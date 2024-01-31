  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Weak Legacy codes (February 2024): Rewards, how to use Weak Legacy codes

Weak Legacy codes (February 2024): Rewards, how to use Weak Legacy codes

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Jan 31, 2024 21:54 GMT
Official Weak Legacy cover
Official Weak Legacy cover (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming Weak Legacy codes can help you strengthen your demonic monster or Demon Slayer character. They offer resources for a smoother gameplay experience without requiring you to spend Robux or grinding for resources. Codes like HALLOWEENEVENT50SPINS will net you tens of spins to power up and customize your character.

For newer players, it is advised to use developer offerings like HALLOWEENUPDATERESETBREATHINGORART to reset their breathing art and make the game easier. This article lists the best codes for Weak Legacy and provides details on how to redeem them.

Bookmark this page to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Active Weak Legacy codes

Weak Legacy Main Menu (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
Weak Legacy Main Menu (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here is a list of all the active Roblox codes that offer rewards in Weak Legacy as of February 1, 2024. Note that these may expire at any moment, so use them quickly to receive your bonuses.

Active Weak Legacy codes

Code

Rewards

HALLOWEENEVENT50SPINS

50 spins

HALLOWEENUPDATERESETRACE

Reset Breathing Art

HALLOWEENUPDATERESETBREATHINGORART

Reset Breathing Art

LOVEUPDATERESETRACE

Reset race

LOVEUPDATE25SPINS

25 spins

INSECTUPDATERESETRACE

Reset race

INSECTUPDATE25SPINS

25 spins

10KLIKESRESETBREATHINGORART

Reset Breathing Art

30KFAVORITESRESETBREATHINGORART

Reset Breathing Art

SORRYFORTHEBUGSRESETBREATHINGORART

Reset Breathing Art

EMOTIONUPDATERESETBREATHINGORART

Reset Breathing Art

EMOTIONUPDATERESETRACE

Reset race

EMOTIONUPDATE50SPINS

50 spins

Inactive Weak Legacy codes

The following codes have been confirmed to be inactive as of February 1, 2024. These will be replaced by new ones during major updates, game milestones, and events.

Inactive Weak Legacy codes

Code

Rewards

FREERESETBREATHINGORART

Reset Breathing Art

15KFAVORITES15SPINS

15 spins

SUNV2UPDATERESETBREATHINGORART

Reset Breathing Art

SUNV2UPDATERESETRACE

Reset race

SUNV2UPDATE50SPINS

50 spins

RESETBREATHINGORARTCODE

Reset Breathing Art

How to redeem Active Weak Legacy codes

Code box in Weak Legacy (Image by Roblox and Sportskeeda)
Code box in Weak Legacy (Image by Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Weak Legacy codes can be redeemed through the following simple steps:

  • Open Weak Legacy using the Roblox Player application.
  • Press the M key on your keyboard to open a menu.
  • Then, access the Stats menu by clicking on it.
  • Enter the desired code in the Enter Your Code bar on the right.
  • Press the Enter key to receive your rewards.
  • Do this for all active codes.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so be sure to enter them accurately when doing so manually. Consider pasting them directly into the code box to avoid typos and spelling mistakes.

What are Weak Legacy codes about?

Menu in Weak Legacy (Image by Roblox and Sportskeeda)
Menu in Weak Legacy (Image by Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Codes are often used in Weak Legacy to improve players’ experience in the game. They boost a character’s progression through race resets, ability resets, and spins, helping the player improve their avatar. The additional fine-tuning offered by these codes can significantly improve the gameplay experience.

Weak Legacy code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Invalid code error in Weak Legacy (Image by Roblox and Sportskeeda)
Invalid code error in Weak Legacy (Image by Roblox and Sportskeeda)

An invalid or expired code will prompt a "Code Invalid or Expired" message inside the code box. This indicates that the code you entered is either incorrect or no longer working. Currently, there are no server-side issues preventing codes from working in Weak Legacy. So, restarting the game and entering the code again may do the trick.

Where to find new Weak Legacy codes

New codes for Weak Legacy can be found in the official Discord server, along with game-related news and updates. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page to find new codes in our active Weak Legacy table. We’ll continue to update it.

FAQs

What are the latest codes for Weak Legacy?

HALLOWEENEVENT50SPINS, HALLOWEENUPDATERESETRACE, and HALLOWEENUPDATERESETBREATHINGORART are the latest codes for Weak Legacy.

Which code offers free spins in Weak Legacy?

Codes like HALLOWEENEVENT50SPINS, INSECTUPDATE25SPINS, and LOVEUPDATE25SPINS offer free spins.

Do Weak Legacy codes impact gameplay?

Codes for Weak Legacy make progression significantly simpler. Spins and ability resets can streamline your adventure by minimizing potential detours for grinding.

Which code for Weak Legacy offers a race reset?

You can use codes like LOVEUPDATERESETRACE to reset your character's race. The developers regularly add race reset codes to the game. So keep an eye out for them.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...