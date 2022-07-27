What are active maps in Roblox Murder Mystery 2?

Maps have always been crucial to Roblox Murder Mystery, providing places for rounds. Players can vote for one of the three maps in the lobby; if no one decides, a random map will be selected.

As a follow-up to the original Murder Mystery, Nikilis developed the popular Roblox game, Murder Mystery 2. It features a variety of maps and game settings and is a round-based survival title.

Users might take on the roles of innocent people who flee and hide from the murderer. To identify the murderer, they must employ their sleuthing abilities.

The only person with a weapon who can stop the murderer is the sheriff, who works with the Innocents. The murderer who kills everyone on the server must then elude the sheriff's gunfire.

Enjoy playing this survival game in various locations available in Roblox Murder Mystery 2

Bank 2

The old bank map has been updated in Bank 2. It has a lobby, a waiting area, an area for bank tellers, a vault, a few office spaces, a conference space, and air vents.

When the murderer is pursuing gamers, it can be challenging to escape. This is because there isn't much room to move around in the rooms, the map's structure is unclear, and parts of the halls feature moveable doors that can take up to three seconds to open for lag-prone users and slow devices.

Bio Lab

One of Roblox Murder Mystery 2's biggest maps is the Bio Lab. It comprises vents, an office, a room containing bio-tubes, a workshop, two storage rooms, and a center area with a vast gray tube.

Zyleak was the creator of it. There is a dummy within the Bio Lab's hidden room that players can sit on and jump over to get behind.

Factory

Factory is another Roblox Murder Mystery 2 map, where a good number of hiding places are present. It is made up of a parking lot, a building with offices, a building with boxes, a building with manufacturing space, and a building with a sewage system.

Since so much of the map is open, the sheriff has a significant edge over the murderer, making this level rather difficult for the latter.

Hospital 3

Roblox Murder Mystery 2 has a map called Hospital 3. It debuted in Season 1, taking the place of Hospital 2.

The updated version is considerably larger than the old one. There are two floors on the map and two air vent systems. The layout can be as perplexing as Hospital 2, so markers on the map's positions can be obscured to make it easier for gamers to locate themselves.

House 2

House 2 is small but has lots of secret places. It is the sequel to House.

The rooms on the Roblox map are a living room, kitchen, bedroom with a closet, bathroom, dining room, garage, mudroom, basement with two floors, and backyard.

The fact that there are two main locations where players can wall camp makes it very simple for innocents to evade the murderer. The living room and the hallway that connects the bedroom and the basement.

Mansion 2

The old Mansion map has been recreated in Mansion 2. It is a more versatile map for all roles because it is bigger and offers more places for innocent people to hide.

Along with Mil-Base, this map in Roblox Murder Mystery 2 has received the most votes and praise because it features vast passageways where the murderer and sheriff may engage in a 1v1 battle.

Mansion 2 has two storeys and is made up of halls circling the map.

Mil Base

The military base, or Mil-Base, is designed to resemble a cutting-edge, contemporary military installation. TheRoblox map comprises a building with numerous hiding places, as well as a sizable storage space outside.

The structure comprises two levels. One is a vast storage room with tanks and more boxes, a locker room, a room with flashing lights, a room with Zyleak's chair, and a controlling room. It also has a conference room and air shaft connecting to the basement storage area.

N Studio

Lab 2 was succeeded by NStudio, introduced in Season 1. It is intended to resemble a contemporary office space.

Although it initially appears to be a large and complicated map, its size is very typical, and the arrangement is straightforward. It is a map with unique ceiling lights connected by strings and move when touched.

Office 3

Although many things have changed, it has an Office 2-like appearance and layout. For instance, the typewriters have been replaced with computers, and the colors have changed.

There are vents as well as several chambers. Compared to Office 2, which is grayish, Office 3 is more of a yellowish hue.

Office 3 is a loop, making it simpler for the murderer to flee. Both maps are challenging to be innocent in because of their low ceilings and constrained hallways.

Police Station

One of the maps in Roblox Murder Mystery 2 is the Police Station. It's a sizable map with lots of places to hide. The main entrance/main room, restrooms, a garage, two offices on the second floor, a room for interrogation, and a jail with two cells are all included on the map.

It is simple to escape the murderer because the map has numerous vents connecting multiple rooms and halls.

Research Facility

On March 5, 2020, an interactive map called Research Facility was added. Since there are numerous buttons and devices on the map, the Research Facility is referred to as an "interactive map."

At first, it was thought to be an upgraded version of Bio Lab. The garage can be accessed by pulling a lever in the main chamber.

