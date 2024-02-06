Criminality Codes (February 2024)

If you’re looking for cash, XP boosts, and other freebies in Criminality, the best way to obtain them is using Criminality codes. Having plenty of cash and XP boosts early can be game-changing, giving you access to new gear and letting you level up faster.

Despite the game's Robux-reliant nature, you won’t have to spend to receive these rewards. Codes like NUKE can be used for a large amount of cash, making them invaluable. This article includes a list of every active code for Criminality and detailed instructions on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Roblox: Criminality codes [Active]

Active codes for Roblox Criminality (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all the codes for Criminality confirmed to be valid as of February 6, 2024. Roblox codes are known to expire after a while, so claim these rewards before they become inactive.

Active Criminality codes Code Rewards NUKE 20,000 Cash WINTERISHERE XP Boost and 5,000 Cash QUICKTIME$1 XP Boost BLESSCRIM XP Boost CRIMONTOP XP Boost HALLOWS22 2x XP Boost BACK2SCHOOL Freebies CROSSPLATFORM 2x XP Boost SUMMER22 2x XP Boost

Roblox: Criminality codes [Inactive]

These codes no longer function in Criminality:

Inactive Criminality codes Code Rewards LASTSLAYER Freebies WINTERNOW Freebies WINTERSOON Freebies Thecodeis47k Freebies INCOGNITO Freebies NIGHTMARE Freebies HALLOWS2021 Freebies CRIMV1.3 Freebies

How to redeem Active Criminality codes

How to redeem codes for Criminality using ATMs (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes in Criminality requires you to find an ATM in-game while dodging enemy attacks. Fortunately, ATM devices can be found rather easily in the overworld.

Here’s how you can redeem active codes for Criminality easily:

Start Criminality via Roblox Player.

Once you load into the game, locate an ATM.

Press E while standing close to the ATM to access the Redeem Codes menu.

Enter a working code into the text box and press Redeem to claim your rewards.

Do the same for all active codes.

Roblox codes are known for being case-sensitive. Because of this, players are advised to paste codes directly from this list instead of typing them manually to redeem them without errors.

Criminality codes and their importance

Official Criminality cover (Image via Roblox)

Players can use codes for Criminality to obtain XP boosters, cash, and other rewards for free. XP boosters can be handy when facing a horde of enemies and other players, allowing you to maximize your character’s growth in battle. Cash, on the other hand, is essential for purchasing gear and weapons to gain the upper hand in battle.

Note that these codes are single-use only, so time their usage well.

Also check: Unique username ideas for new Roblox players

Criminality code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Criminality (Image via Roblox)

At the moment, there are no reported server-related issues preventing players from redeeming codes in Criminality. If you enter an incorrect code, the game will return an error message. However, should you continue to face such errors, consider restarting the game and redeeming the code again.

Where to find new Criminality codes

CRIMCORP and RVVZ, the developers of Criminality, post fresh codes for the game on their X handles. You can also bookmark this page to access the latest codes for the game as they are released.

FAQs on Criminality codes

Which code offers the highest value in Criminality?

The code NUKE can be used to obtain 20,000 cash in Criminality, which is a hefty reward for any player. Thus, this code has the highest value in the game.

Can the codes for XP boosters be used indefinitely in Criminality?

The codes available for use in Criminality are single-use only, and they boost XP for a limited period.

Does Criminality have a dedicated code redemption menu?

The code redemption menu in Criminality can be accessed through in-game ATMs. Players must enter the game world and find one to redeem codes.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes