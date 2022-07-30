Car Dealership Tycoon codes in Roblox: Free cash (August 2022)

Players can create their own auto dealership with a variety of vehicles with unique styles and other features in the Roblox tycoon game Car Dealership Tycoon. Besides earning money, gamers can go out with their friends and role-play while exploring the in-game world.
In Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon, codes can be redeemed to obtain in-game money, which can then be used to buy additional vehicles, platforms, and other equipment for car dealerships. To gain an advantage in the game, players can use the active codes provided by the developers.
Utilize free codes to make an excellent dealership with cool vehicles in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon
Active codes in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon
Here are the active codes for the Roblox game:
- 4Years - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash
- 825KVotes - Redeem this code in the game to get 50K Cash (New)
- 900MVisits - Redeem this code in the game to get 90k Cash
- BarnFind - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash
- Crimes - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash
- FOXZIE - Redeem this code in the game to get 15k Cash
- Interiors - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash
- NewBarn - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash (New)
- Tstingray - Redeem this code in the game to get 25k Cash
- Twitter50K - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 1MilMembers - Redeem this code to get $30,000 Cash
- 250KLikes - Redeem this code to get $50K Cash
- 250MVISITS - Redeem this code to get $25,000 Cash
- 300MPH+ - Redeem this code to get $30,000 Cash
- 300MVISITS - Redeem this code to get $30,000 Cash
- 350KLikes - Redeem this code to get $50K
- 35KSUBS - Redeem this code to get $35,000 Cash
- 400MVISITS - Redeem this code to get 40,000 Cash
- 450KLikes - Redeem this code to get Cash
- 500KLikes - Redeem this code to get 50k Cash
- 500MVISITS - Redeem this code to get $50K Cash
- 50kSubs - Redeem this code to get $50K Cash
- 550KLikes - Redeem this code to get 55k Cash
- 600KLikes - Redeem this code to get 60k Cash
- 70Eggs - Redeem this code to get $25,000 Cash
- 800MVisits - Redeem this code to get 80k Cash
- 90KSUBS - Redeem this code to get $90K
- Burnout - Redeem this code to get $35,000 Cash
- Burnout - Redeem this code to get $35K
- BYEWINTER - Redeem this code to get $25,000 Cash
- CLASSICS - Redeem this code to get $30,000 Cash
- Eggs2022 - Redeem this code to get 50k Cash
- February - Redeem this code to get 30k Cash
- FrozenLake - Redeem this code to get 35k Cash
- Gifts2021 - Redeem this code to get 50k Cash
- IceRaceReturn - Redeem this code to get 35k Cash
- July2021 - Redeem this code to get $30K
- LastTimeSnowMap - Redeem this code to get 35k Cash
- MerryXmas - Redeem this code to get 50k Cash
- NewDealership - Redeem this code to get $35K
- NewUpdate - Redeem this code to get $25,000 Cash
- OffRoadRace - Redeem this code to get 35k Cash
- OldSchool - Redeem this code to get $25,000 Cash
- POLICE - Redeem this code to get 50k Cash
- Pumpkin - Redeem this code to get 35k Cash
- Rims - Redeem this code to get 40k Cash
- SANTA - Redeem this code to get 50k Cash
- SCARY - Redeem this code to get 35k Cash
- Sleigh - Redeem this code to get 35k Cash
- SpikeTires - Redeem this code to get $30,000 Cash
- Spoilers - Redeem this code to get 40k Cash
- Spooky - Redeem this code to get 35k Cash
- Springs - Redeem this code to get 40k Cash
- Streetrace - Redeem this code to get $35K Cash
- Summer2021 - Redeem this code to get $35K Cash
- thumbsup - Redeem this code to get $35K Cash
- Tires - Redeem this code to get 40k Cash
- TireUpgrades - Redeem this code to get 35k Cash
- Tstingray100k - Redeem this code to get $100,000 Cash
- WinterSeason - Redeem this code to get $28,000 Cash
- Xmas2020 - Redeem this code to get $25,000 Cash
- Xmas2021 - Redeem this code to get 35k Cash
- Year2021 - Redeem this code to get $25,000 Cash
- Year2022 - Redeem this code to get 50k Cash
No codes in Roblox come with a fixed expiry date, which is why players should redeem them as soon as possible.
Players can also follow the developers on their official Twitter account and join their official Discord community server, where they will get all the new codes first, along with all the latest game and event updates.
How to redeem codes in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon
In order to redeem a code in the Roblox game, players will have to complete the following steps:
- Start Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon.
- Tap on the Settings gear icon that appears near the cash balance at the top of the screen.
- Pick a code from the list of active codes, and copy it.
- Paste it in the 'Enter Code' textbox.
- Hit the 'Plus' button to redeem the code.