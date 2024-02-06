Dragon Blox Codes [February 2024]

Dragon Blox codes let players obtain free resources in this action-packed Roblox game inspired by Dragon Ball Super. It can be challenging for beginners who initially won't have enough resources to level up quickly or compete against NPCs and other Saiyans. However, redeeming these codes allows them to acquire essential resources in Dragon Blox without spending any money.
This article provides codes that can be used to obtain free Rebirths, Skill Points, and Skill Resets in Dragon Blox. These rewards are crucial for increasing your strength and leveling up. You can find the active codes for Dragon Blox, as well as instructions on how to redeem them and claim your rewards by scrolling down.
Bookmark this page to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.
Roblox: Dragon Blox Codes [Active]
The following active codes for Roblox Dragon Blox have been confirmed to be valid and functional as of February 6, 2024. These codes may become inactive without any prior notice, which is why it's recommended to redeem them as soon as possible to ensure you don't miss out on any benefits.
SupremeRework
Redeem for a 2x for 30 Minutes (New)
@DB_FreeResetTicketsCode5
Redeem for a Stats Reset Ticket and a Skill Reset Ticket (New)
@DB_FREEEXPCODE5
Redeem for 100k EXP
@DB_FreeResetTicketsCode3
Redeem for Stats Reset Ticket and Skill Reset Ticket
@DB_FREEEXPCODE3
Redeem for 100k EXP
500MPLAYS!
Redeem for 100k EXP, Stats Reset Ticket, and Skill Reset Ticket
Roblox: Dragon Blox Codes [Inactive]
Some codes have expired over the past few updates. If a code that is currently active fails to deliver any rewards, this list will be updated accordingly. Trying to redeem these codes now will only result in an error message popping up.
@DB_FreeResetTicket5
Redeem for a Reset Stats Ticket
@DB_FreeResetTicket
Redeem for Reset Stats Ticket
EXP_August2023
Redeem for 50 EXP
Currency_August2023
Redeem for 25 Gold Zenny and 2 Rebirths
#DBMEDIA
Redeem for 25 Gold Zenny and 2 Rebirths
#DragonBloxonMedias
Redeem for 25 Gold Zenny and 2 Rebirths
UPDATE16ISHERE!
Redeem for 3 Rebirths, 15 Gold Zenny, and 3 Skill Resets
400MPLAYS!
Redeem for 3 Skill Resets and 2 Rebirths
UPDATE16.5ISHERE!
Redeem for a free reward
July2023FREEREBIRTH!
Redeem for 2 Rebirths
July2023FREESKILLRESET!
Redeem for 3 Skill Resets
July2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1
Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
JUNE2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1
Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
June2023FREEREBIRTH!
Redeem for 2 Rebirths
June2023FREESKILLRESET!
Redeem for 3 Skill Resets
May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4
Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3
Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2
Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
May2023FREEREBIRTH!
Redeem for 2 Rebirths
May2023FREESKILLRESET!
Redeem for 3 Resets
May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1
Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
100KYTSUBS
Redeem for 5 Rebirths, 3 Skill Resets, and 25 Gold Zenny
April2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4
Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4
Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3
Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2
Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
MARCH2023FREEREBIRTH!
Redeem for 2 Rebirths
MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1
Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Zenny
MARCH2023FREESKILLRESET!
Redeem for 3 Resets
FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4
Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
FEB2023FREESKILLRESET!
Redeem for 3 Skill Resets
FEB2023FREEREBIRTH!
Redeem for 2 Rebirths
BeastRelease
Redeem for 20 Gold Zenny
FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3
Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2
Redeem for 2 Rebirths, and 25 Gold Zenny
FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODE#1
Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zeni
2023REBIRTH
Redeem for 5 Rebirths
GOLDCODE#2
Redeem for 50 Gold Zenny
JAN2023FREEREBIRTH!
Redeem for 2 Rebirths
JAN2023FREESKILLRESET!
Redeem for 3 Resets
XMAS22SECRETCODE!
Redeem for Stat Reser, 5 Rebirths, and 50 Premium Currency
XMAS22CODE!
Redeem for 5 Rebirths, 50 Gold Zenny, and 3 Skill Resets
FREE5REBIRTHDAY!
Redeem for 5 Rebirths
2023ISALMOSTHERE!
