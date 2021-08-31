Roblox World // Zero Codes (August 2021)

Roblox World // Zero is a roleplaying game where players battle through a handful of worlds and dungeons.

This game takes some features from other roleplaying games and implements them quite well. Roblox World // Zero has players select a starter class, upgrade characters, and battle all kinds of enemies.

There are new classes to unlock, pets to collect, rare loot to find and a wild journey to take part in. Roblox World // Zero is a great game, and those looking to start now could find use in some of its promotional codes.

Codes for Roblox World // Zero (August 2021)

A player approaching Cliffside in World // Zero. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Roblox World // Zero received the 2019 Bloxy Award in the Best Use of Tech category. It followed that up in 2022 with the Bloxy Award for Most Immersive Experience.

Those awards put the spotlight directly on Roblox World // Zero, bringing in more visitors than ever. This prompted the developers to create some codes for those players, old and new, to enjoy.

Currently, some of those codes have expired, and there aren't many active ones, but players can still benefit from the one that does work. The expired codes may also become active again at any time, so it is always good to know what those are.

Active Codes

FAVMILLION: Redeem this code for 100 Crystals

Expired Codes

100MILPARTY: Redeem this code for 100 Gems

Redeem this code for 100 Gems APRILFOOLS: Redeem this code for a Rock Pet

How to redeem codes in Roblox World // Zero

A player viewing the code redemption window in World // Zero. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Roblox World // Zero has a simple way for you to redeem its promotional codes. Start by launching the game. When you load in, press 'tab' to access the menu and click on the Promo button.

A small text box will appear on the left side of your screen, allowing you to input promo codes. Copy and paste the active Roblox World // Zero code into that text box and hit Redeem to receive the reward.

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

Edited by Gautham Balaji