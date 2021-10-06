What is max level for Roblox World Zero, and how to get there fast?

Players can level up by gaining experience in Roblox World Zero, but there is a limit to the number of levels they can earn. That is what’s known as “max level.”

Not only will users learn what the max level for Roblox World Zero is, but also how to get there fast.

What is the Max Level for Roblox World Zero?

Right now, the max level in Roblox World Zero is 100. Every so often, the game increases the level cap, along with a dungeon or two, to grind out those new levels.

It might seem like a lot to get through (and it is), but there is a quick and easy way to get to max level fast.

Reaching max level quickly in Roblox World Zero

There are multiple ways of gaining the experience needed to reach one level after another in Roblox World Zero. Gamers can complete side quests, daily quests, and world quests. All provide a nice chunk of experience, along with a fair reward in the way of items, gold, or the occasional rare item.

While quests have their place in Roblox World Zero, none of those options are good enough to get players to max level in the most efficient and fastest way possible. That belongs to dungeons and towers.

Dungeons and towers give experience in a short time (Image via Roblox)

Both dungeons and towers offer the same benefits: a lot of experience in a short amount of time and great rewards. In fact, speedrunners even favor dungeons and towers. Not only is the experience fantastic, but there is also always a dungeon to run for every level, so experience gain doesn’t stagnate.

To start a dungeon, open the menu and click Dungeons, or press V. In the dungeon menu, cycle through the dozens of dungeons and pick the one closest to your level. If it’s a level or two off, that’s okay; get as close as possible. Once you’ve completed the dungeon, rerun it if a new one hasn’t opened up.

Using Experience Boosts

XP Boosts increase the amount of experience gained (Image via Roblox)

In Roblox World Zero, gamers can purchase XP Boosts. When used, it has a limited effect. The good news is the timer only counts in-game, so it won’t be wasted when they log off.

The bad news is it costs Robux. While it isn’t recommended because it can be costly, it’s still an option to help capitalize on running dungeons and towers.

