Brookhaven RP music codes in Roblox (September 2022)

Players can choose from a variety of game modes on Roblox, and some of them have personalization features that can be unlocked by entering special codes. Considering this, this post might be quite beneficial for gamers who want to grab free Roblox Brookhaven Music codes.

While exploring Brookhaven, players can liven up their surroundings by using Roblox Brookhaven Music codes. Songs can be played on the in-game music player with Brookhaven music codes.

In place of the soundtrack from the first game or any other code they may have used, players can load up any music code. Other than music, there are currently no active Brookhaven codes.

All music codes for players to listen to while exploring Roblox Brookhaven RP

Active codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP

Here are the active Roblox music codes for the game:

5937000690 - Redeem to listen to Chika Chika

6463211475 - Redeem to listen to Jalebi Baby

1243143051 - Redeem to listen to Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody)

6432181830 - Redeem to listen to Heat Wave

6794553622 - Redeem to listen to Syko Brooklyn Blood Pop

5253604010 - Redeem to listen to Oh No

292861322 - Redeem to listen to Drop It Like It’s Hot

6887728970 - Redeem to listen to Todo De Ti

1845016505 - Redeem to listen to Believer

3400778682 - Redeem to listen to Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme

6447077697 - Redeem to listen to PinkPantheress Pain

224845627 - Redeem to listen to The Kitty Cat Dance

1725273277 - Redeem to listen to Chanel

5595658625 - Redeem to listen to Overwhelmed

143666548 - Redeem to listen to Mii Channel Music

6957372976 - Redeem to listen to Yonaguni

6620108916 - Redeem to listen to Call Me By Your Name

154664102 - Redeem to listen to You’ve Been Trolled

6843558868 - Redeem to listen to Butter

249672730 - Redeem to listen to On My Way

6678031214 - Redeem to listen to RAPSTAR

5760198930 - Redeem to listen to Sofia

1259050178 - Redeem to listem to A Roblox Rap/Merry Christmas Roblox

189105508 - Redeem to listem to Let It Go

Expired codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

7081437616 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

6403599974 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Kali Uchis - Telepatia

6177409271 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Kim Dracula - Paparazzi

5315279926 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Tones and I - Bad Child

6833920398 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u

5145539495 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Tina Turner - What’s Love Got to Do with It

6657083880 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Doja Cat - Kiss Me More (ft. SZA)

1321038120 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Billie Eilish - Ocean Eyes

2623209752 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Ski Mask The Slump God - Nuketown

6760592191 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Skill Sonic - Leave The Door Open

614018503 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Pink Fong - Baby Shark

186317099 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : 2Pac - Life Goes On

6159978466 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Taylor Swift - You Belong With Me

4591688095 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Justin Bieber - Yummy

5925841720 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : 2Pac - California Love

6815150969 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : The Kid LAROI - Stay (ft. Justin Bieber)

1003325030 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : XXXTentacion - Carry On

3340674075 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Lil Nas X - Panini

6606223785 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Dua Lipa - Levitating

748726200 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Casi - No Limit

1326909345 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : XXXTentacion - Jocelyn Flores

521116871 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Doja Cat - Say So

225150067 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : Baby Bash ft. Frankie J - Suga Suga

4982789390 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

5619169255 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : The Weeknd - Save Your Tears

1894066752 - Redeem this code in game to listen to : BTS - Fake Love

How to redeem music codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP

Players must launch Brookhaven RP in order to use Roblox Brookhaven music codes, as opposed to the standard Roblox promotional codes. Once inside the experience, players should follow the steps listed below:

Select the Cart icon on the left side of the screen by clicking on it

Once there, players will have the choice of several businesses

If they want to choose the speaker, they must pay 150 Robux to activate the Music option.

Once they have made it there, they can input any of the codes from the active list, and they will be added to the audio library. The Roblox ID will be requested, but enter the music code in its place. Enjoy hearing your favorite music!

