Roblox)

This semi-fantasy game has to be one of the most unique role-playing experiences a player can subject themselves to. The game involves being part of a world that is ruled by horses.

One can venture into this game with their own Roblox character or as a horse. The game also lets you customize your horse in terms of colors, looks, and accessories.

This game has been uniquely created with top-notch graphics and offers creative ways to play the game. They include having the ability to make the horse fly and fantasy elements such as helping fellow horses instead of letting humanity take over by domesticating the horses one by one.

Needless to say, the game can provide a fun break from reality.

As has been mentioned before, there are a lot of games on Roblox, including a plethora of role-playing titles. However, the ones listed above have to be the best ones that Roblox has to offer.

