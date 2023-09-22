Top 5 heroes in Roblox Sword Warriors 

Roblox Sword Warriors is an action-adventure game where players must become formidable combatants on the map. They must clear waves of enemies (NPCs) and explore the metaverse world to engage in new tasks. Additionally, you can improve your in-game characters' stats by using the finest weapons and mastering the most dangerous spells.

You may also deploy heroes (NPCs) to assist in defeating the strongest adversaries. Each hero unit has its own set of specific powers, qualities, and passives. Individuals must also concentrate on leveling up their hero personnel to increase their strength and fighting capability.

Keeping that in mind, this article details the five best heroes in Roblox Sword Warriors that can help you progress effortlessly.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

The featured Roblox Sword Warriors heroes are currently the strongest in the meta

5) Flame Wizard

Flame Wizard does fire damage and wields spells revolving around fire. Players who want to clear waves with haste and require crowd control during fights can happily deploy this hero.

Furthermore, Explosion, Flame Wizard's passive, deals a significant amount of damage to all enemies before the wave starts. Seasoned players who want to grind faster can use this hero to one-shot enemies. Flame Wizard might not be the best hero to grind, but can help players inflict extra damage during fights.

Significant features:

Bonus crit stats after leveling up.

Works well with Shaman and Priest.

Use the best weaponry to unlock the full potential of Flame Wizard.

4) Swordsman

As the name hints, this hero's fighting showcase is themed around his swordsmanship. Robloxians must go to the Monument in Royal City to summon this hero as well.

If you are looking to have enhanced attacking support, then the Swordsman is the go-to choice. Additionally, you can increase Swordsman's potential by equipping him with the finest swords as it stacks with his default damage.

Significant features:

Newbies can use this hero to adapt to the gameplay.

Level up to gain bonus attack stats.

You can use Swordsman to target a single enemy (helps with aggro).

3) Priest

Priest is one of the most used and reliable heroes in the entire game. This is due to the fact that this hero's spell usage revolves around healing and keeping the players alive.

You can simply visit the Monument in Royal City to summon the hero unit. That said, if you want a strong support who can help you sustain against robust monsters, then Priest is the best option.

Significant features:

Constant regeneration (kite enemies while regenerating lost HP).

When paired with Shaman, the duo will carry you to the highest gameplay tier.

Use slime ornament with this unit to increase regen to 1.66%.

2) Titan Cameraman

Titan Cameraman is the fusion version of the Cameraman and Titan Speakerman hero units in Roblox Sword Warriors. This hero is a limited edition NPC released during the Skibi 2 special event. Players have to spend 18,000 event money to add the Titan Cameraman to their arsenal.

Many might argue that the Titan Cameraman must be in the first, but he still requires some weapon buffs and passive changes to reach the top spot. That said, this hero unit will be ideal for players who prefer to have a strong backup that deals massive damage.

Significant features:

The hero's third weapon choice, Flamethrower, does burn damage and has a low cooldown.

Level up this unit to gain extra attack points and an HP bonus.

New buffs may be added after the next update.

1) Shaman

Shaman is one of the best units you can deploy in Roblox Sword Warriors, as the hero does both crit and slash damage. If you are looking for a life steal when clearing hordes of enemies, then Shaman is the perfect sidekick for you. That said, this unit provides a 2% life steal per hit, that can help players stay alive for a longer time.

Players can purchase this hero for 1699 Robux in the in-game shop. His passive Beastial Power allows users to lifesteal whenever they slash an enemy. Currently, Shaman is the most buffed hero in Roblox Sword Warriors, and players can use this to their advantage and level up rapidly.

Significant features:

Life steal can help you stand your ground during the toughest fights.

Leveling up Shaman grants extra crit.

Your character will receive an HP bonus.

