Attack on Titan hype takes over Japan ahead of Final Season part 3 release

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 is set to premiere on March 4, 2023, with an hour-long special episode. The official trailer for part 3 was released on January 17, 2023, elevating the hype fans have for the series. The trailer presented fans with exclusive visuals from the upcoming season.

In the trailer, fans see characters such as Hange, Levi, Mikasa, and Armin gearing up to take their final stand against Eren. The tension of their conflict can be felt throughout the trailer as the anime inches toward the final phase of its story.

In Japan, the hype for Attack on Titan's final season part 3 is ramping up with more promotional content and collaborations popping up across the country. The ads for the upcoming part are running rampant in Japan, with worldwide fans emboldening the hype on Twitter.

Hype for Attack on Titan Final Season part 3 takes over Japan

Attack on Titan has a dedicated fanbase throughout the world and in the anime's decade-long run, fans have supported it and showered it with unprecedented love. The anime is set to premiere the final season Part 3 first installment on March 4, 2023, with an hour-long special episode. The second installment of part 3 is scheduled to be released later this year.

The Hajime Isamaya magnum opus is slowly fuelling up the hype train as more fans all across the world await the release of the final season part 3. As mentioned earlier, the hype of the final season part 3 has taken over Japan, with advertisements popping up in all corners of the country.

The Twitter account @AoTWiki shared the clip, where parts from the recent Attack on Titan trailer are being played as advertisements. The ad runs in a major commercial and financial center in Japan known as the Shibuya district.

Attack on Titan is also collaborating with Spotify for the final season part 3. The promotional material was seen in Japan announcing the collaboration, with the silhouette of Eren wearing headphones conveying a message in Japanese.

The ad also consists of a giant footprint on the ground which resembles that of a Wall Titan left during the Rumbling. The ad showcases the scope of the Attack on Titan franchise, signifying how big it has currently become.

Fans on Twitter have gone ballistic after seeing these promotional materials that are designed to increase the anime's hype in Japan. Many were commenting under these tweets about their excitement regarding the final season part 3 and about the series in general.

The tweets and replies mentioned above depict a fraction of the hype fans exhibit on Twitter. Attack on Titan fan accounts are being spammed by fans demanding more information about the final season part 3, with many spamming the comment sections with their own memes and discussion threads.

Fans will be hoping MAPPA does a good job with Season 4 Part 3 and delivers some quality animation. The hype depicted in Japan and the rest of the world is indicative of the anime's popularity, making it paramount for MAPPA to do justice to the final phase of the show.

