Sword Warriors Codes (February 2024)

Sword Warriors codes can be a great way of making the game easier for you, as they offer free rewards like Enchant Cards, new Heroes, EXP boosters, and more. These freebies can completely alter your playstyle, allowing you to fend off hordes of enemies without breaking a sweat. Best of all, these codes don’t cost any Robux.

EXP boosts and Gem boosts can be obtained using codes like IABSC11OXH135Q and SOPJCP2MP1VA, which can be handy for any player. Simply scroll down to find a list of all the active codes for Sword Warriors, along with a guide on using them.

Roblox: Sword Warriors codes [Active]

Active codes for Sword Warriors (Image via Roblox)

As of February 6, 2024, the following codes can be used to obtain freebies. However, they can expire at any moment, which is why we recommend using them quickly. That said, the developers regularly replace expired codes with new ones that offer similar rewards. As such, this can help you avoid anxiety.

Active Sword Warriors codes Code Rewards MPOJ123JPJP3M 1x Enchant card BOSSIJBNCIQ5AS64 Freebies VDH1DJKFK1KKDVK1 Freebies XIHIB0K6NJ1364 Freebies OHNOAVD3J51KLNF 1x Gold Eternal Key and 1x Enchant Card NOANLQ1LN41N Transmogrified Cards IABSC11OXH135Q 2X EXP Boost CNO63N13O1IU 1X Gold Eternal Key OC456IHASDO3145H 2X EXP Boost NONON1OJ9KJ 1X Gold Eternal Key IC45IQBK54XA 2X EXP Boosts SOPJCP2MP1VA 2X Gem Boosts KHOQ15SCXZ 2X EXP Boosts COUNTERATTACK 2X Gem Boosts FORKINGDOMZ 2X EXP Boosts ZHIYINNITAIMEI Hero Ikun ANGELHALO Angel Halo Ornament BERSERKERXHEART 2X Gem Boosts

Roblox: Sword Warriors codes [Inactive]

Currently, there are no inactive codes for Sword Warriors.

How to redeem Active Sword Warriors codes

How to redeem codes for Sword Warriors (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

You can redeem codes for Sword Warriors within seconds, as described below:

Start Sword Warriors using the Roblox Player app.

Click on the Options button on the left to access the code box.

Enter an active code in the text box and click Accept to redeem your freebies.

Do the same for all active codes.

Note that codes cannot be copy-pasted into the Sword Warriors code box. So, when entering them manually, consider double-checking the code. Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which can lead to errors.

Sword Warriors codes and their importance

Codes for Sword Warriors and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Sword Warriors can be redeemed for EXP boosters, Gold Eternal Keys, new Heroes, and more. These items can help new players speed through the early parts of the game, while giving veterans a significant leg up on challenging foes. Since these codes are single-use only and can expire without prior announcement, be sure to effectively time their usage to maximize their benefits.

Sword Warriors code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Sword Warriors (Image via Roblox)

Sword Warriors returns a “Code not found” error when an incorrect or expired code is entered. At the moment, there are no known server-side issues that affect redemption. If you continue to face an error while redeeming, restart the game and try entering the code again.

Where to find new Sword Warriors codes

Join the official Sword Warriors Discord server for the latest codes, news, and updates about the game. You can also bookmark this page to keep track of the latest codes through our list. We will continue to update it with fresh codes as they come out.

FAQs on Sword Warriors codes

Which character can I recruit using codes for Sword Warriors?

You can recruit Hero Ikun for free using the code ZHIYINNITAIMEI.

How impactful are the codes for Sword Warriors?

Codes for Sword Warriors have a major impact on the player’s experience, as they can be redeemed for experience boosters, new heroes, Gold Eternal Keys, and more.

Can a code for Sword Warriors be used multiple times?

No, the codes for Sword Warriors are single-use only.