Redeem for Gold Zenny
DEC2022FREEREBIRTH!
Redeem for a Rebirth
DEC2022FREESKILLRESET!
Redeem for a Skill Reset
FREE3SKILLRESETS!
Redeem for 3 Skill Resets
5REBIRTHS
Redeem for 5 Rebirths
1MGAMEFAVORITES!
Redeem for 100 Golden Zeni
NOV2022FREEREBIRTH!
Redeem for 2 Rebirths
NOV2022FREESKILLRESET!
Redeem for 3 Skill Reset Points
300MPLAYS!
Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Reset Points
1MGROUPMEMBERS!
Redeem for free rewards
OCT2022FREEREBIRTH!
Redeem for 2 Rebirths
OCT2022FREESKILLRESET!
Redeem for 3 Skill Reset Points
SEPT2022FREEREBIRTH!
Redeem for 2 Rebirths
SEPT2022FREESKILLRESET!
Redeem for 3 Skill Reset Points
AUG2022FREEREBIRTH!
Redeem for 2 Rebirths
AUG2022FREESKILLRESET!
Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points
JULY2022FREEREBIRTH!
Redeem for 2 Rebirths
JULY2022FREESKILLRESET!
Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points
JUNE2022FREEREBIRTH!
Redeem for 2 Rebirths
JUNE2022FREESKILLRESET!
Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points
MAY2022FREEREBIRTH!
Redeem for 2 Rebirths
MAY2022FREESKILLRESET!
Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points
APRIL2022FREEREBIRTH!
Redeem for 2 Rebirths
APRIL2022FREESKILLRESET!
Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points
200MVISITS!
Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Resets
MARCH2022FREEREBIRTH!
Redeem for 2 Rebirths
MARCH2022FREESKILLRESET!
Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points
FEB2022FREEREBIRTH!
Redeem for 2 Rebirth
FEB2022FREESKILLRESET!
Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points
January2022FREESKILLRESET!
Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points
January2022FREEREBIRTH!
Redeem for 2 Rebirth
HAPPY150KLIKES!
Redeem for a free reward
DECEMBERFREESKILLRESET!
Redeem for a free reward
FREE2REBIRTH!
Redeem for a free reward
FREESKILLRESET!
Redeem for a free reward
UPDATE7FREESKILLRESET
Redeem for a free reward
How to redeem Dragon Blox codes
You must follow these steps to redeem codes in Dragon Blox:
Launch Dragon Blox and ensure you're connected to the server.
Upon joining the game, press the Menu Button. It should be on the left side of your game screen; click on it to open the in-game menu.
Once inside the menu, click on the Redeem Codes Button. It will be at the bottom of the menu.
Now, copy and paste a working code from the list into the Redeem Code text box.
Press the Redeem Button to activate the code and claim the free rewards.
What are Dragon Blox codes and their importance?
As mentioned, promo codes in Dragon Blox offer free Rebirths, Skill Points, and Skill Resets. These items are crucial for becoming the strongest Saiyan. Rebirths are used to gain exceptional abilities and buffs but lose your current powers in Dragon Blox, and they are primarily earned via completing missions and defeating in-game NPCs and bosses.
Players can use Skill Points to enhance the stats of their character in Dragon Blox. On accumulating sufficient Skill Points, they can choose from various skills to upgrade, such as Health, Energy, Defense, and Attack. Even though these resources can be earned by grinding, these codes make the process much easier.
Dragon Blox code troubleshooting [How to fix]
Currently, there are no reports of server problems in Dragon Blox related to codes. However, if you enter an incorrect code, the message Code not Found may appear on your screen. To avoid this, ensure that you check the codes before hitting the Enter button. Alternatively, you can prevent this error by copying the codes provided above and pasting them directly.
Where to find more recent Dragon Blox codes
This page will be updated with fresh codes as soon as they're released. You can also follow the Dragon Blox developer's X handle, the game's YouTube channel, and their official Roblox group.
FAQs on Dragon Blox codes
What are the latest Dragon Blox codes?
The latest active code in Dragon Blox is SupremeRework. Redeeming it grants a 2x Boost for XP, Silver Zenny, and Gold Zenny that lasts for 30 minutes for free.
Are Dragon Blox codes useful?
Redeeming codes in Dragon Blox is beneficial as it allows you to get crucial resources without having to grind or spend Robux.