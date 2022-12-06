5 Roblox racing games like Need For Speed (December 2022)

Roblox is a platform filled with a variety of game options for players to choose from. They can play games from popular genres like anime, horror, and more. Race simulators are considered another popular genre on the platform. Fans of the Need for Speed franchise can find many similar games that will keep them hooked for hours.

A few players may not be aware of the top Roblox games in the genre. This article will list five games that are similar to Need for Speed. While Roblox developers try their best to focus on creating better game animations, the storyline usually takes precedence as they want players to spend more time in the game.

Roblox games like Need For Speed that are very popular on the platform

Some Roblox games do not primarily focus on racing. It can be a side activity or a small part of the game, like in Brookhaven. Here are five games that primarily revolve around cars and racing, just like Need For Speed:

1) Ultimate Driving

Ultimate Driving offers more than just racing and competing on a set of maps. The game has over 400 collectible cars which players can use to race with friends or perform a service or job, like that of a taxi driver. Some of the other interesting roles that players can consider are truck driver, bus driver, and ship captain.

There are also free codes to get extra cash and other valuable rewards in the game. Listed below are the active codes in Roblox Ultimate Driving:

BOOM - Redeem for Chroma Shade skin

boomdye - Redeem for Exotic Carboom skin

carbon - Redeem for Black Carbon skin

Carboom - Redeem for 10,000 credits

catm - Redeem for Nightshade skin

GALAXY - Redeem for Space race skin

GLITTERATI - Redeem for Glitterati skin

heartless - Redeem for 10,000 credits

Matrix - Redeem for 10,000 credits

nothing - Redeem for literally nothing

DONK - Redeem for 20k cash

Hooray50k - Redeem for 30k credits

MAPLESYRUP2022 - Redeem for free rewards

SCHOOLISCOOL - Redeem for free rewards

UDHUB - Redeem for free rewards

2) Driving Empire

Driving Empire is currently Roblox's most detailed and comprehensive racing game. With the ability to play as a felon or law enforcement officer in addition to being a regular civilian, this game delivers a singular experience that adds depth to the usual street racer formula. And to top it all off, there are graphics to die for, especially in the expansive city on the map.

Although the developers of the title periodically publish codes, there are only two valid ones right now. Here are the active codes in the game:

450KL1KES - Redeem for 25,000 cash

ROBLOX - Redeem for Roblox Rim

3) Car Dealership Tycoon

Roblox's tycoon experiences typically include clicking a button to earn money and then participating in combat with other users whenever an uninterrupted income stream has been formed. Car Dealership Tycoon follows the same formula as a traditional tycoon game. In this game, players must drive and race to earn money.

Players can get loads of in-game cash with free active codes in the game. The codes are listed below:

1Billion - Redeem for 100,000 cash

4Years - Redeem for 50,000 cash

825KVotes - Redeem for 50,000 cash

900MVisits - Redeem for 90,000 cash

ATV - Redeem for 50,000 cash

BarnFind - Redeem for 50,000 cash

Bodykits - Redeem for 50,000 cash

Interiors - Redeem for 50,000 cash

IWaitLong - Redeem for 100,000 cash

MoreKits - Redeem for 50,000 cash

NewBarn - Redeem for 50,000 cash

Pumpkins - Redeem for 50,000 cash

Season1 - Redeem for 50,000 cash

Season2 - Redeem for 50,000 cash

Tstingray - Redeem for 25,000 cash

4) Driving Simulator

Driving Simulator may seem repetitive, but it actually has a lot of depth. Players can drive, race, and customize some of the most historic supercars in the world. If that doesn't sound appealing, players can take part in tournaments and win cash. The developers have made the experience fun by adding areas that need to be unlocked and discovered.

Unfortunately, the game doesn't currently have any active codes. However, players can follow the creator's Twitter account, @Nocturne_Ent, to stay updated about the game. The developers also manage an official Discord server that players can join for new codes and the latest game updates. They can also chat with other players there.

5) Car Crushers 2

Car Crushers 2 is the ideal game for when players want to destroy things on a whim. They can race with buddies, play demolition derby against other gamers, endure being blown up around the entire world, or smash their automobiles in crushers. With new content being regularly added, the game now has over 280 cars. In fact, the programmers have drastically curbed app crashes and basic glitches.

Unfortunately, the creators of the game have not published any codes yet. The game has over a million likes and 841.8 million visits from players since its inception on February 11, 2017. This speaks to the quality and popularity of the game.

