Tower Heroes Codes (February 2024)

Tower Heroes codes are the best way to get your hands on cool cosmetics, modifiers, coins, and more handy freebies. Not only do they add a touch of personality to your avatar, but they can also help strengthen them. And the best part about these codes is that they don’t cost a single Robux.
Codes like RDC2022SPIN, KARTKIDPLUSH, and pizzatime offer some of the best skins in the game. You can also use codes like FRANKBDAY to receive a free skin. If you’re looking for similar codes, this article will list all the active ones. Additionally, you will also find a handy guide on using them effectively.
Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.
Roblox: Tower Heroes codes [Active]
The following codes for Tower Heroes are known to be valid as of February 7, 2024. However, players are advised to redeem these single-use codes as quickly as possible, as they may expire at any moment.
Roblox: Tower Heroes codes [Inactive]
How to redeem Active Tower Heroes codes
Here’s a simple guide on redeeming codes for Tower Heroes within seconds:
- Launch Tower Heroes on Roblox.
- Once you load into the game, click the square Roblox icon on the left to access the code box.
- Enter an active code in the text box and press Redeem to claim rewards.
- Do the same for each code.
It’s worth noting that Roblox codes are case-sensitive. This can result in errors when entered manually, which is why it’s better to paste a code from this list directly into the code box. Not only is this a hassle-free way of redeeming codes, but you will also face no errors by using this method.
Tower Heroes codes and their importance
Codes for Tower Heroes offer a variety of rewards, from cosmetic items like skins to coins and modifiers. Cosmetic items add a touch of personality to the player’s avatar, while coins and modifiers can be used to strengthen the character. Through these codes, players can level up their avatars and prepare for battle against challenging foes.
Also read: Unique username ideas for new Roblox players
Tower Heroes code troubleshooting [How to fix]
Tower Heroes displays an error when an incorrect or expired code is entered. At the moment, there are no server-side issues that prevent players from redeeming codes. If you continue to face any errors, try restarting Roblox Tower Heroes and then go through the redemption process again.
Where to find new Tower Heroes codes
New codes for Tower Heroes are regularly posted on Pixel Bit’s official X handle, Discord server, and the Pixel-Bit Roblox Group. You can also bookmark this page to find all the latest codes for the game. We will continue to update our active codes list as they come out.
FAQs on Tower Heroes codes
When are new codes for Tower Heroes released?
New codes for Tower Heroes are released during major updates, game milestones, and holidays.
Which code can I redeem for coins in Tower Heroes?
Currently, none of the active codes can be redeemed for coins in Tower Heroes.
Which codes offer free stickers in Tower Heroes?
The codes RDC2022SPIN, KARTKIDPLUSH, and pizzatime can be redeemed for free stickers in Tower Heroes.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes