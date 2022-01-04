Roblox Jailbreak codes (January 2022)

Players looking for a Roblox game about crime and punishment look no further than Roblox Jailbreak. They can pursue careers as police officers or live long enough to see themselves become villains.

Regardless of the side you choose, cops or criminals, Cash is what keeps Jailbreak moving. And it just so happens Roblox Jailbreak codes are a fantastic source for Cash and free goodies. Any Jailbreak player can use the codes, but it’s beneficial for newer members of society.

Roblox Jailbreak: The only working code for January 2022

Yes, that wasn’t a typo: There is only one working code for Roblox Jailbreak as of January 2022. It’s still worth using before it expires:

WinterUpdate2021: Redeems for $5,000 Cash

For players to get anywhere in Jailbreak, earning and saving Cash is an absolute must. It’s the only way necessary items are obtained, like vehicles. When a Jailbreak code can be redeemed for in-game Cash, it’s best to use it immediately.

How to redeem codes for Roblox Jailbreak in-game

ATMs open the Codes menu (Image via Sportskeeda)

Despite a laughably short list of codes this month for Jailbreak, the code needs to be redeemed in-game. There’s a code redemption system. After you’ve logged into Roblox, launch Jailbreak and follow along with these steps:

Step 1: Find or spawn a vehicle, preferably something fast.

Step 2: Locate the nearest police station, gas station, train station, or bank. These places have ATMs.

Step 3: Walk up to the ATM, type in a valid Jailbreak code, and select Redeem to collect its rewards automatically.

The steps above largely apply to criminals considering they have a harder time reaching the various locations where ATMs are located. If you choose to be a police officer instead, you immediately spawn at a police station with a working ATM.

What is Roblox Jailbreak?

Jailbreak is essentially cops and robbers but in video game form and with the Roblox aesthetic. Players are given a choice to lead one of two different lifestyles: the life of crime as a criminal or join the police academy as an officer.

Also Read Article Continues below

Criminals attempt to rob places and leave; cops are there to prevent that.

Edited by Ravi Iyer