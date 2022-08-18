Top 10 Roblox car games (August 2022)

Roblox as a platform is a haven for racing games of all kinds, and there are many vehicle games available there. It offers some of the best cars present right now, making it a wonderful platform for players who enjoy collecting attractive models.

Additionally, there are many different game modes, like drifting, collecting, racing, and cruising. Players who have played Need for Speed since they were young are included below. They are required to compete in a variety of races in the series, which are typically centered around illegal street racing.

Roblox has an amazing list of games that allow car racing

1) Ultimate Driving: Westover Islands

One of the earliest racing games added to Roblox was Ultimate Driving: Westover Islands, which is still very well-liked today.

In addition to being an open-world game, players can engage in a variety of roles depending on the cars they select. There are other opportunities present as well, including being a firefighter and driving around in a fire truck or a police cruiser to apprehend criminals.

2) Car Crushes 2

The pinnacle of automotive stress relief can be found in Car Crushes 2. The game offers players a variety of ways to destroy their car, from using a wrecking ball to tossing it in a huge blender. They can play demolition derby with other gamers from all around the world in addition to smashing up their own model.

There are many options for what to crush because Car Crushes 2 has over 240 cars on its list. Since its debut in 2017, the title has received more than 796.3 million visitors. The server is consistently busy and well-liked among the Roblox community.

3) Pacifico 2

Pacifico 2 has an open-world California-themed map. Players won't get bored with this game because the map is full of interesting places to explore and things to do.

The game is very conducive to relaxation. If players just want to take a leisurely drive and enjoy the countryside, this is the one to pick. Additionally, they can be as social as they like by organizing in-game races and activities with players or friends.

4) Allure Vitesse

Stylishh has a realistic driving game called Allure in Roblox. The controls are more challenging than in a conventional racing game, and the game boasts realistic graphics. Players must manually shift gears in order to advance, reverse, and stop their car in the game.

The developers regularly update the maps and add many fun elements to the game. But once the maintenance is over, players ought to be able to enjoy it to the maximum. Plus, there are graphics to die for.

5) Midnight Racing Tokyo

If gamers enjoy drifting in the dark and racing through Tokyo, this is the perfect game for them. The main map of Midnight Racing Tokyo, a sizable open-world racing simulator, is a reproduction of Tokyo, Japan.

Players can modify their car to their heart's content in addition to choosing from a sizable selection of vehicles, which really adds to the sense of the Japanese auto industry. This title will allow them to feel what Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift would be like in real life.

6) Jailbreak

The driving game Jailbreak has a unique twist: players can either organize a heist or be the one to foil the criminals' escape in the game's overall plot. Its partnerships with numerous vehicle series are the reason it is so well-liked.

At the moment, the game features a NASCAR race and includes vehicles from the well-known American racing series.

7) Driving Empire

Driving Empire definitely makes gamers feel like they are in Need for Speed. With some of the best visuals in the Roblox library, this racing game is situated in a sizable open environment.

Players can choose if they want to play alone or with friends. Driving Empire includes a huge selection of cars, similar to many of the games on this list. In addition to racing and driving cars, players can also cruise around in boats and motorcycles.

8) Ion Formula Racing 2021

Ion Formula Racing 2021 is the closest thing to Formula One racing on Roblox. The game's design ensures that players have the most immersive experience possible. A couple of the additions made to the game to enhance the immersiveness are weather variations, DRS, and tire compounds.

There are 20 teams available, two of which are fan favorites like McLaren and Mercedes. Cars have also been built to look as genuine as possible. This title is highly recommended for players who love Formula One.

9) Driving Simulator

Simulators are necessary for any list of car games. Driving Simulator is an open-world racing game with a ton of locations for players to discover. The title's servers can accommodate up to 100 players, providing lots of people to race around with.

Due to its laid-back vibe, Driving Simulator is one of the more well-liked car games on Roblox. Consequently, players don't need to worry too much about other players when they are driving about the map.

10) Project Trackday

Project Trackday is similar to Ion Formula Racing 2021, although there are some variations. The former is not merely concerned with the present. Although players compete in races with players from around the world, they have a wide selection of race cars to pick from.

The vehicles in this game range from vintage models to those that competed in the renowned Le Mans' 24 Hours. It may not have received many much attention because the game was released in 2020, but along with other racing games, Project Trackday is becoming more and more popular.

