Dragon Blox Codes [February 2024]

Dragon Blox codes let players obtain free resources in this action-packed Roblox game inspired by Dragon Ball Super. It can be challenging for beginners who initially won't have enough resources to level up quickly or compete against NPCs and other Saiyans. However, redeeming these codes allows them to acquire essential resources in Dragon Blox without spending any money.

This article provides codes that can be used to obtain free Rebirths, Skill Points, and Skill Resets in Dragon Blox. These rewards are crucial for increasing your strength and leveling up. You can find the active codes for Dragon Blox, as well as instructions on how to redeem them and claim your rewards by scrolling down.

Bookmark this page to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Roblox: Dragon Blox Codes [Active]

Active codes for Dragon Blox (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

The following active codes for Roblox Dragon Blox have been confirmed to be valid and functional as of February 6, 2024. These codes may become inactive without any prior notice, which is why it's recommended to redeem them as soon as possible to ensure you don't miss out on any benefits.

SupremeRework Redeem for a 2x for 30 Minutes (New) @DB_FreeResetTicketsCode5 Redeem for a Stats Reset Ticket and a Skill Reset Ticket (New) @DB_FREEEXPCODE5 Redeem for 100k EXP @DB_FreeResetTicketsCode3 Redeem for Stats Reset Ticket and Skill Reset Ticket @DB_FREEEXPCODE3 Redeem for 100k EXP 500MPLAYS! Redeem for 100k EXP, Stats Reset Ticket, and Skill Reset Ticket

Roblox: Dragon Blox Codes [Inactive]

Inactive codes for Dragon Blox (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Some codes have expired over the past few updates. If a code that is currently active fails to deliver any rewards, this list will be updated accordingly. Trying to redeem these codes now will only result in an error message popping up.

@DB_FreeResetTicket5 Redeem for a Reset Stats Ticket @DB_FreeResetTicket Redeem for Reset Stats Ticket EXP_August2023 Redeem for 50 EXP Currency_August2023 Redeem for 25 Gold Zenny and 2 Rebirths #DBMEDIA Redeem for 25 Gold Zenny and 2 Rebirths #DragonBloxonMedias Redeem for 25 Gold Zenny and 2 Rebirths UPDATE16ISHERE! Redeem for 3 Rebirths, 15 Gold Zenny, and 3 Skill Resets 400MPLAYS! Redeem for 3 Skill Resets and 2 Rebirths UPDATE16.5ISHERE! Redeem for a free reward July2023FREEREBIRTH! Redeem for 2 Rebirths July2023FREESKILLRESET! Redeem for 3 Skill Resets July2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny JUNE2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny June2023FREEREBIRTH! Redeem for 2 Rebirths June2023FREESKILLRESET! Redeem for 3 Skill Resets May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3 Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2 Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny May2023FREEREBIRTH! Redeem for 2 Rebirths May2023FREESKILLRESET! Redeem for 3 Resets May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny 100KYTSUBS Redeem for 5 Rebirths, 3 Skill Resets, and 25 Gold Zenny April2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3 Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2 Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny MARCH2023FREEREBIRTH! Redeem for 2 Rebirths MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Zenny MARCH2023FREESKILLRESET! Redeem for 3 Resets FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny FEB2023FREESKILLRESET! Redeem for 3 Skill Resets FEB2023FREEREBIRTH! Redeem for 2 Rebirths BeastRelease Redeem for 20 Gold Zenny FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3 Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2 Redeem for 2 Rebirths, and 25 Gold Zenny FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODE#1 Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zeni 2023REBIRTH Redeem for 5 Rebirths GOLDCODE#2 Redeem for 50 Gold Zenny JAN2023FREEREBIRTH! Redeem for 2 Rebirths JAN2023FREESKILLRESET! Redeem for 3 Resets XMAS22SECRETCODE! Redeem for Stat Reser, 5 Rebirths, and 50 Premium Currency XMAS22CODE! Redeem for 5 Rebirths, 50 Gold Zenny, and 3 Skill Resets FREE5REBIRTHDAY! Redeem for 5 Rebirths 2023ISALMOSTHERE! Redeem for Gold Zenny DEC2022FREEREBIRTH! Redeem for a Rebirth DEC2022FREESKILLRESET! Redeem for a Skill Reset FREE3SKILLRESETS! Redeem for 3 Skill Resets 5REBIRTHS Redeem for 5 Rebirths 1MGAMEFAVORITES! Redeem for 100 Golden Zeni NOV2022FREEREBIRTH! Redeem for 2 Rebirths NOV2022FREESKILLRESET! Redeem for 3 Skill Reset Points 300MPLAYS! Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Reset Points 1MGROUPMEMBERS! Redeem for free rewards OCT2022FREEREBIRTH! Redeem for 2 Rebirths OCT2022FREESKILLRESET! Redeem for 3 Skill Reset Points SEPT2022FREEREBIRTH! Redeem for 2 Rebirths SEPT2022FREESKILLRESET! Redeem for 3 Skill Reset Points AUG2022FREEREBIRTH! Redeem for 2 Rebirths AUG2022FREESKILLRESET! Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points JULY2022FREEREBIRTH! Redeem for 2 Rebirths JULY2022FREESKILLRESET! Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points JUNE2022FREEREBIRTH! Redeem for 2 Rebirths JUNE2022FREESKILLRESET! Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points MAY2022FREEREBIRTH! Redeem for 2 Rebirths MAY2022FREESKILLRESET! Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points APRIL2022FREEREBIRTH! Redeem for 2 Rebirths APRIL2022FREESKILLRESET! Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points 200MVISITS! Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Resets MARCH2022FREEREBIRTH! Redeem for 2 Rebirths MARCH2022FREESKILLRESET! Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points FEB2022FREEREBIRTH! Redeem for 2 Rebirth FEB2022FREESKILLRESET! Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points January2022FREESKILLRESET! Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points January2022FREEREBIRTH! Redeem for 2 Rebirth HAPPY150KLIKES! Redeem for a free reward DECEMBERFREESKILLRESET! Redeem for a free reward FREE2REBIRTH! Redeem for a free reward FREESKILLRESET! Redeem for a free reward UPDATE7FREESKILLRESET Redeem for a free reward

