Brookhaven RP music codes in Roblox (September 2022)

Players can choose from a variety of game modes on Roblox, and some of them have personalization features that can be unlocked by entering special codes. Considering this, this post might be quite beneficial for gamers who want to grab free Roblox Brookhaven Music codes.
While exploring Brookhaven, players can liven up their surroundings by using Roblox Brookhaven Music codes. Songs can be played on the in-game music player with Brookhaven music codes.
In place of the soundtrack from the first game or any other code they may have used, players can load up any music code. Other than music, there are currently no active Brookhaven codes.
All music codes for players to listen to while exploring Roblox Brookhaven RP
Active codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP
Here are the active Roblox music codes for the game:
- 5937000690 - Redeem to listen to Chika Chika
- 6463211475 - Redeem to listen to Jalebi Baby
- 1243143051 - Redeem to listen to Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody)
- 6432181830 - Redeem to listen to Heat Wave
- 6794553622 - Redeem to listen to Syko Brooklyn Blood Pop
- 5253604010 - Redeem to listen to Oh No
- 292861322 - Redeem to listen to Drop It Like It’s Hot
- 6887728970 - Redeem to listen to Todo De Ti
- 1845016505 - Redeem to listen to Believer
- 3400778682 - Redeem to listen to Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme
- 6447077697 - Redeem to listen to PinkPantheress Pain
- 224845627 - Redeem to listen to The Kitty Cat Dance
- 1725273277 - Redeem to listen to Chanel
- 5595658625 - Redeem to listen to Overwhelmed
- 143666548 - Redeem to listen to Mii Channel Music
- 6957372976 - Redeem to listen to Yonaguni
- 6620108916 - Redeem to listen to Call Me By Your Name
- 154664102 - Redeem to listen to You’ve Been Trolled
- 6843558868 - Redeem to listen to Butter
- 249672730 - Redeem to listen to On My Way
- 6678031214 - Redeem to listen to RAPSTAR
- 5760198930 - Redeem to listen to Sofia
- 1259050178 - Redeem to listem to A Roblox Rap/Merry Christmas Roblox
- 189105508 - Redeem to listem to Let It Go
Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below.
Expired codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 7081437616 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
- 6403599974 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Kali Uchis - Telepatia
- 6177409271 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Kim Dracula - Paparazzi
- 5315279926 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Tones and I - Bad Child
- 6833920398 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u
- 5145539495 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Tina Turner - What’s Love Got to Do with It
- 6657083880 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Doja Cat - Kiss Me More (ft. SZA)
- 1321038120 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Billie Eilish - Ocean Eyes
- 2623209752 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Ski Mask The Slump God - Nuketown
- 6760592191 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Skill Sonic - Leave The Door Open
- 614018503 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Pink Fong - Baby Shark
- 186317099 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : 2Pac - Life Goes On
- 6159978466 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Taylor Swift - You Belong With Me
- 4591688095 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Justin Bieber - Yummy
- 5925841720 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : 2Pac - California Love
- 6815150969 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : The Kid LAROI - Stay (ft. Justin Bieber)
- 1003325030 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : XXXTentacion - Carry On
- 3340674075 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Lil Nas X - Panini
- 6606223785 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Dua Lipa - Levitating
- 748726200 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Casi - No Limit
- 1326909345 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : XXXTentacion - Jocelyn Flores
- 521116871 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Doja Cat - Say So
- 225150067 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Baby Bash ft. Frankie J - Suga Suga
- 4982789390 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
- 5619169255 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : The Weeknd - Save Your Tears
- 1894066752 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : BTS - Fake Love
How to redeem music codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP
Players must launch Brookhaven RP in order to use Roblox Brookhaven music codes, as opposed to the standard Roblox promotional codes. Once inside the experience, players should follow the steps listed below:
- Select the Cart icon on the left side of the screen by clicking on it
- Once there, players will have the choice of several businesses
- If they want to choose the speaker, they must pay 150 Robux to activate the Music option.
Once they have made it there, they can input any of the codes from the active list, and they will be added to the audio library. The Roblox ID will be requested, but enter the music code in its place. Enjoy hearing your favorite music!