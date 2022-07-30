Car Dealership Tycoon codes in Roblox: Free cash (August 2022)

Players can create their own auto dealership with a variety of vehicles with unique styles and other features in the Roblox tycoon game Car Dealership Tycoon. Besides earning money, gamers can go out with their friends and role-play while exploring the in-game world.

In Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon, codes can be redeemed to obtain in-game money, which can then be used to buy additional vehicles, platforms, and other equipment for car dealerships. To gain an advantage in the game, players can use the active codes provided by the developers.

Utilize free codes to make an excellent dealership with cool vehicles in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

Active codes in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

Here are the active codes for the Roblox game:

4Years - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash

825KVotes - Redeem this code in the game to get 50K Cash (New)

900MVisits - Redeem this code in the game to get 90k Cash

BarnFind - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash

Crimes - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash

FOXZIE - Redeem this code in the game to get 15k Cash

Interiors - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash

NewBarn - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash (New)

Tstingray - Redeem this code in the game to get 25k Cash

Twitter50K - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

1MilMembers - Redeem this code to get $30,000 Cash

250KLikes - Redeem this code to get $50K Cash

250MVISITS - Redeem this code to get $25,000 Cash

300MPH+ - Redeem this code to get $30,000 Cash

300MVISITS - Redeem this code to get $30,000 Cash

350KLikes - Redeem this code to get $50K

35KSUBS - Redeem this code to get $35,000 Cash

400MVISITS - Redeem this code to get 40,000 Cash

450KLikes - Redeem this code to get Cash

500KLikes - Redeem this code to get 50k Cash

500MVISITS - Redeem this code to get $50K Cash

50kSubs - Redeem this code to get $50K Cash

550KLikes - Redeem this code to get 55k Cash

600KLikes - Redeem this code to get 60k Cash

70Eggs - Redeem this code to get $25,000 Cash

800MVisits - Redeem this code to get 80k Cash

90KSUBS - Redeem this code to get $90K

Burnout - Redeem this code to get $35,000 Cash

Burnout - Redeem this code to get $35K

BYEWINTER - Redeem this code to get $25,000 Cash

CLASSICS - Redeem this code to get $30,000 Cash

Eggs2022 - Redeem this code to get 50k Cash

February - Redeem this code to get 30k Cash

FrozenLake - Redeem this code to get 35k Cash

Gifts2021 - Redeem this code to get 50k Cash

IceRaceReturn - Redeem this code to get 35k Cash

July2021 - Redeem this code to get $30K

LastTimeSnowMap - Redeem this code to get 35k Cash

MerryXmas - Redeem this code to get 50k Cash

NewDealership - Redeem this code to get $35K

NewUpdate - Redeem this code to get $25,000 Cash

OffRoadRace - Redeem this code to get 35k Cash

OldSchool - Redeem this code to get $25,000 Cash

POLICE - Redeem this code to get 50k Cash

Pumpkin - Redeem this code to get 35k Cash

Rims - Redeem this code to get 40k Cash

SANTA - Redeem this code to get 50k Cash

SCARY - Redeem this code to get 35k Cash

Sleigh - Redeem this code to get 35k Cash

SpikeTires - Redeem this code to get $30,000 Cash

Spoilers - Redeem this code to get 40k Cash

Spooky - Redeem this code to get 35k Cash

Springs - Redeem this code to get 40k Cash

Streetrace - Redeem this code to get $35K Cash

Summer2021 - Redeem this code to get $35K Cash

thumbsup - Redeem this code to get $35K Cash

Tires - Redeem this code to get 40k Cash

TireUpgrades - Redeem this code to get 35k Cash

Tstingray100k - Redeem this code to get $100,000 Cash

WinterSeason - Redeem this code to get $28,000 Cash

Xmas2020 - Redeem this code to get $25,000 Cash

Xmas2021 - Redeem this code to get 35k Cash

Year2021 - Redeem this code to get $25,000 Cash

Year2022 - Redeem this code to get 50k Cash

No codes in Roblox come with a fixed expiry date, which is why players should redeem them as soon as possible.

Players can also follow the developers on their official Twitter account and join their official Discord community server, where they will get all the new codes first, along with all the latest game and event updates.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

In order to redeem a code in the Roblox game, players will have to complete the following steps:

Start Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon.

Tap on the Settings gear icon that appears near the cash balance at the top of the screen.

Pick a code from the list of active codes, and copy it.

Paste it in the 'Enter Code' textbox.

Hit the 'Plus' button to redeem the code.