How to redeem Dragon Blox codes

Here's how you can redeem codes in Dragon Blox (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

You must follow these steps to redeem codes in Dragon Blox:

Launch Dragon Blox and ensure you're connected to the server.

Upon joining the game, press the Menu Button. It should be on the left side of your game screen; click on it to open the in-game menu.

Once inside the menu, click on the Redeem Codes Button. It will be at the bottom of the menu.

Now, copy and paste a working code from the list into the Redeem Code text box.

Press the Redeem Button to activate the code and claim the free rewards.

What are Dragon Blox codes and their importance?

Codes for Dragon Blox and their importance (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

As mentioned, promo codes in Dragon Blox offer free Rebirths, Skill Points, and Skill Resets. These items are crucial for becoming the strongest Saiyan. Rebirths are used to gain exceptional abilities and buffs but lose your current powers in Dragon Blox, and they are primarily earned via completing missions and defeating in-game NPCs and bosses.

Players can use Skill Points to enhance the stats of their character in Dragon Blox. On accumulating sufficient Skill Points, they can choose from various skills to upgrade, such as Health, Energy, Defense, and Attack. Even though these resources can be earned by grinding, these codes make the process much easier.

Dragon Blox code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Here's how you can troubleshoot codes in Dragon Blox (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Currently, there are no reports of server problems in Dragon Blox related to codes. However, if you enter an incorrect code, the message Code not Found may appear on your screen. To avoid this, ensure that you check the codes before hitting the Enter button. Alternatively, you can prevent this error by copying the codes provided above and pasting them directly.

Where to find more recent Dragon Blox codes

This page will be updated with fresh codes as soon as they're released. You can also follow the Dragon Blox developer's X handle, the game's YouTube channel, and their official Roblox group.

FAQs on Dragon Blox codes

What are the latest Dragon Blox codes?

The latest active code in Dragon Blox is SupremeRework. Redeeming it grants a 2x Boost for XP, Silver Zenny, and Gold Zenny that lasts for 30 minutes for free.

Are Dragon Blox codes useful?

Redeeming codes in Dragon Blox is beneficial as it allows you to get crucial resources without having to grind or spend Robux.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes