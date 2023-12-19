Roblox is abundant with anime-themed games. Many unfinished and half-baked games are available on the platform, and Anime Spirits is a breath of fresh air among the lot. The game's highlight is that it is a combination of several series, thereby creating an anime multiverse.

Getting started in any new game can be nerve-wracking, and this guide helps you better understand the primary in-game objectives and controls. It also gives you a few insightful tips to push your gaming experience to the next level.

All you need to know about Roblox Anime Spirits

How to play Roblox Anime Spirits?

If you haven't already downloaded the game on your computer, search for Anime Spirits on the Roblox search page, hit that play button, and the game should be playable. But before you power up and get ready to shake the entire anime arena, you must pick a hero.

You can choose from the ever-expanding collection of beloved anime protagonists and antagonists. Take your pick from a wide roster and choose one that resonates with you as a player, whether it's Luffy from One Piece, Kakashi from Naruto, Denji from Chainsaw Man, or Vegeta from Dragon Ball Super.

To effectively use your chosen character to its fullest, you must understand the in-game controls. Getting used to the controls in Anime Spirits is surprisingly simple because you don't need to be an expert in mashing buttons. Here's a rundown:

WASD: Use these keys to move your character around in Anime Spirits.

Use these keys to move your character around in Anime Spirits. Mouse: Use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu.

Use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu. M1 or LMB: Use the left-click button on your mouse to buy certain items, interact with the in-game menu, and fire or use techniques of your chosen character.

Use the left-click button on your mouse to buy certain items, interact with the in-game menu, and fire or use techniques of your chosen character. Space: Press the Space bar to jump.

Press the Space bar to jump. F: Use this key to interact with reward chests, NPCs, and other interactable items in Anime Spirits.

Use this key to interact with reward chests, NPCs, and other interactable items in Anime Spirits. M: Press this key to open the menu to look at preset controls, play around, change them, or exit Anime Spirits.

What is Roblox Anime Spirits all about?

To get stronger with the character of your choice, head to the training grounds to practice your moves and get familiar with your character's moveset, test out different combos, and perfect your timing and accuracy. The more you practice, the more easily you can take on adversaries of all shapes and sizes.

Once you've trained long and hard, it's time to enter the arena and face off against other players. Anime Spirits is all about that one-on-one combat, and you must be ready to throw hands, dodge, and dish out serious damage. Remember not to be predictable with your moves and combos; throw your opponent off by experimenting with different playstyles and moves mid-battle.

Winning matches against other players and completing challenges will earn you XP and in-game cash. Use them to level up and unlock new abilities, enhance your stats, and become the ultimate Anime Spirit. You can think of this as unlocking a new Super Saiyan level, only cooler because you have the spotlight.

In a nutshell, Roblox Anime Spirits is your ticket to becoming the anime hero you've always dreamed of. Dive into the world of Anime Spirits and show the virtual anime-themed multiverse what you are made of.

If you enjoyed reading this article, bookmark the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub to receive the latest news and updates regarding the Roblox Metaverse.