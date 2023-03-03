Attack on Titan Final Season part 3: What to expect from episode 88

Attack on Titan Final Season part 3 is set to premiere on March 4, 2023, at 12.25 am JST. Episode 88 will mark the beginning of season 4 part 3 and will be an hour long. The episode will look to focus on the Rumbling that has been set into motion by Eren Yeager after acquiring the power of the Founding Titan.

The hype fans have for episode 88 is astronomical and has been ever-increasing since the announcement of Attack on Titan: Final Season, Part 3. The new episode will look to bring the decade-long saga one step closer to its conclusion and follow Eren's journey as he makes his final move to wipe out all his enemies.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature and contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan anime.

Episode 88 of Attack on Titan will see Eren and his army of Wall Titans flattening the mainland of Marley

Attack on Titan Episode 88 is going to be an hour-long episode, and will give MAPPA the chance to cover a significant portion of the remaining story. The episode will look to focus on Eren and the Rumbling that he orchestrated in Season 4 Part 2 after acquiring the power of the Founding Titan.

Episode 88 will see Eren and his army of Wall Titans flattening the mainland of Marley, with millions of innocent civilians losing their lives. Eren, however, will remain unfazed by the genocide, marching on with his goal of freedom in mind. He will also communicate with Armin using the Founding Titan's power, revealing to him that Mikasa is going to play a role in stopping the Rumbling.

The hour-long episode will feature the struggles of the Survey Corps to stop the Rumbling. Other characters such as Annie Leonhart, Gabby Braun, and Falco Grice will assist the Survey Corps to stop Eren from destroying all of humanity outside the Paradis Island.

The episode will most likely end on a cliffhanger, with Commander Hange Zoe sacrificing herself for the sake of her soldiers and friends. She will name Armin as the 15th Commander of the Survey Corps before succumbing to the heat burns caused by fighting the Wall Titans. Episode 88 is all set to be an emotional rollercoaster that will see fan-favorite characters take their leave from the story.

Recap of Attack on Titan season 4 part 2

In season 4 part 2, we saw Eren betraying the Survey Corps and initiating a hostile takeover with the help of Yeagerists. The plan at first was for Eren and Zeke to be united, however, it quickly shifted towards activating the Rumbling.

Eren managed to bypass Zeke and obtained the Founding Titan's power by offering Ymir the freedom of choice. This led to him initiating the Rumbling, causing the walls to collapse, and allowing the encased Wall Titans to be released.

Finally, Eren set out on his rampage with the goal of flattening the world outside Paradis Island. The overwhelming army of Wall Titans quickly managed to defeat the Global Alliance navy and set foot on the mainland of Marley. Season 4 part 2 ended on a cliffhanger as Eren vowed to destroy the world once and for all.

