Attack on Titan wins Best Drama and Best Character for Eren among others at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023

The winners of Crunchyroll's annual anime awards for the year 2023 were announced on Saturday, March 4, with Attack on Titan taking home many of the numerous accolades. The prize honors both the series as a whole and the individuals who worked on it, allowing animators and others an opportunity to shine.

Attack on Titan was a huge hit on the screens, capping off a great year for the anime series and winning Best Drama and Best Character for Eren, as well as four other awards. The voting process for Crunchyroll's seventh annual anime awards began on January 19, 2023, at 9 am PT and ended on January 26, 2022, at 11.59 pm PT.

Attack on Titan's dominance recognized at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023

On Thursday, the winners of the seventh Crunchyroll Anime Awards were announced. As previously mentioned, to fans' excitement, AOT won best drama, and Eren was honored with the title of Best Main Character. Apart from these two, the anime series received four other accolades.

This is not the first time AOT has received so many honors. Previously, the anime had already received several awards, including Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Music, Best Theme Song, Top Female Character, and Title of the Year, among others, at various ceremonies.

AOT was able to win six awards across all categories. These include:

Best Opening Sequence- The Rumbling, SiM, Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese)- Yuki Kaji, Eren Jaeger Best Drama- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Best Main Character- Eren Jaeger Best Score- Attack on Titan Best Anime Song- The Rumbling, SiM

Shonen anime dominated this year's awards ceremony. Spy x Family, AOT, and Demon Slayer won a total of 18 prizes, with each receiving six. Even Jujutsu Kaisen was able to take home four awards. However, Cyberpunk: Edgerunner's win proved to be a shocking turn of events, as it beat both AOT and Demon Slayer for the Anime of the Year award.

AOT fans react

Attack on Titan Wiki @AoTWiki Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023



Best Anime Song is The Rumbling by SiM! Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023Best Anime Song is The Rumbling by SiM! https://t.co/YqfnKbZX05

Supporters of AOT were overjoyed when the series won six accolades. Others were upset, though, because it did not win the Anime of the Year award.

tushaan @tundadonda you know attack on titan is the best anime when it wins more than half of all the awards at the annual crunchyroll awards you know attack on titan is the best anime when it wins more than half of all the awards at the annual crunchyroll awards

Bettay🇨🇦 @BettayMan @AoTWiki AOT haters when they see AOT winning all these awards @AoTWiki AOT haters when they see AOT winning all these awards https://t.co/iKiOY7HGDd

Attack On Fans @AttackOnFans Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 (winners)



BEST OPENING SEQUENCE & BEST ANIME SONG

"The Rumbling" by SiM

BEST SCORE & BEST DRAMA

Attack on Titan : The Final Season Part 2

BEST MAIN CHARACTER

Eren Jaeger

BEST VOICE ACTOR PERFORMANCE

Yūki Kaji as Eren Jaeger



Congrats! Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 (winners)BEST OPENING SEQUENCE & BEST ANIME SONG"The Rumbling" by SiMBEST SCORE & BEST DRAMAAttack on Titan : The Final Season Part 2BEST MAIN CHARACTEREren JaegerBEST VOICE ACTOR PERFORMANCEYūki Kaji as Eren JaegerCongrats! 🚨 Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 (winners) 🚨BEST OPENING SEQUENCE & BEST ANIME SONG"The Rumbling" by SiMBEST SCORE & BEST DRAMAAttack on Titan : The Final Season Part 2BEST MAIN CHARACTEREren JaegerBEST VOICE ACTOR PERFORMANCEYūki Kaji as Eren JaegerCongrats! 🎉 https://t.co/GpzMfr6T3M

In Summation

The Attack on Titan series is based on the manga series of the same name by Hajime Isayama. It debuted on April 7, 2013, and has won many awards over the years to make a name for itself around the world. The series has a huge fan following, so it is no surprise that it was able to take home six awards.

Poll : 0 votes