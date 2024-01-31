Weak Legacy codes (February 2024): Rewards, how to use Weak Legacy codes

Redeeming Weak Legacy codes can help you strengthen your demonic monster or Demon Slayer character. They offer resources for a smoother gameplay experience without requiring you to spend Robux or grinding for resources. Codes like HALLOWEENEVENT50SPINS will net you tens of spins to power up and customize your character.

For newer players, it is advised to use developer offerings like HALLOWEENUPDATERESETBREATHINGORART to reset their breathing art and make the game easier. This article lists the best codes for Weak Legacy and provides details on how to redeem them.

Bookmark this page to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Active Weak Legacy codes

Weak Legacy Main Menu (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here is a list of all the active Roblox codes that offer rewards in Weak Legacy as of February 1, 2024. Note that these may expire at any moment, so use them quickly to receive your bonuses.

Active Weak Legacy codes Code Rewards HALLOWEENEVENT50SPINS 50 spins HALLOWEENUPDATERESETRACE Reset Breathing Art HALLOWEENUPDATERESETBREATHINGORART Reset Breathing Art LOVEUPDATERESETRACE Reset race LOVEUPDATE25SPINS 25 spins INSECTUPDATERESETRACE Reset race INSECTUPDATE25SPINS 25 spins 10KLIKESRESETBREATHINGORART Reset Breathing Art 30KFAVORITESRESETBREATHINGORART Reset Breathing Art SORRYFORTHEBUGSRESETBREATHINGORART Reset Breathing Art EMOTIONUPDATERESETBREATHINGORART Reset Breathing Art EMOTIONUPDATERESETRACE Reset race EMOTIONUPDATE50SPINS 50 spins

Inactive Weak Legacy codes

The following codes have been confirmed to be inactive as of February 1, 2024. These will be replaced by new ones during major updates, game milestones, and events.

Inactive Weak Legacy codes Code Rewards FREERESETBREATHINGORART Reset Breathing Art 15KFAVORITES15SPINS 15 spins SUNV2UPDATERESETBREATHINGORART Reset Breathing Art SUNV2UPDATERESETRACE Reset race SUNV2UPDATE50SPINS 50 spins RESETBREATHINGORARTCODE Reset Breathing Art

How to redeem Active Weak Legacy codes

Code box in Weak Legacy (Image by Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Weak Legacy codes can be redeemed through the following simple steps:

Open Weak Legacy using the Roblox Player application.

Press the M key on your keyboard to open a menu.

Then, access the Stats menu by clicking on it.

Enter the desired code in the Enter Your Code bar on the right.

Press the Enter key to receive your rewards.

Do this for all active codes.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so be sure to enter them accurately when doing so manually. Consider pasting them directly into the code box to avoid typos and spelling mistakes.

What are Weak Legacy codes about?

Menu in Weak Legacy (Image by Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Codes are often used in Weak Legacy to improve players’ experience in the game. They boost a character’s progression through race resets, ability resets, and spins, helping the player improve their avatar. The additional fine-tuning offered by these codes can significantly improve the gameplay experience.

Weak Legacy code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Invalid code error in Weak Legacy (Image by Roblox and Sportskeeda)

An invalid or expired code will prompt a "Code Invalid or Expired" message inside the code box. This indicates that the code you entered is either incorrect or no longer working. Currently, there are no server-side issues preventing codes from working in Weak Legacy. So, restarting the game and entering the code again may do the trick.

Where to find new Weak Legacy codes

New codes for Weak Legacy can be found in the official Discord server, along with game-related news and updates. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page to find new codes in our active Weak Legacy table. We’ll continue to update it.

FAQs

What are the latest codes for Weak Legacy?

HALLOWEENEVENT50SPINS, HALLOWEENUPDATERESETRACE, and HALLOWEENUPDATERESETBREATHINGORART are the latest codes for Weak Legacy.

Which code offers free spins in Weak Legacy?

Codes like HALLOWEENEVENT50SPINS, INSECTUPDATE25SPINS, and LOVEUPDATE25SPINS offer free spins.

Do Weak Legacy codes impact gameplay?

Codes for Weak Legacy make progression significantly simpler. Spins and ability resets can streamline your adventure by minimizing potential detours for grinding.

Which code for Weak Legacy offers a race reset?

You can use codes like LOVEUPDATERESETRACE to reset your character's race. The developers regularly add race reset codes to the game. So keep an eye out for them.

