Tower Heroes Codes (February 2024)

Tower Heroes codes are the best way to get your hands on cool cosmetics, modifiers, coins, and more handy freebies. Not only do they add a touch of personality to your avatar, but they can also help strengthen them. And the best part about these codes is that they don’t cost a single Robux.

Codes like RDC2022SPIN, KARTKIDPLUSH, and pizzatime offer some of the best skins in the game. You can also use codes like FRANKBDAY to receive a free skin. If you’re looking for similar codes, this article will list all the active ones. Additionally, you will also find a handy guide on using them effectively.

Roblox: Tower Heroes codes [Active]

Active codes for Tower Heroes (Image via Roblox)

The following codes for Tower Heroes are known to be valid as of February 7, 2024. However, players are advised to redeem these single-use codes as quickly as possible, as they may expire at any moment.

Active Tower Heroes codes Code Rewards Valentine2023 Cupid Quinn RDC2022SPIN Wuffle, Byte, and Chirp stickers KARTKIDPLUSH Kart Kid plush sticker pizzatime Skin and a sticker FRANKBDAY Funny Birthday Frank skin

Roblox: Tower Heroes codes [Inactive]

Inactive Tower Heroes codes Code Rewards 4JULY2021 Fireworks Modifier July42020 Fireworks Skin Easter2022 Maoi sticker TEAMUP Team-up stickers ENCORE Stickers and characters crispytyph Typh Hazel Stickers SPOOKTACULAR Bat Boy Skin, smiley face sticker ENEMYPETS Spider Stickers ODDPORT Free skin and stickers THSTICKER Free stickers 2020VISION Streamer Skin CubeCavern Wiz SCC Skin HEROESXBOX Xbox Skin PixelBit 20 Coins PVPUPDATE Modifiers Valentine2022 Angel Slime Skin COOPERATE 3x free stickers 4JULY2021 Free modifier TEAMSPARKS Metaverse Skin ONEYEAR_TH 20 coins and Concept Chef APRILFOOL Negative 20 coins and Gun Wizard Skin lunar2021 20 coins happy2021 2021 Voca xmas2020 Snowflake Skin 100MIL Free Skin and 20 coins TreeBranch Leaves Skin PoisonShroom Mushroom Skin halloween2020 Green Jack O’Lantern Skin thxgiving Pilgrim Skin CartoonyWizard Cartoony Outline Wizard Skin FastFood Orange Soda Skin Karts&Chaos Popcorn Skin July42020 Fireworks Skin NEWLOBBY Burst Skin DevHiloh Hiloh Skin 1MIL 1 Million Skin & 20 coins

How to redeem Active Tower Heroes codes

How to redeem codes for Tower Heroes (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here’s a simple guide on redeeming codes for Tower Heroes within seconds:

Launch Tower Heroes on Roblox.

Once you load into the game, click the square Roblox icon on the left to access the code box.

Enter an active code in the text box and press Redeem to claim rewards.

Do the same for each code.

It’s worth noting that Roblox codes are case-sensitive. This can result in errors when entered manually, which is why it’s better to paste a code from this list directly into the code box. Not only is this a hassle-free way of redeeming codes, but you will also face no errors by using this method.

Tower Heroes codes and their importance

Codes for Tower Heroes and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Tower Heroes offer a variety of rewards, from cosmetic items like skins to coins and modifiers. Cosmetic items add a touch of personality to the player’s avatar, while coins and modifiers can be used to strengthen the character. Through these codes, players can level up their avatars and prepare for battle against challenging foes.

Tower Heroes code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Tower Heroes (Image via Roblox)

Tower Heroes displays an error when an incorrect or expired code is entered. At the moment, there are no server-side issues that prevent players from redeeming codes. If you continue to face any errors, try restarting Roblox Tower Heroes and then go through the redemption process again.

Where to find new Tower Heroes codes

New codes for Tower Heroes are regularly posted on Pixel Bit’s official X handle, Discord server, and the Pixel-Bit Roblox Group. You can also bookmark this page to find all the latest codes for the game. We will continue to update our active codes list as they come out.

FAQs on Tower Heroes codes

When are new codes for Tower Heroes released?

New codes for Tower Heroes are released during major updates, game milestones, and holidays.

Which code can I redeem for coins in Tower Heroes?

Currently, none of the active codes can be redeemed for coins in Tower Heroes.

Which codes offer free stickers in Tower Heroes?

The codes RDC2022SPIN, KARTKIDPLUSH, and pizzatime can be redeemed for free stickers in Tower Heroes.

