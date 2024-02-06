Anime Spirits codes (February 2024)

Gems, shards, spins, boosters, and more freebies are up for grabs using Anime Spirits codes. These rewards can enhance a player’s experience by a significant degree, allowing them to create a unique playstyle and battle foes. Conquer foes, make new allies, and strengthen your avatar using these codes for the anime-inspired Roblox title.

You can use the codes 30KLIKES and MYTHICANTARI for free spins. Furthermore, the code ITADORUSHARD can be used to receive a free shard. This article provides a list of active codes and the instructions on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Roblox: Anime Spirits codes [Active]

Active codes for Anime Spirits (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here’s a list of codes for Anime Spirits confirmed valid as of February 6, 2024. Note that these can expire at any moment, which is why players are advised to redeem them quickly.

Active Anime Spirits codes Code Rewards 30KLIKES 10 race/perk spins MYTHICANTARI 3 race/perk spins and 250 gems THESTATUE 5 race/perk spins and 500 gems DAILYREWARDSFIX 10 race/perk spins and x2 EXP for 30 minutes MYTHICSONGJINVOO 5 race/perk spins and 200 gems FORTHEFIXES 10 race/perk spins and 250 gems RIMUROSHARD Free Rimuro Shard MYTHICRIMURO 5 race/perk spins 25KLIKES 10 race/perk spins ANOTHERFIX 10 race/perk spins EXPYEAHH X2 EXP for 30 minutes ITADORUSHARD Free Itadoru Shard SIXEYE Free Six Eye MYTHICGOJOH 5 race/perk spins and 200 gems 20KLIKESYEAHH 10 race/perk spins YUTOUUPDATE 500 gems CURSEDFINGER Free finger SANTASGIFT 10 race/perk spins MOREFIXES X2 EXP for 15 minutes 2MILLVISITS 2 race/perk spins 10KLIKES X2 EXP for 30 minutes, 10 race/perk spins

Roblox: Anime Spirits codes [Inactive]

Inactive Anime Spirits codes Code Rewards MYTHICALASKUNO 5 race/perk spins and 200 gems TRADING 2 race/perk spins NPCFIXES 5 race/perk spins and 200 gems EVENMOREFIXES 5 race/perk spins and 200 gems CHRISTMASPART1 5 race/perk spins ITADORUUPDATE 500 gems GOJOHUPDATE 3 race/perk spins FREESOUL Free soul UPDATE2 3 race/perk spins UPDATE1 100 gems 500KVISITS 100 gems 3KLIKES 150 gems, 3 race/perk spins 1KLIKES 150 gems RELEASE 3 Race spins and 3 perk spins DOUBLEEXP X2 EXP for 15 minutes 5KLIKES 2 Race spins and 2 perk spins FIXES 2 Race spins and 2 perk spins TAKLAMAN 5 perk spins RESETSTATS Stat reset

How to redeem Active Anime Spirits codes

How to redeem codes for Anime Spirits (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Anime Spirits can be redeemed in the following quick and easy steps:

Run Anime Spirits through Roblox Player

Once the game loads, use the Menu button to access the code box.

Enter an active code in the text box and click on Redeem to claim your freebies.

Repeat the steps for all active codes.

Roblox codes are infamously case-sensitive. Therefore, players are advised to paste them directly into the code box instead of typing them manually for error-free redemption.

Anime Spirits codes and their importance

Codes for Anime Spirits and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Anime Spirits includes codes for freebies like spins and gems that can be used to customize the player’s avatar. These rewards can significantly impact their playstyle, letting them fine-tune their avatar’s capabilities. Additionally, newer players can benefit from the freebies by strengthening their character, making the early game a breeze.

Also check: How to play Roblox Anime Spirits

Anime Spirits code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Anime Spirits (Image via Roblox)

When entering an inactive or expired code, players will get an error message. Currently, there are no known server-related errors that prevent code redemption. Should such errors persist, consider restarting the game and going through the redemption process again.

Where to find new Anime Spirits codes

You can find new Anime Spirits codes by joining the official TAKLA SQUAD Discord server. Additionally, consider bookmarking this page for our active codes table to keep track of new code releases.

FAQs on Anime Spirits codes

Which codes for Anime Spirits offer free shards?

You can use codes like RIMUROSHARD and ITADORUSHARD to receive free shards in Anime Spirits.

Do the rewards obtained through codes for Anime Spirits stack?

The rewards obtained through codes for Anime Spirits do stack, except for time-gated rewards like EXP boosts. You can use the freebies obtained from these codes when necessary.

Which code offers the highest amount of gems in Anime Spirits?

Use the code YUTOUUPDATE to receive 500 gems, which is the highest amount of gems obtainable through a single code in Anime Spirits.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes